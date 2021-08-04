Summer is a great time to explore Utah, whether it’s getting out and hiking its peaks and valleys; reading about Utah’s quirky history, architecture, famous inventors or food culture; or enjoying a romance novel set in Ogden. Here are some recently published Utah-based books:
“Detour Utah: Mysteries, Legends and Peculiar Places” by Lynn Arave and Ray Boren (The History Press, $21.99)
This book shares a lot of backstory on Utah’s mountains, rock formations or monuments. “Detour Utah” crisscrosses the state with unique expeditions, from the lowest point (Beaver Dam Wash about 25 miles from St. George) to its highest (Kings Peak in the High Uintas at 13,534 feet).
The book expands on the 25 years of explorations — thousands of miles spent driving, hundreds spent hiking — that authors Ray Boren and Lynn Arave did while working as reporters and editors at the Deseret News. It also contains some topics Arave wrote about when he freelanced for the Standard-Examiner and from his popular blog, MysteryofUtahhistory.blogspot.com.
“It was always a dream of mine to put many of these ‘outdoor adventures’ together in one single book — and this is it,” Arave said.
The book confirms the story that Ben Lomond is the mountain that inspired the Paramount Pictures logo. The founder of Paramount, William Wadsworth Hodkinson, grew up in Ogden. A few other Northern Utah topics include the “Snow Horse” on the mountain above Layton, the Weber Power Plant, Francis Peak and the Spiral Jetty.
Even Ogden old-timers may not know about Malan Heights, a resort above Taylor Canyon from 1895-1905. It boasted a two-story hotel serving fried chicken dinners, a sawmill, seven cabins and a clubhouse, all built by the Bartholomew Malan family. Patrons paid a 10-cent toll to take the narrow wagon road up the mountain. After the Malans closed it, occasional plans to revive it over the past century never worked out.
Arave spent years scanning Utah maps for oddly named and unusual places that other books had ignored (like Noah’s Ark, Navajo Mountain and Peter Sinks).
“Then, we researched the history of those places and actually went there,” he said. “I credit my Weber State University geography professor, Wayne Wahlquist, for instilling in me a deep love of maps.”
A quirky chapter of the book, “Utah Heaven and Hell,” discusses religious-sounding venues such as Devil’s Gate, Devil’s Slide, Zion Canyon, Cathedral Valley, the Great Stone Face, Monte Cristo (“Mountain of Christ”) and the twin peaks of “Gog and Magog” (above Logan Canyon).
Arave said one of the biggest surprises was measuring the lowest elevation in Utah — 2,178 feet above sea level — at Beaver Dam Wash, about 25-30 miles from St. George.
“My visit there in 2006 with Ray Boren and Ravell Call measured the standard/accepted lowest elevation discovered in Utah,” Arave said. “We had to scour a fence line on the Utah-Arizona line after a long, hot hike with my GPS to find the lowest point. No one had done that before us.”
Boren, a gifted photographer, supplied many of the book’s photos. It’s unfortunate that the publisher chose to use them in black and white, missing the impact of Utah’s colorful landscapes.
“Secret Salt Lake City: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” by Jeremy Pugh and Mary Brown Malouf (Reedy Press, $22.50)
“Founded by religious pioneers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1847, its one-of-a-kind origin story makes Salt Lake City a rich backdrop for frontier grit, culture, and curious relics,” wrote Jeremy Pugh and Mary Brown Malouf, both writers and editors at Salt Lake Magazine until Malouf’s sudden passing last year. The book explains why Utah is known as the “Beehive State” and why there’s a monument to seagulls and an Angel Moroni.
Some topics venture into Ogden, including the tunnels used by bootleggers on 25th Street during the Prohibition era. It adds this detail: “One thing we do know: NBA player Wataru Misaka, a Nisei (second-generation Japanese American) famous for breaking the color barrier in pro basketball, grew up in a cement room underground, beneath his father’s barbershop on 25th Street between a bar and a pawn shop.”
There’s also a blood-chilling chapter on Ogden’s 1974 Hi Fi Shop murders. Pierre Dale Selby and William Andrews, who were caught and convicted, were among the last five people to be executed by the State of Utah.
The chapter on Lagoon Amusement Park tells how railroad tycoon Simon Bamberger (Utah’s only Jewish governor) moved it from the Great Salt Lake to Farmington, the park’s big fire of 1953 and the roller coaster that’s still running after 100 years.
