TERRY FATOR — Well-known ventriloquist, 9 p.m. March 20, Peppermill Concert Hall, West Wendover, Nev., $40-$80, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
POST MALONE — Presents Runaway Tour, 8 p.m. March 21, Vivint Smart Home Arena, SLC. $50.50-$500.50, ticketmaster.com.
SPANISH BRASS — Brass quintet performs music that has been called sheer poetry, 7 p.m. March 23, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden. $5-$10, onstage ogden.org, 801-399-9214.
ZAC BROWN BAND — Presenting The Owl Tour, 7 p.m. March 26, Maverik Center, West Valley City. $41.50-$101.50, smithstix.com.
CELINE DION — Singer brings her Courage World Tour, 7:30 p.m. March 26, Vivint Smart Home Arena, SLC. $57.50-$245.50, ticketmaster.com.
”H.M.S. PINAFORE” — Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic opera in live theater setting, various times March 26-28, Browning Center, WSU, Ogden. $8.25-$13, weberstatetickets.com, 801-626-8500.
NICKELODEON’S JOJO SIWA DREAM THE TOUR — YouTube personality performs live, 7 p.m. March 27, Vivint Smart Home Arena, SLC. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000.
PUBLIQUARTET — Genre-bending classical program, 7:30 p.m. March 31, The Monarch, Ogden. $25, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
QUARTETO NUEVO — Quartet blends classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz, 7:30 p.m. April 2, The Monarch, Ogden. $25, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
ORCHESIS DANCE THEATRE — An evening of dance, various times April 2-4, Browning Center, WSU, Ogden. $8.25-$13, weberstatetickets.com, 801-626-8500.
”PIPPIN” — The iconic musical by Stephen Schwartz, various times April 3-4, 8-11, Browning Center, WSU, Ogden. $8.25-$13, weberstatetickets.com, 801-626-8500.
BRAHMS PIANO CONCERTO NO. 2 — Utah Symphony performs with pianist Nicholas Angelich, 7:30 p.m. April 9, Browning Center, WSU, Ogden. $10-$39, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
LAUREN DAIGLE — Her world tour, 7:30 p.m. April 14, Maverik Center, West Valley City. $31.50-$128, smithstix.com.
THE TEMPTATIONS WITH THE UTAH SYMPHONY — “I Can’t Help Myself,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” and more, 7:30 p.m. April 16, Browning Center, WSU, Ogden. $15-$46, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
EIGHTH BLACKBIRD — Contemporary classical ensemble, 7:30 p.m. April 22, The Monarch, Ogden. $25, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
JEFF DUNHAM — Comedian brings his Seriously!? tour, 3 p.m. April 26, Maverik Center, West Valley City. $51, smithstix.com.
CHANTICLEER — See “the world’s reigning male chorus,” 7:30 p.m. April 27, Browning Center, WSU, Ogden. $10-$30, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
STURGILL SIMPSON — Bringing his A Good Look’n Tour with guest Tyler Childers, 7 p.m. April 28, Maverik Center, West Valley City. $40.50-$106.50, smithstix.com.
CHER — Iconic singer brings her Here We Go Again Tour, 7:30 p.m. April 28, Vivint Smart Home Arena, SLC. $27-$496.95, ticketmaster.com.
BALLET WEST II — Watch a reimagined Grimm Brothers tale, 2 p.m. May 2, Browning Center, WSU, Ogden. $5-$30, onstage ogden.org, 801-399-9214.
YOUTH BENEFIT CONCERT — Featuring flutist Anthony Trionfo, 7 p.m. May 7, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden. $5-$10, onstage ogden.org, 801-399-9214.
MICHAEL BUBLE — Spend an evening with the smooth crooner, 8 p.m. May 8, Vivint Smart Home Arena, SLC. $65-$149.50, ticketmaster.com.
JOURNEY/THE PRETENDERS — Popular bands from the 1970s and ‘80s, 7 p.m. May 21, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. $24-$399.50, livenation.com.
JAMES TAYLOR — Singer-songwriter brings his All-Star Band, 7:30 p.m. May 21, Maverik Center, West Valley City. $59.50-$125, smithstix.com.
PURITY RING — Canadian electronic pop band comes to Ogden Twilight, 5 p.m. May 29, Ogden Amphitheater, Ogden. $10-$125, 24tix.com.
OGDEN MUSIC FESTIVAL — Bluegrass and more at this annual three-day festival of music, various times May 29-31, Fort Buenaventura, 2450 A Ave., Ogden. $45-$125, eventbrite.com.
BRAD PAISLEY — In-demand country music singer-songwriter, 7 p.m. May 30, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. $54-$77, ticketmaster.com.
