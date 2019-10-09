THURSDAY
STROLL KAYSVILLE
Enjoy local artisans, live music, food trucks and more, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 10, on Main Street in downtown Kaysville. FREE.
THE VAMPIRE CIRCUS
Featuring their new performance "Circus of Terror," 8 p.m. Oct. 10-12, Riverbend Event Center, 1085 Winding River Cove West, Salt Lake City. $35-$50, fearcon.com.
PUMPKIN NIGHTS
A world of hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins created by master pumpkin artists, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 10-Nov. 2, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City. $20/adults, $16/kids, pumpkinnights.com. Parking, $7.
JESSE MALIN
Rock musician from New York, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
STAND ATLANTIC
Pop-punk band from Sydney, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $17, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
FRIDAY
PHYSICS OPEN HOUSE
Science demonstrations for the whole family, 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Tracy Hall Science Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
BERLIN BREAKS
Guitar-driven melodies that are gritty and enticing, 9 p.m. Oct. 11, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
WILL BAXTER BAND
Soulful music, 9 p.m. Oct. 11, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
THE ARRANGEMENT
Jazz artist singing the music of Frank Sinatra, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
WSU BALLET FOLKLORICO
Celebrate untold folk stories from Hispanic/Latin cultures with "Las Historias No Contadas del Folklore," 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Wildcat Theater at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
"OFFLINE"
A video that hopes to inspire people to live in the moment, offline, especially when snowboarding, 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
WITCH BOTTLE MAKE AND TAKE
Make a witch bottle for love, prosperity or protection, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 11, Rainy Day Emporium, 155 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $25, eventbrite.com. Class price includes 1 bottle, additional bottles $5 each.
COSPLAY, CAR AND MOTORCYCLE SHOW
Come see the Joker Car, the BatShot, other superheroes and more, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11, Pep Boys Auto Parts and Service, 4240 Riverdale Road, Ogden. FREE.
CREATURES OF THE NIGHT
Two crazy nights of educational outdoor fun without fright, 5 p.m. Oct. 11-12, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $8, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
KEY LEWIS
A high energy, improvisational, storytelling multiple-personality comedian, 8 p.m. Oct. 11-12, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
"SENSE AND SENSIBILITY"
The story of Elinor and Marianne and their life after their father dies, various times Oct. 11-19, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $13, at door.
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW"
The cult-classic musical just in time for Halloween, various times Oct. 11-Nov. 2, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $19/adults, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
PUMPKIN PALOOZA
Food trucks, free games, pumpkin decorating, train rides and more, 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Barker Park, 930 W. 3550 North, Pleasant View. Admission is a can of food donation.
"FREAKY FRIDAY"
Mom and daughter end up switching places and learning more about each other's lives, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-26, Hopebox Theatre, 1700 S. Frontage Road, Kaysville. $12-$17, hopeboxtheatre.com, 801-451-5259.
"SWEENY TODD"
Sweeney returns to London to get revenge on Judge Turpin, various times Oct. 11-Nov. 2, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S. 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
FEARCON
Entertainment, Halloween vendors, special guests and more, 3-11 p.m. Oct. 11, noon-8 p.m. Oct. 12, Riverbend Event Center, 1085 Winding River Cove West, Salt Lake City. $15-$55, fearcon.com/tickets/.
JON MCLAUGHLIN
He brings all his experiences and beliefs into each song he creates, 9 p.m. Oct. 11, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $32, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
YELAWOLF
Hip-hop band, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS
A punk band originally based in Belfast, Ireland, 8 p.m. Oct. 11, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
SATURDAY
FALL FARMER'S MARKET
Features an array of fall produce, specialty artisan goods, live music and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
PECULIAR POURS
Rally of local breweries bringing their most peculiar flavors and seasonal brews, complete with live music, food and surprises, 3-8 p.m. Oct. 12, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. $20, eventbrite.com/e/peculiarpours. Ages 21-up.
PLANE TALK
Aviation technology pioneer Jim Taylor speaks at 1 p.m. Oct. 12, Hill Aerospace Museum Theater, 7961 Wardleigh Road, Hill Air Force Base. 801-825-5817. FREE.
WINTERWOOD
Feel good, down-home Americana music in a house concert, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Twitchell home, 1514 23rd St., Ogden. Suggested donation $15, email utahbanjo@comcast.net, 801-645-4836
MOUNTAIN BOOGALOO WEST COAST TRIBUTE
A boogaloo tribute funk fest, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
HALLOWEEN HAVOC DEMOLITION DERBY
Racers compete for $30,000 in prize money, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $20, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
DOUGTHEHUMAN
Sings originals, covers and is full of surprises, 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
THE INVENTURES: BACH PLUGGED IN
How Bach would have rocked if he had electricity, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Union Grill, 315 24th St., Ogden. $10/adults, free/age 18-younger, brownpapertickets.com, 801-686-7979.
STICKY BUNS CLASS
Come learn how to make sticky buns from the experts, 11 a.m. Oct. 12, Kitchen Kneads, 3030 Grant Ave., Ogden. $10, kitchenkneads.com, 888-881-9957.
LANTERN HOUSE FUNDRAISER
Enjoy a circus to help raise money for a homeless shelter, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, The Monarch, 455 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $100-$5,000, eventbrite.com.
HAVE A HEART HARVEST
Corn maze, haunted corn maze, hay slides, light show, food and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12, The Corn Maize, 2801 S. 3500 West, West Haven. $13 at door.
PUMPKINFEST
Food and fun for everyone with free pumpkins for kids, free food from food trucks, face painting and more, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12, Cranefield Estates, 3628 W. 2300 North, Clinton. FREE.
GHOST TOUR
See if the Fielding Garr Ranch is haunted, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 entrance fee.
