THURSDAY, OCT. 3
OWL THAT ART
View the resident owls, then paint them using acrylics, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $15, plus $5 for supplies, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
CORN MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH
Corn maze, haunted maze wagon rides, petting zoo and more, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, through Oct. 31, Gibson's Green Acres Dairy, 449 S. 4700 West, Ogden. $3-$18, Pumpkins 30 cents a pound, greenacresdairy.com, 801-940-6339.
CORN MAZE
The day maze becomes haunted after dark, various times through Oct. 31, Cold Springs Trout Farm, 2284 Fruitland Drive, North Ogden. $7-$10, coldspringstroutfarm.com, 801-782-7282.
BLACK ISLAND FARMS
Corn maze, cow train, straw mountain, giant slide and more, 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31, Black Island Farms, 2075 S. 4000 West, Syracuse. $5-$25, blackislandfarms.com, 801-825-6236.
HAUNTED HOLLOW
Get stuck in the most menacing, horrifying and ghastly haunted forest in Utah, 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, through Oct. 31, Haunted Hollow, 1550 S. 1900 West, West Haven. $21-$30, hauntedutah.com, 801-888-0281.
PUMPKIN PATCH
Take a cart out to the pumpkin patch and pick your perfect pumpkin, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. various days through Oct. 31, Pack Farms, 1700 W. Glovers Lane, Farmington. Prices range from 75 cents each to 33 cents per pound, 801-232-1637.
BOOLIGHTS
Enjoy a not-so-spooky train ride, crafts, animals, food and fun, with more than 100 lighted displays, 6:30-9:30 p.m. daily, through Oct. 26, Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $12.95/adults, $9.95/kids, www.hoglezoo.org.
FEAR FACTORY
Come prepared to be scared, 7-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, through Nov. 4, Fear Factory, 666 W. 800 South, Salt Lake City. $25-$33, fearfactoryslc.com, 801-692-3327.
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
OGDEN GHOST WALKING TOUR
Covers the buildings and stories on the east or west portion of Historic 25th Street, various times Oct. 4-Nov. 2. Tours meet at Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.; and Pearl Milk Tea Club, 110 Historic 25th St. $20, storytours.com/ogden, 801-888-8551.
PUMPKIN PATCH
Pumpkin patch, hay rides and more, 4-7 p.m. Monday and Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 4-28, Day Farms, 2500 W. Gentile Road, Layton. $5, includes hayride and pumpkin, 801-546-4316.
HAUNTED KAY'S CROSS
A complete outdoor area with sloping trails surrounding the real legend of Kay's Cross, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 4-31, Kay's Cross, 388 Boynton Road, Kaysville. $15 at door, 801-604-7440.
FRIGHT NIGHT
A family-friendly Halloween event featuring dance shows, bounce house, food trucks, vendors and more, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 4, Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington. $5 at door.
"FREAKY FRIDAY"
A mom and daughter switch places and learn more about each other, various times Oct. 4-14, Four Seasons, 520 S. 250 East, Smithfield. $12, fourseasonsteatre.org, 435-535-1432.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
CREEPY DOLL CLASS
Make a creepy Halloween decoration using all or parts of a doll, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 5, Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave., Ogden. $5/part, $15/complete doll, $20/large doll.
OGDEN GHOST BUS TOUR
Board a bus and travel to the great haunts of the city, various times Oct. 5-26, Village Inn, 322 12th St., Ogden. $25, storytours.com/ogden, 801-888-8551.
FALL FARMER'S MARKET
Features an array of fall produce, specialty artisan goods, live music and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
MONSTER MUGS IN CLAY
Build your own monster mug from a slab of clay, 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 5, Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $30, kimballartcenter.org, 435-649-8882.
MOVIE IN THE WOODS
Bring a picnic or buy food from food trucks and watch “Hocus Pocus,” 7 p.m. Oct. 5, 7000 Old Highway 40, Heber City. FREE.
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
"THE ADDAMS FAMILY"
See the movie on the big screen for a Sunday Brunch movie, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6, Brewvies Ogden, 2293 Grant Ave., Ogden. FREE.
