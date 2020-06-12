OGDEN — The rodeo, parade and other events associated with Ogden Pioneer Days may have been canceled, but the art show must go on.
The yearly Traces of the West invitational art exhibit and competition will proceed as usual in 2020, featuring recent works with a Western theme, according to a news release from the Eccles Art Center. The exhibit opens with an artists' reception from 5-8 p.m. July 3, during Ogden’s monthly First Friday Art Stroll, at the center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.
The exhibit will feature drawings, paintings, photography and sculptures. Artists from Utah, Arizona and Idaho have been invited to submit works to the show. Among those displaying Western works will be Doug Adams, Dianne Adams, Ryan Adams, James Balluff, Dan Bauer, Allen Brockbank, Maria Marcelis Casas, Aleta Cobabe, Keith Dabb, Keith Dagley, Joe Deru, Mike Gardner, Jerry Read Hancock, Tim Harmon, LeRoy Jennings, Cara Koolmees, Don Miskin, John T Parke, Jan Perkins, Al Perry, John Poon, Anna Pottier-Hickman, Sue Poulsen, Susan Cramer Stein, Nicole Taggart, Don Weller, Mary Wells, Bradley Williams, and Eric Zshiesche.
Following the opening reception, gallery hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For those unable to attend the exhibit in person, online virtual tours and biographies on the artists will be available at www.ogden4arts.org, as well as the center’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
For more information, call 801-392-6935.