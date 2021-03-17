“It’s not every day your dream job opens up and is just a five-minute commute from your front door,” said Venessa Castagnoli, the executive director at Ogden Contemporary Arts (OCA). Castagnoli is a true woman of the Nine Rails who is engineering a foundation of arts advocacy in Ogden.
At the new Ogden Contemporary Arts Center, Castagnoli has the opportunity to bring artists from all over the world into Ogden. The multi-use space at 455 25th St., according to their website, “serves as a creative influence for our community,” drawing artists from all over the world for exhibitions and interactive programming. The hope is to build a nationally recognized art center that will engage local artists with the wider contemporary art world.
Castagnoli started her role at OCA just before the pandemic shutdown in March 2020, but she’s been blazing her own art trail in Ogden since 2006. After graduating with a BFA in sculpture from Weber State University, she started a grassroots studio/gallery with fellow WSU grads in the Ogden Industrial Park area called O-Town Arts. It was a 1,000-square-foot space they would use as a studio space and every few months clear everything out to curate a group show.
“For such a small operation with no budget, it was quite successful,” she said. “I also was able to participate in a handful of group shows at CUAC, Finch Lane Gallery, The Rio Grande and had a solo show at UMOCA.”
There were also a few public art projects she successfully pulled off in Salt Lake City, Park City and Ogden while working at Amer Sports and later as global events manager at Tensile Tree Tents.
The experience she brings to OCA is unique, having been in both the art world and logistics/marketing. “My approach is a bit heavier on the marketing side compared to a lot of small nonprofits out there,” Castagonli said. “I have also been in the artist’s shoes.”
Knowing what a struggle it is to make a living as an artist, Castagonli says she sees herself as an advocate: “The saying ‘starving artist’ is kind of soul crushing when you just paid a ridiculous amount of money getting your art degree. Some think that because art is your passion, you don’t mind doing the work for free or for the recognition. I want to pay artists in actual dollars and not exposure.”
OCA’s vision is for programming that brings nationally and internationally recognized artists to Ogden, but it’s important for Castagnoli to also showcase Ogden’s artistic talents to the larger art world. She writes it into every out-of-state artist’s contract that they must come to Ogden and engage with the community. “We also hire local creatives such as photographers, videographers, writers, designers, etc. to work alongside these artists,” she said.
She said she also wants to make contemporary art reachable and fun, attracting kids skateboarding along 25th Street to come in and not be afraid to ask questions. “You walk in and you look at a piece of art and because you don’t get the historical art reference or concept you feel as though you don’t belong.” But, said Castagnoli, “We are a community art center.”
When she first moved to Ogden in 2006, she never imagined such a big transformation happening in downtown Ogden. In her mind, The Nine Rails Creative District was a game changer. “If you look at the long history of cities establishing art districts in designated areas, you will find that they do not fail, they thrive,” she said.
“It still feels like it is a dream. I have only been with OCA for a year and to see a full rebrand from Ogden First/O1Arts to Ogden Contemporary Arts, a brand new and absolutely stunning arts center, and having our grand opening exhibition feature globally recognized, L.A.-based artist Lauren Lee McCarthy, is just unreal,” Castagnoli said.
The OCA grand opening in February is one of her proudest achievements — “Officially opening our doors, showing a big city worthy exhibition (“The Changing Room,” by Lauren Lee McCarthy) was surreal,” she said. OCA had over 300 people through their doors over those two days (staggered and masked safely according to CDC guidelines) and they’ve had close to 1,000 people go through in the last 30 days.
“I’m really excited about a few upcoming exhibitions,” Castagnoli said. She wasn’t ready to let those secrets out just yet, but did say they have a festival coming at the end of May that brings “a taste of cities from all over the country to Ogden.” A show in June and July will feature a handful of local artists.
An outdoors enthusiast who spends winters snowboarding, spring and summer camping and bike riding, Castignoli has been staying busy working at her dream job and being a mom to her 2-year-old son Milo year-round. Now she is starting to wrap her mind around having time to create again and is conceptualizing a potential project.
Learn more at Ogdencontemporaryarts.org.