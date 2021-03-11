“Knowing the City’s plans for designating the creative district might come to fruition, we took a considerable risk, hoping others would follow,” said industrial and information systems designer Lauren Argo, one of the first contributors to what has become the Nine Rails Creative District.
Argo said she’s watched this city transform into the “bustling destination” it is now since moving here from Atlanta in 2008. But she’s done more than watch; Lauren Argo has been a key player in putting Ogden on the map as a creative focal point in Utah.
Taking advantage of local resources, such as Startup Ogden and grant opportunities from Weber State, Argo said she and partner/co-founder James Argo grew their business Industrial Art & Design over the years. In 2015, their investment company purchased a dilapidated building at 529 25th street, in the heart of the future Nine Rails Creative District, which they turned into The Argo House.
According to The Argo House website, the building has a rich history dating back to the late 19th century. It was built in the 1880s by John A. Boyle, who was the city mayor from 1898-1899 and leader of the Ogden city brass band. In 1896, property was sold to John H. Hamner, the proprietor of The White Elephant Saloon and Cafe, and later sold in 1919 to another Ogden mayor, Pearl F. Kirkendall, who lived on the residential/commercial premises with his wife. From 1960 until being purchased by Flagstaff Holdings and Investments/Margo Properties in 2015, it operated as an alcohol rehab facility.
“After two years of planning with other local creatives, a year of renovations, and two years of bringing attention and awareness to the building,” Lauren Argo said, “our group managed to transform a once dilapidated space into a unique, beautiful building designed for creative entrepreneurs in mind.” Now a valuable community asset, The Argo House’s mission consists of “evolving creative companies that strive to enhance culture through education, mentoring and collaboration.”
In addition to developing The Argo House’s creative vision, while raising her family and enjoying the outdoor recreation in Ogden, Argo has collaborated on other local art and design projects over the years — first place in the Lester Park redesign contest, the DaVinci Academy playground, conceptual lighting installation for the future Weber Gym renovation, and functional pieces of art like custom furniture and doors are a few.
Most recently, Argo’s company Industrial Art & Design was commissioned by Ogden Contemporary Arts to conceptualize, fabricate and install an interactive outdoor sculptural installation called “Paradboxes” at 490 25th St. in the heart of the Nine Rails district. Argo explains: “It is designed to be a commentary on the paradoxical nature of many contemporary issues such as currency manipulation, social media phenomenons and society’s fleeting attempt to create egalitarian hierarchies.”
In the summer of 2021, some other cube sculptures will be created that they hope will “shed some artistic attention to other contemporary issues that would be interesting to discuss.”
In the past two years, Argo was recognized for her work in the community; she received the 2019 Arts Advocacy award by Nurture the Creative Mind for the Argo House project and the 2020 Local Artisan of the Year by Indie Ogden Magazine.
Although The Argo House was sold as of late, Argo says they are helping the new owners envision the building’s continual growth and evolution. “Some exciting features will be integrated into the architecture focusing on urban self-reliance and sustainability,” she said. The space designed for creative entrepreneurs houses local small businesses and a contemporary gallery — currently on display is Matt Choberka’s pop-up art exhibit “I Know Some Nice People.”
For now, Argo said she is in the process of brainstorming and searching for a new development project around town. “It would be awesome to continue to help the Nine Rails Creative District grow and thrive because this district’s success is 100% dependent on the people who live and work here.”
For more about Industrial Art & Design, go online to iad.design.