MONDAY, OCT. 7
ADDAMS FAMILY
Family First Monday featuring Addams Family-themed games, activities, and entertainment, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
BATTY ABOUT BATS
What makes bats so amazing? Come find out at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 9, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, www.ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
THE VAMPIRE CIRCUS
Featuring their new performance Circus of Terror, 8 p.m. Oct. 10-12, Riverbend Event Center, 1085 Winding River Cove West, Salt Lake City. $35-$50, fearcon.com.
PUMPKIN NIGHTS
A world of hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins created by master pumpkin artists, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 10-Nov. 2, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City. $20/adults, $16/kids, pumpkinnights.com. Parking $7.
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
CREATURES OF THE NIGHT
Two nights of educational outdoor fun, 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $8 at door.
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW"
The cult-classic musical just in time for Halloween, 7:30 p.m. various days, Oct. 11-Nov. 2, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., South Ogden. $19/adults, $17/seniors, students and children (tickets $1 more at door), theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
PUMPKIN PALOOZA
Food trucks, free games, pumpkin decorating, train rides and more, 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Barker Park, 930 W. 3550 North, Pleasant View. Admission is a can of food.
FEARCON
Entertainment, Halloween vendors, special guests and more, 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11-12, Riverbend Event Center, 1085 Winding River Cove West, Salt Lake City. $15-$55, fearcon.com/tickets/.
"SWEENY TODD"
Sweeney returns to London to get revenge on Judge Turpin, 7:30 p.m. various days, Oct. 11-Nov. 2, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S. 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
PECULIAR POURS
Rally of local breweries bringing their most peculiar flavors and seasonal brews, complete with live music, food and surprises, 3-8 p.m. Oct. 12, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. $20, eventbrite.com. Ages 21-up.
HALLOWEEN HAVOC DEMOLITION DERBY
Racers compete for $30,000 in prize money, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $20, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
HAVE A HEART HARVEST
Corn maze, haunted corn maze, hay slides, light show, food and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12, The Corn Maize, 2801 S. 3500 West, West Haven. $13 at door.
"FRANKENSTEIN"
A family-friendly walk through Layton Commons Park as you listen to an adaptation of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein", 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE, but all tickets distributed; waiting list at davisarts.org.
LITTLE HAUNTS
Put on your costume and visit a storytelling witch, go trick-or-treating and enjoy the park, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-26, This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $13.95/adults, $9.95/kids, thisistheplace.org.
ARTOBERFEST
A fall-inspired, family friendly art-making event, 1-5 p.m. Oct. 12, Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City. FREE, some activities cost $2-$4, kimballartcenter.org, 435-649-8882.
MONDAY, OCT. 14
"DRACULA VS. THE ADAMNS FAMILY"
Dracula has an entire family of monsters to take him down, 7:30 p.m. various days through Oct. 26, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
TUESDAY, OCT. 15
NIGHTMARE ON 13TH
Six different attractions to suit your desires, 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, through Nov. 2, Nightmare on 13th, 300 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City. $23-$50, nightmareon13th.com, 801-467-8100.
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
HALLOWEEN CARNIVORE CARNIVAL
Come visit prehistoric spooks during the only time you can visit the park in the dark, 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and 25-26, George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park, 1544 E. Park Blvd., Ogden. $3/adults, $5/kids, at door.
GARDEN AFTER DARK
Join an adventure in Oz, complete with the Wicked Witch, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and 24-26, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $14, redbuttegarden.org/garden-after-dark, 801-585-0556.
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL
Wear your costume for carnival games, trick-or-treating and community fun, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18, city offices, 3200 W. 300 North, West Point. FREE.
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
TRUNK-OR-TREAT
Special non-food treats (stickers, trinkets, vouchers, etc.) with local vendors and food trucks, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19, Unitarian Universal Church of Ogden, 705 23rd St., Ogden. FREE.
MONDAY, OCT. 21
PUMPKIN PARTY
Bring your little goblins out for a visit with the villains, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Station Park, 140 N. West Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.
