Utah’s 32nd Juneteenth Freedom & Heritage Festival hits Ogden Amphitheater for a two-day celebration this weekend following events throughout the week in Ogden and Salt Lake.
Project Success Coalition, in partnership with Weber State University and other organizations, presents this year’s festivities at Ogden Amphitheater, centered on the theme “Black Joy.” The theme was chosen to inspire hope, rest and renewal, both personally and among families and communities across the state, representing the call to reflect on where the nation has been and what citizens want for the future, according to a media release.
“We have experienced far too many devastating events and threats upon the principles and foundations of our democratic beliefs about ‘We the people,’ justice and equality,'' said Betty Sawyer, Utah Juneteenth director and Ogden NAACP president, in the release. “Juneteenth is a time for celebration, education and civic engagement. It is a time for us to renew our commitment to justice and to engage in the needed work to bring about positive change.”
Juneteenth is the oldest celebration that marks the end of slavery in the U.S., dating back to June 19, 1865 — the day freedom finally came to those still enslaved in Galveston, Texas, two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. A huge celebration of freedom ensued and “Jubilee Day” was born a year later, the annual freedom celebration now known as Juneteenth.
Texas became the first to officially recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday in 1980. Forty-eight states have since followed suit, including Utah in 2016 with the passage of HB 338, sponsored by Red. Sandra Hollins and Sen. Alvin Jackson.
In Project Success Coalition's media release, Sawyer explains the importance of the annual celebration of freedom together with creating systematic change: “Without fully addressing the legacy of slavery and the byproducts of discriminatory policies that have followed, we waste time and resources on denying truth and trying to rewrite history versus collectively working to make meaningful progress dismantling those unjust systems. Instead, our call to action is that we begin now to build systems and policies that promote and reward a more just and equitable society for all. The spirit of Juneteenth embodies those principles. We can celebrate and do the heavy lifting at the same time, as our ancestors taught us.”
A nationwide petition and new legislation in support of Juneteenth as a federal holiday is currently underway. Supporters are encouraged to contact their congressional leaders and ask them to sign HR 1320 and S 475, Juneteenth National Independence Day Act this 117th Session of Congress. To sign the petition, visit Juneteenth.us.
Calendar of Events
The weekend lineup of events was preceded by events earlier in the week, including the State of Black Utah Town Hall Meeting with a viewing of the locally produced documentary “Beloved Community Project” at Weber State University on June 11, and the Virtual Film Screening of “Nationaltime” on Tuesday.
Friday: Salt Lake County Juneteenth recognition, 9:30 a.m.
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson will commemorate Juneteenth Freedom & Heritage, and families can experience the history and culture with a visit to the Black Museum Bus.
South Salt Lake City Juneteenth at the Columbus Center, 2531 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City, 4-7 p.m.
Saturday: Juneteenth Day, a full day of engagement, celebration and commemoration, honoring the journey to freedom, both triumphs and tragedies. Featuring national recording artist Young DRO. Activities also include Sankofa High School and college graduate recognition, Kuumba Youth Activity Village, African dance and storytelling with Ngoma Y Africa Cultural Center, Nubian Storytellers of Utah and Utah Afro-American Historical & Genealogy Association, and a host of local artists. Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St., noon to 9 p.m.
Juneteenth virtual concert with the DEE-DEE DARBY-DUFFIN QUINTET, 8 p.m.
Sunday: A Juneteenth Father’s Day Tribute featuring the Willie Moore & Billy Mason Barber Battle and Crowns Braiding Competition & “Hood Hero” Awards, honoring fathers who are giving and sharing their time and talents to build community.
Special guests include Kansas City Songbird, Zenobia Smith, Shaun Anthony, HJ Entertainment, Los Angeles, CA featuring Tia P, along with recording artist Riyad Hasaan, Soot Noel and Adrien Lamont with hip hop, R&B, spoken word, dance, drumming and the Bonner Gospel Choir. Free kids' haircuts from 10 a.m. to noon.
Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St., noon to 8 p.m.
All events are inclusive, family-friendly, all ages and free to the public.
Visit projectsuccessinc.org for more festival information.