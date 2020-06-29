OGDEN — In light of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Utah, the city’s monthly First Friday Art Stroll will again be celebrated virtually in July.
“With COVID-19 on the rise we want to make everyone’s safety ... a priority, so we will continue to go virtual,” according to a news release from Ogden City Arts, which organizes the monthly art event. “Our plan is to post art from people who use the hashtag #OgdenSharesArt. We have made a multitude of short videos with hundreds of photos shared since April.”
This month’s First Friday Art Stroll will be held Friday evening.
In normal times, on the first Friday evening of each month, galleries and local businesses in and around downtown Ogden would host artist receptions and opening events for new exhibits. But since the pandemic, those events have gone virtual.
Among plans for the July art stroll, The Local Artisan Collective will be live on Facebook from 6-8 p.m. Friday, featuring artists and projects being made. Also, the Eccles Art Center will offer a virtual tour of its artworks at www.ogden4arts.org and on social media.
Art stroll organizers also invite the community to share photos of their art — or of making their art — on social media. Use the hashtag #OgdenSharesArt, and those images and video clips will be shared by Ogden City Arts’ Instagram and Facebook pages.
Although July’s First Friday Art Stroll will again be virtual, organizers say some community partners have opened and plan to host small events while practicing social distancing.
For listings and information about the art stroll, go to www.ogdencity.com/770/First-Friday-Art-Stroll and click on “Current Stroll Information.”