OGDEN — You really should get out more.
As in, outside.
Now that March has come in like a somewhat lethargic lion, in theory we should start to see the weather beginning to act more lamb-like as the month progresses. And after another cold winter, this weekend’s late-season temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s — just right for getting outside and enjoying some fresh air.
Here are five al fresco events and activities that give you the perfect excuse to eschew that stuffy house you’ve been cocooing in since December:
1. Break Out of the Winter Blues 5K
A family-oriented 5K fun run that organizers say focuses on mental illness, specifically what is often referred to as the “winter blues.” Runners are encouraged to wear as much blue attire as possible.
“The more silly and blue you dress up, the more fun you will have,” according to the race event webpage.
The race, hosted by Tear’N It Up Running Events, begins at 9:30 a.m. at the South Ogden Nature Park, 1175 E. 5875 South, South Ogden. Entry fee is $20 for ages 9 and older, $10 for children 5 to 8.
To register, visit active.com.
2. Basin Days
Beginning this weekend and continuing each weekend thereafter through April 5, enjoy food, beer, music, snow and plenty of sunshine on the Earl’s Lodge patio at Snowbasin Resort, 3925 Snowbasin Road, Huntsville.
Artisan beer service begins at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with live music from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There’s a charge for the beer, food and snow sports, but the music and relaxing in the sun is free.
For more information, visit www.snowbasin.com or call 801-620-1000.
3. “Who’s Home on the Range?”
Join the park naturalist to learn about the wildlife that calls Antelope Island home.
The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Antelope Island State Park visitor center, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse.
The program will include a discussion about why the wildlife is on the island, how it survives the harsh environment, and visitors’ responsibilities in visiting these animals’ homes. The event is free, and no reservations are required, but there is a $10 park entrance fee.
For more information, call 801-725-9263.
4. “Signs of Spring”
In this family-friendly Wild Wednesdays program, visitors will learn how animals and plants adapt to warmer temperatures and longer days.
The event begins at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. Participants will hit the trails, looking for signs of spring at the nature center.
No reservations are required; meet at the visitor center. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
For more information, visit ogdennaturecenter.org or call 801-621-7595.
5. First Friday Art Stroll
OK, so technically most of the art for this event is inside galleries and businesses. But ideally, you’re taking the time to stroll around from art show to art show, and not just driving to each venue.
Ogden City’s First Friday Art Stroll for March will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, in and around downtown Ogden. Artists’ receptions, live music and more are featured throughout the event, which is free.
For more information on the current stroll and a printable map, visit ogdencity.com and click on “Arts & Events Calendar.”