TUESDAY, OCT. 22
THE CORN MAIZE
A corn maze, haunted corn maze, fall adventures and more, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, through Oct. 31, The Corn Maize, 2801 S. 3500 West, West Haven. $10/adults, $8/kids, at door.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23
LITTLE BEAR BOTTOMS CORN MAZE
Features hay forts and a haunted river trail, 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, through Oct. 31, Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze, 5000 U.S. 91, Wellsville. $7-$15, at door. lbbcornmaze.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
PUMPKIN WALK
Visit vendors and see all the pumpkins, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 24-26, Founders Park, 1904 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. FREE.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
"ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW"
Come celebrate the cult classic, 8 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $16, includes prop bag, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
ENCHANTED WOODS
Non-scary Halloween celebration with characters, activities and more, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25-28, Treehouse Children's Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden. $10, treehousemuseum.org, 801-394-9663.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT
Dress in your costume and trick-or-treat, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25, George E. Wahlen Park, 4200 S. 2175 West, Roy. FREE.
NIGHTMARE BEFORE HALLOWEEN
Wear your costume and compete in a 5K challenge through Haunted Woods, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25, East Mountain Wilderness Park, 740 Oakmont Lane, Kaysville. $25, eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
WITCHSTOCK FESTIVAL 2019
Combined with the Zombie Crawl and Witches Tea for a bigger and better event, 4-10 p.m. Oct. 26, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. Most events FREE; $25/Witches Tea, at eventbrite.com.
FALL PLANTING DAY
Help plant native trees and shrubs throughout the property, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. FREE, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
HALLOWEEN HALF MARATHON AND 5K
Walk or run in your costume along the Weber River, 7 a.m. Oct. 26, Utah Military Academy, 5120 S. 1050 West, Riverdale. $25/5K, $45/half, registermyrace.com/register/the-halloween-half-5k-ogden/674.
FRIGHT TRAIN
Train rides, food trucks, face painting and trick-or-treating, noon-6 p.m. Oct. 26, South Weber Model Railroad Club, 631 E. Petersen Parkway, South Weber. FREE, donations appreciated.
PUMPKIN SPLASH
Go "digging" in the swimming pool for gold and other treasures, 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 26, Roy Recreation Complex, 2150 W. 4700 South, Roy. $3, royrecreation.com.
TRICK-OR-TREAT HUNT
Come dressed in your best costume and hunt for Halloween eggs, noon Oct. 26, Willard Bay State Park, 900 W. 650 North, Willard. FREE, but there is a park entrance fee. 435-734-9494.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT
Dress in costume for treats, a giant slide, a coloring contest and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26, Young Chevrolet, 645 N. Main St., Layton. FREE.
PUMPKIN PALOOZA
Dress in your costume, trick-or-treat at vendors, enjoy a show, and shop the local vendors, noon-8 p.m. Oct. 26, Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington. FREE.
BOO AT THE ZOO
Wear your costumes and trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26, Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $18.95/adults, $14.95/kids, at door.
CELEBRATE THE SPIRITS TRICK-OR-TREAT RUN
Whip out your costume and take part in the 5K, with candy stops along the way, 11 a.m. Oct. 26, Basin Recreation, 5715 Trailside Drive, Park City. $45/family, $15/individual, www.basinrecreation.org.
MONDAY, OCT. 28
FRIGHT NIGHT
Trunk-or-treat, food trucks, raffles, prizes, pumpkin walk and more, 5-10 p.m. Oct. 28, North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 East, North Ogden. FREE.
"DRACULA BALLET"
A ballet based on the classic novel by Bram Stoker, 7 p.m. Oct. 28, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $10, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"ADAMS FAMILY REUNION"
The story of the monstrous Adams Clan, as they attempt to outwit a greedy oil baroness, various times through Nov. 9, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
CRAZY, CURIOUS CROWS
A painting workshop, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. $25, http://www.ogden4arts.org.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30
TRUNK-OR-TREAT
Come join local law enforcement as they hand out treats, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30, Kaysville Police Department, 80 N. Main St., Kaysville. FREE.
FRIGHTMARES
The dark side of Lagoon, with something for everyone, various times and days, through Oct. 30, Lagoon, 375 Lagoon Lane, Farmington. $68.95/adults, 46.95/kids, lagoonpark.com, 801-451-8000.
THURSDAY, OCT. 31
"SWEENEY TODD"
The staged concert version of the barber who kills his customers to make meat pies, 7:30 p.m. various days, Oct. 31-Nov. 9, On Pitch Performing Arts, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.