PAW PATROL LIVE! — Race to the Rescue, various times May 30-31, Vivint Smart Home Arena, SLC. $25-$125, ticketmaster.com.
LOUIS THE CHILD — The Here for Now Tour at Ogden Twilight, 5 p.m. June 6, Ogden Amphitheater, Ogden. $15-$50, 24tix.com.
ALANIS MORISSETTE — Canadian singer-songwriter, 7 p.m. June 7, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. $48-$586, ticketmaster.com.
JUSTIN BIEBER — His Changes Tour, 7 p.m. June 9, Vivint Smart Home Arena, SLC. Tickets TBA, ticketmaster.com.
CHRIS YOUNG — Country music singer-songwriter, 7 p.m. June 10, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. Tickets TBA, ticketmaster.com.
HILLSONG WORSHIP AWAKE TOUR — Featuring Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes, 7:30 p.m. June 11, Maverik Center, West Valley City. $25-$59.50, smithstix.com.
THE FLAMING LIPS — Back for a third year at Ogden Twilight, 5 p.m. June 13, Ogden Amphitheater, Ogden. $12-$60, 24tix.com.
CHICAGO/RICK SPRINGFIELD — Popular artists from the 1970s and 1980s, 6:30 p.m. June 16, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. $30.50-$100.50, livenation.com.
BRIGHAM CITY SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL — Featuring Lee Greenwood and Restless Heart, 6:30 p.m. June 20, Watkins Park, Brigham City. $35-$80, smithstix.com.
CHRIS STAPLETON/SHERYL CROW — An evening of Americana and pop, 7 p.m. June 25, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. Tickets TBA, ticketmaster.com.
CHRIS JANSON — Platinum-selling country artist, 7 p.m. June 26, Utah State Fairpark, 155 1000 West, SLC. $25-$75, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
FOREIGNER/KANSAS — Seventies bands bring Juke Box Hero Tour 2020, 7 p.m. July 21, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. $25-$350, livenation.com.
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS — “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour”, 7:30 p.m. July 22, Vivint Smart Home Arena, SLC. $49.50-$150, ticketmaster.com.
THOMAS RHETT — Country singer presents The Center Point Road Tour, 7 p.m. July 23, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. Tickets TBA, ticketmaster.com.
HALSEY — Singer-songwriter appears with blackbear and PVRIS, 7 p.m. July 30, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. Tickets TBA, ticketmaster.com.
TAME IMPALA — Performing with guests Perfume Genius, 8 p.m. Aug. 1, Vivint Smart Home Arena, SLC. $49.75-$79.75, ticketmaster.com.
KENNY CHESNEY — Country singer’s Chillaxification 2020 tour, with Michael Franti & Spearhead, 7 p.m. Aug. 6, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. Tickets TBA, ticketmaster.com.
THE LUMINEERS — Their world tour, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, Maverik Center, West Valley City. $41-$91, axs.com.
CAMILA CABELLO — The Romance Tour, 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Vivint Smart Home Arena, SLC. $29-$371, ticketmaster.com.
MAROON 5 — With special guest Meghan Trainor, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. $39.50-$165, livenation.com.
THE BLACK CROWES — Bringing their Shake Your Moneymaker tour, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. $29-$135, livenation.com.
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS — Popular rock band from the 1970s, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. $29.50-$350, livenation.com.
DISTURBED/STAIND & BAD WOLVES — KBER 101’s Bear Fest 2020, 10 a.m. Sept. 9, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. Tickets TBA, ticketmaster.com.
SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE/WHITESNAKE — With special guest Night Ranger, 7 p.m. Sept. 10, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. $25-$350, livenation.com.
MATCHBOX TWENTY — With The Wallflowers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. $29.95-$120.95, livenation.com.
NICKELBACK — Their All The Right Reasons Tour, with Stone Temple Pilots, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. $25-$139, livenation.com.
KISS — The End of the Road World Tour, with David Lee Roth, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City. $39.50-$1,000, livenation.com.
ROGER WATERS: THIS IS NOT A DRILL — Co-founder of Pink Floyd, 8 p.m. Sept. 30, Vivint Smart Home Arena, SLC. $42-$225, ticketmaster.com.
ALAN JACKSON — Neotraditional country music singer-songwriter, 7 p.m. Oct. 2, Vivint Smart Home Arena, SLC. $36.99-$126.99, ticketmaster.com.
DAN + SHAY — The (Arena) Tour, 7 p.m. Oct. 16, Vivint Smart Home Arena, SLC. $36.50-$76.50, ticketmaster.com.