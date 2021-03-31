Classes are springing up everywhere in the Nine Rails Creative District. From jewelry to candles, watercolor to yoga, April is packed with classes and workshops for everyone to learn something new this spring.
ART BOX
Spring Candle Making
You can always pop in to learn how to make a candle at Art Box, at The Monarch, anytime during open business hours. Make a candle and shop for Easter basket goodies on Saturday during the Gourmet Market! For more upcoming classes and events, visit artboxogden.com.
COW CREEK STUDIOS
Watercolor Classes
Stephen Henry offers three-session watercolor classes for all ability levels, especially those who are totally inexperienced. Come to this class with nothing but a desire to create and leave with a beautiful watercolor painting made by your own hand. All materials included. Ongoing classes, Tuesdays or Thursdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $145, email art@cowcreekstudio.com, cowcreekstudio.com
ECCLES COMMUNITY ART CENTER
Kummooyeh: The Korean way of the sword and archery
Kummooyeh is a martial art based mainly in ancient Korean sword art forms and traditional Korean archery. Classes are fun, stimulating and physically active. Training involves wooden practice swords similar to a katana, and foam swords for sparring. You will also practice traditional meditation techniques as well as Korean archery. Kids learn about respect and discipline. If you want to, you can also participate in tournaments, test into higher belt rankings and eventually become a black belt! Learn more about the art and history of Kummooyeh at Kummooyeh.org. Fridays, April 30 through June 18, 5:30-7 p.m., $75/month, ogden4arts.org or Facebook @Ogden4arts
INSPIRED TO PAINT
Still Life & Landscapes
Free instructional videos on both still life and landscape, time-lapse painting and more by award-winning artists Elizabeth Robbins and Shanna Kunz. These are online, subscription-based classes. Try it out for free at inspiredtopaint.com.
JOANNE HALL ART
Watercolor Studio Class
For those who know a little (or a lot) about watercolor and want to paint their own projects, around other artists, with some help and direction. Tuesdays, April 6-27, 10:30 a.m. to noon, The Monarch, 455 25th St., $70, joannehallart.com or Facebook @joannehallart
LOCAL ARTISAN COLLECTIVE
Ink Flow Exploration Class
This class will not be creating a finished project but will be about exploring the flow of ink on paper in a mindful way. They will be using a variety of "brushes” to explore mark-making on paper, making several pieces while exploring flow, viscosity and blending of handmade inks. There will also be a selection of natural inks made from local plants. Inks will include clove and wintergreen oil and are made of walnut, sumac, Virginia creeper, mugwort and madder seed. If you have allergies to these items, this would be a problem. Friday, April 2, 7:30 p.m., $20, localartisancollective.com/calendar
Silver Ring/Band Class
Make a silver band ring, complete with an inscription inside. All materials and tools will be provided. This class is taught by Rene Venegas, a 16th-generation silversmith. His family was one of the first to arrive from Spain to the Americas. His ancestor, Felipe Venegas, was the silversmith for the early cathedrals in the Dominican Republic and stamped the first European coins in the New World. Friday, April 2, 6 p.m., and Friday, May 14, 6 p.m., $40/person or $75/couple, 801-686-5351, localartisancollective.com/calendar
Upcycled Silver Spoon Ring
Learn how to make a ring out of an upcycled silver spoon or fork, complete with an inscription inside. This class is taught by Rene Venegas, a 16th-generation silversmith. His family was one of the first to arrive from Spain to the Americas. His ancestor, Felipe Venegas, was the silversmith for the early cathedrals in the Dominican Republic and stamped the first European coins in the New World. All materials and tools will be provided. Friday, April 9, 6 p.m., and Friday, May 14, 6 p.m., $50/person or $95/couple, 801-686-5351, localartisancollective.com/calendar
Copper Cuff Bracelet
Make a copper bracelet, complete with an inscription. This class is taught by Rene Venegas, a 16th-generation silversmith. All copper, materials and tools will be provided. Friday, April 9, 6 p.m., $30/person or $55/couple, 801-686-5351, localartisancollective.com/calendar
Ladies Night: Pressed Flower Wall Hanging
A fun night to laugh, relax, have fun and create with other women where you can dress up or come in your pajamas and meet new people. During this online class, you will make and design a pressed dried flower art piece inside a 5x7 double-sided, golden glass frame. This class is taught by Stephanie Howerton from Our Children's Earth. The next Ladies Night class on May 14 will be Spoon Garden Stakes. Friday, April 16, 9 p.m., $35, localartisancollective.com/calendar
THE LOTUS WELLNESS SPOT
Earth Day Yoga + Upcycling Workshop
Join Joss at Lotus in honoring the Earth with yoga flow and an opportunity to get your hands in some dirt. In this fun and creative craft, you will be using recycled materials to make a self-watering planter to house your new plant baby. All materials are provided: pre-cut glass containers, cotton rope, soil, water and baby plants. Saturday, April 17, 1-3 p.m., $30, thelotuscafeyogastudioandshop.com or Facebook @thelotuscafeyogastudioandshop
Sound Bath Sunday
A Sound Bath is an experience that is particular to each person. Instruments are played such as the didgeridoo, harmonium, heartbeat drum, flutes, chimes, gongs, crystal/Tibetan singing bowls and more. The results are waves of peace, heightened awareness, and relaxation of the mind, body and spirit. Some people experience emotional healing, others great insights into their lives. Sunday, April 18, 1-2:30 p.m., $25, thelotuscafeyogastudioandshop.com or Facebook @thelotuscafeyogastudioandshop
NINTH MUSE ACADEMY OF ART
Spring Art Camp
Drawing and painting lessons for all ages. Sign up for one day or all four. Visit the website or Facebook @artclubogden for all upcoming classes and events at Ninth Muse Academy. Monday, April 5, through Thursday, April 8, 9-10:30 a.m. or 9 a.m. to noon, The Monarch, 455 25th St., 385-231-9551, 9thmuse.art
SARA AUSTIN ART
Colored Pencil Workshop
This four-day, in-person workshop will give you all the tools you need to get the foundation of skills needed to continue to grow as an artist. Enjoy good company and great instruction to finally be able to say "I can draw better than a stick figure." All materials are provided. The two-hour sessions will be on May 4, 11, 18 and 25 at The Monarch. For details, visit saraaustinart.com.
Check websites and social media pages often from all of these artists and venues for more upcoming classes, workshops and events throughout spring.