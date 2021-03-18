“Talent is not born, it’s made,” is Sarah Abagulum’s teaching philosophy. The founder of Ninth Muse Academy of Art tells her students that you become good at what you like doing.
The Muses were goddesses that inspired artists in ancient Greek mythology, Abagulum said. The Ninth Muse, Calliope, was the superior Muse that inspired many artists to create their greatest pieces. “She still inspires artists today. The Muse Method puts the power into your hands and gives you the skills needed to create your greatest art.”
When Abagulum took her first formal art class from local art master Donna Osmond Kearney Bingham, she knew art would play an important role in her life. Originally from Ogden, she moved with her family to California where she continued her art and eventually taught at Mission:Renaissance, the world’s largest fine arts institution.
Family circumstances brought Abagulum back to Ogden, where her love for art led her to pursue a career in creating and teaching art — carrying on Donna’s legacy. And the Ninth Muse Academy of Art was born.
Now, she runs her art school out of The Monarch and lives in another historic building just around the corner, but her roots in the area started another lifetime ago — her grandpa went to school in the apartment she currently lives in and worked his first job inside The Monarch building washing cars.
“My business has really thrived here due to a large part of the collaboration we have as creatives here at The Monarch,” Abagulum said. “Sometimes it’s nice knowing others around you are going through the same things.”
She said the pandemic changed her vision. “I sat around with my fellow creatives as we scratched our heads wondering how we could get through this.” The experience made her realize she needed to go online to help other art teachers realize their dream, and she gives credit to the support of Monarch creatives that she’s now taking the first steps to creating a course online for art teachers.
“I’m starting to put my own artwork out there because of their support,” Abagulum said. “I can teach art with my eyes blindfolded but I have blocks when it comes to selling my own stuff. I’ve been able to get outside my comfort zone and gain courage because of them.”
Historical artists have influenced her, but Abagulum says the ones who inspire her are a few studios down from Ninth Muse. “Stephen Henry, Joanne Hall, Blake Beus and Sara Austin — to name a few — have all given me the courage and support to do what I’ve always dreamt of doing.”
She said it’s fun to be around other artists making a living at selling their artwork. “It makes me want to give up teaching and do it,” she jests, “if only teaching wasn’t so fun.”
Her courses, for ages 6-16, start with line drawing and progress through pastels and tones to bring the student’s work to life. After mastering the three stages of line drawing, students get to choose between watercolor or oil. Thus, classes are geared to each student’s ability, allowing everyone to go at their own pace.
“Art is hard. There is so much emotion that goes with it,” Abagulum said. “There is nothing better than giving people real tools to help their artwork become the vision they’ve had for it.”
For her online course designed for other art teachers, Abagulum will teach the Muse Method that heavily influenced her during her years at Mission: Renaissance in California. “Everyone who loves doing art should have access to the skills needed to create great art. I want to spread the love and teach others the Muse Method so a true renaissance can happen,” she said.
The online course would teach art teachers either how to form a business or help them in their job as an art teacher. Said Abagulum, “I have taken best teaching practices and combined them with the language of art into a program that can help anyone become the bomb of an art teacher.”
Ninth Muse Academy’s Spring Art Camp for kids runs from April 5-8, and Summer Camp continues the entire month of June. “The camps run around your schedule,” Abagulum said. You can sign up for a half day, full day, the whole week or the month. Drawing and painting are taught during both camps and regular lessons.
Each student works through the curriculum at their own pace while creating “one-of-a-kind art pieces,” she said.
“But do us adults need a night out? YES! And what’s better than Watercolor Nite? Chocolate Tasting AND Watercolor Nite!” she said. Attendees for this special night get to sample “the best chocolate in the world” and learn where it comes from. “You will also walk away with an art piece you enjoyed making!” Chocolate Tasting and Watercolor Nite is from 6-9 p.m. March 27.
“I love showing people in real time how successful they can be,” Abagulum said. “What is better than helping people work through the challenges of an art medium to produce a piece of artwork they are truly happy with?”
Find more about Ninth Muse Art Academy at ninthmuse.art or on Facebook @artclubogden.