Other topics: the Sun Tunnels and Spiral Jetty art in Box Elder County, floating on the Great Salt Lake, the lost Hawaiian colony of Iosepa, the Wendover Historic Airfield where the Enola Gay crew trained to drop the first atomic bomb, the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, scuba-diving at Bonneville Seabase, and the Mars Deseret Research station near Hanksville.
“It was a fun project to work on because nearly everything I’d uncover would lead to another discovery,” Pugh said. “Honestly, there are dozens more items that I would have loved to include. Hopefully, we’ll get to a second edition!”
One of his favorite stories is “the piece of the Matterhorn at Snowbird. It’s not particularly flashy — a murder or something — just a chunk of rock on the tram deck that we’ve all walked by dozens of times. But it is a great example of something you wouldn’t give a second thought until you know the backstory and it reveals this extra layer of interest and wonder.”
The book was in the finishing stages last December when co-author Malouf, 66, died suddenly, swept into the ocean by a rogue wave in Humboldt Bay, California.
“The book was actually one of the last things we talked about on the night before she died,” Pugh said. “For more than 15 years, Mary and I had been collaborating and working together. This book represented our last creative effort together and it was important that I finish it.”
“The Guns of John Moses Browning” by Nathan Gorenstein (Scribner, $28)
The Browning name is well-known in Ogden, but many may not be as familiar with the actual history of the “Thomas Edison of guns,” as author Nathan Gorenstein puts it. (If you visit the John M. Browning Firearms Museum in Ogden’s Union Station, you can actually see many of Browning’s inventions on display.) Gorenstein ranks his impact on history right up with the Wright Brothers, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.
Browning designed the modern handgun, the famous Winchester “30-30” hunting rifle, as well as the machine guns used by every American aircraft and infantry unit in World War II.
In fact, writes Gorenstein, “One can make a strong case that it was John Moses Browning who won World War II.”
Gorenstein, a former reporter and editor for The Philadelphia Inquirer, said Browning’s inventions illustrate both the good and bad of weaponry.
The book isn’t just about guns, but also a social history of Browning, and his life and times. It includes Browning’s years as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his family and his creative process.
“Family members gave me access to 40 boxes of company and family files never before published,” Gorenstein said.
He became interested in Browning while researching firearms for another potential book and discovered Browning’s enormous impact on history.
“I went looking for a book that would tell me how he did it, found there was not one, and decided to write it myself,” he said.
He hadn’t met the Browning family until he came to Utah to do his research. “But the late Bruce W. Browning, the inventor’s grandson, became an enthusiastic supporter and made sure I had access to family papers.”
He said the Browning papers from the late 1800s to early 1900s “changed much of what we think we know about Browning’s work.”
He was surprised to learn of the role played by his brother, Jonathan “Ed” Browning, the son of their father’s third wife, who did much of the machining of the prototypes of Browning’s various firearms.
Another intriguing element was Browning’s “ability to think in three dimensions. He could manipulate objects in his mind, and so never used blueprints. He and Ed would stand over machines and produce the parts. That three-dimensional thinking is now recognized as an important skill.”
“Dear Kiss” by Margaret Bagley (WiDo Publishing, $16.95)
Author Margaret Bagley‘s historical fiction is set in the bustling railroad town of Ogden, around 1880-1910. As sweethearts Lou and Dora grow up and make a life together, fiction mingles with fact, with references to actual places and people, such as the Broom Hotel on the corner of a 25th Street, ZCMI, David O. McKay and Fred M. Nye.
Bagley’s story was sparked by a ribbon-bound packet of her grandparents’ love letters found in her grandmother’s old leather purse. Spanning 1883 to 1907, the letters of Lou Jensen Holther Jr. and Dora Hatch Holther spoke of blossoming romance, marriage, family, trials and tragedies that tested their devotion and, eventually, disillusionment.
She wondered what had happened in the gaps between the letters that led up to the couple’s disillusionment. Margaret wanted the whole picture, even if she had to make some of it up.
“I’ve made up the connective tissue in between actual events.” she said, while staying true to historical events as much as possible. She spent 10 years researching and writing the book.
“I love my book. I love the people in it and I love the story.”
She chose the title “Dear Kiss” for the French lavender “Djer Kiss” fragrance her grandmother Dora always wore, even in her last years when she lived with Bagley’s family. As a child, Bagley remembers Dora, who was bedridden by then, dabbing a bit on her fingers and rubbing it on her neck.
Also, “Dear Kiss” was Lou’s pet name for Dora.
The book includes actual photographs of Dora as a teen, Lou is his West Point uniform and Lou’s mother, Eliza Holther, with baby Lou shortly after she walked across the plains to Utah. Eliza became a respected midwife.
“In Weber County records, you can find her name, as she delivered thousands of babies,” Bagley said. “One strength of my book is that it’s based on real people, and the things they actually wrote in their letters, so it feels authentic.”
Bagley, born in Ogden and a University of Utah grad, currently lives in Maryland with plans to move back to Utah in August.
“At one time, it was my dream to write a sequel,” she said. “But right now my passion is promoting this book.”
“This Is The Plate: Utah Food Traditions,” edited by Carol A. Edison, Eric A. Eliason and Lynn S. McNeill (University of Utah Press, $34.95)
This 379-page paperback details Utah’s surprisingly eclectic food heritage. It goes beyond the stereotypes of green Jell-O, fry sauce, funeral potatoes and scones with chapters on Native American, Latino, Greek, Asian, Polynesian and other minorities whose traditions and restaurants influence the local food culture.
It was compiled by Utah folklore professors Carol Edison, Eric A. Eliason and Lynne S. McNeill with a goal to preserve and honor the culinary traditions of Utah’s diverse communities.
Where else can you find out about Providence’s annual Sauerkraut dinner, craft beers, artisan cheese and chocolate, the Greek-inspired pastrami burger, Dutch oven cooking, Postum, backyard gardening, Navajo mutton stew, homemade tamales, fishing and wild game, honey and beekeeping, San Pete turkey, Dixie Salad and food storage? And with recipes too.
The Ogden-based Farr Better Ice Cream is mentioned in a chapter on Utah’s ice cream history. According to author Jean Little, it started out as the Farr Better Ice plant but shifted to ice cream in 1929 as home refrigerators made the need for “ice boxes” obsolete.
A list of ethnic festivals includes Ogden’s Greek Festival, held at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church since 1964, and the Japanese Obon Festival, held at the Ogden Buddhist Church since the 1930s.
There are even chapters about legal skirmishes between soda shop chains over “dirty” drinks term, and between Café Rio and Costa Vida over their fresh-Mex restaurant concepts.
Edison said the idea for the book was sparked in 2013 during a Folklore Society of Utah luncheon at the Black Sheep Café in Provo.
The authors realized it needed to include the state’s many cultural communities. They reached out to other folklorists, historians, journalists and community members who had an interest in certain topics. Some wrote with a historical or journalistic viewpoint; others wrote first-person essays.
“The hope was to include a variety of approaches and voices that reflected the variety of food traditions Utahns hold dear,” Edison said.
Some of the trends surprised Edison.
“I’d paid no attention to the over-the-rim shakes which are so popular, and not really found elsewhere. Who knew?”
The book recently received a special award from the Association for Mormon Letters for its cultural contributions, with this praise:
“Offers a delicious buffet of scholarly work on Utah foodways. Thanks to some skillful design work and a publication grant from Brigham Young University’s Charles Redd Center for Western Studies, the book is as remarkable for its plating as for its flavors. Scores of full-color illustrations adorn its glossy pages, and gelatin-green page borders make for an attractive layout. Fifty-seven recipes invite hands-on learners to explore Utah foodways by trying them out at home.”
“An Architectural Travel Guide to Utah,” by Martha Bradley-Evans (The University of Utah Press, $36.95)
This book is a general-interest guide to Utah’s buildings, as far as what they tell us about the state, its history and people. Author Martha Bradley-Evans, a University of Utah professor in the College of Architecture and Planning, has explored more than 600 buildings from Utah’s cities and rural communities, from a simple 1860s adobe house to Abravanel Symphony Hall and the Salt Lake Arts Center.
For instance, the Utah State Capitol is typical of the Neoclassicism style used in many statehouses throughout the USA. But its site gives it a definite sense of place — overlooking a canyon to the east, the Great Salt Lake to the northwest, and the long view south down State Street, one of America’s longest streets.
The 336-page paperback book has 276 full-color illustrations and a map. It’s organized by chapters focusing on different geographical regions. For example, there is a chapter looking at buildings in Box Elder, Cache, Rich, Weber and Morgan counties.
The guide uses the diversity of Utah’s architecture to showcase the diversity of its people, their visions for the good life and their responses to the unique geography of the state.
Bradley-Evans has been involved in the Utah State Board of History, the Utah Heritage Foundation and the Utah State Historical Society.