BOO CREW BASH
Party with the Boo Crew, 7-11:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton. $18, eventbrite.com, $20 (cash only) at door. Ages 21-up.
"FRANKENSTEIN"
A family-friendly walk through Layton Commons Park as you listen to an adaptation of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein", 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Dr., Layton. FREE, join waitlist at www.eventbrite.com.
"LA TRAVIATA"
The story of a young Parisian courtesan who is conflicted by love, lifestyle and health, various times Oct. 12-20, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $14.50-$95, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
LITTLE HAUNTS
Put on your costume and visit a storytelling witch, go trick-or-treating and enjoy the park, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-26, This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $13.95/adults, $9.95/kids, thisistheplace.org.
PAUL CAUTHEN
A Texas troubadour, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $17, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
ARTOBERFEST
A fall-inspired, family-friendly art-making event, 1-5 p.m. Oct. 12, Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City. FREE, some activities cost $2-$4, kimballartcenter.org, 435-649-8882.
CAVETOWN
Singer-songwriter who has been writing and producing his own music since 2013, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $18, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
JC LODGE
Rock-reggae artist, 7 p.m. Oct. 12, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
SUNDAY
BRAVO BASSOONS
Presented by Thomas Priest and Daniel Lipori, 7 p.m. Oct. 13, Unitarian Universalist Church, 705 23rd St., Ogden. FREE.
"YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN"
The Mel Brooks classic movie about an American struggling to prove his grandfather wasn't crazy, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13, Brewvies Ogden, 2293 Grant Ave., Ogden. FREE.
OGDEN LATINO FILM FESTIVAL
Bringing Latino films to Ogden, noon-3 p.m. Oct. 13, Brewvies Ogden, 2293 Grant Ave., Ogden. FREE.
MONDAY
BLACK PUMAS
A beat-heavy psychedelic soul project, 8 p.m. Oct. 14, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $19, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
TUESDAY
LOGIC
Maryland-born hip-hop/rap artist, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $43-$83, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499. Parking, $10.
GRANDSON
Alternative rock and hip-hop singer, 7 p.m. Oct. 15, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $22, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
GRIZ
DJ, songwriter and electronic producer, 6 p.m. Oct. 15, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $30, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
WEDNESDAY
"DIRTY HARRY"
Officer Harry Callahan is assigned to track down a madman, 7 p.m. Oct. 16, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5/males, free/females, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
PHASES OF THE MOON
Learn about how the moon changes every month, 3:45 p.m. Oct. 16, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, www.ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
FALL CHOIRFEST
Fall concert from WSU choir, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7 at door.
HALF ALIVE
An indie pop/alternative rock band, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $22, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
STARSET
Part cinematic rock band and part conceptual storytellers, 7 p.m. Oct. 16, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $24.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
"FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN"
The unusual coming-of-age story of Amali, various times Oct. 16-Nov. 17, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
CONTINUING
OGDEN GHOST WALKING TOUR
Covers the buildings and stories on the east or west portion of Historic 25th Street in Ogden, various times Oct. 4-Nov 2, meet at Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., or Pearl Milk Tea Club, 110 Historic 25th St. $20, storytours.com/ogden, 801-888-8551.
CORN MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH
Corn maze, haunted maze wagon rides, petting zoo and more, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday Oct. 3-31, Gibson's Green Acres Dairy, 449 S. 4700 West, Ogden. $3-$18, Pumpkins 30 cents a pound, greenacresdairy.com, 801-940-6339.
OGDEN GHOST BUS TOUR
Board a bus and travel to the great haunts of the city, various times Oct. 5-26, Village Inn, 322 12th St., Ogden. $25, storytours.com/ogden, 801-888-8551.
"MAMMA MIA"
Sophie invites three potential fathers to her wedding, various times Oct. 4-Nov. 16, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
CORN MAZE
Day maze becomes haunted after dark, various times Oct. 3-31, Cold Springs Trout Farm, 2284 Fruitland Drive, North Ogden. $7-$10, coldspringstroutfarm.com, 801-782-7282.
BLACK ISLAND FARMS
Corn maze, cow train, straw mountain, giant slide and more, 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3-31, Black Island Farms, 2075 S. 4000 West, Syracuse. $5-$25, blackislandfarms.com, 801-825-6236.
HAUNTED HOLLOW
Featuring 13 acres of haunted forest, 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 3-31, Haunted Hollow, 1550 S. 1900 West, West Haven. $21-$30, hauntedutah.com/haunted_hollow_index.html, 801-888-0281.
THE CORN MAIZE
A corn maze, haunted corn maze, fall adventures and more, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20-Oct. 31, The Corn Maize, 2801 S. 3500 West, West Haven. $10/adults, $8/kids, at door.
"SHREK THE MUSICAL"
Join the big green ogre on his adventures with Donkey, various times Oct. 7-14, Clearfield Community Arts Center, 140 E. Center St., Clearfield. $8, https://boxoffice.diamondticketing.com/clearfield/events.
"INTO THE WOODS"
Mixed storylines about four groups of people who travel into the woods, various times Oct. 4-19, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
PUMPKIN PATCH
Pumpkin patch, hay rides and more, 4-7 p.m. Monday and Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4-28, Day Farms, 2500 W. Gentile Road, Layton. $5 includes hayride and pumpkin, 801-546-4316.
HAUNTED KAY'S CROSS
A complete outdoor area with sloping trails surrounding the real legend of Kay's Cross, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 4-31, Kay's Cross, 388 Boynton Road, Kaysville. $15 at door, 801-604-7440.
PUMPKIN PATCH
Take a cart out to the pumpkin patch and pick your perfect pumpkin, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 3-Oct. 31, Pack Farms, 1700 W. Glovers Lane, Farmington. $.75/each-$.33/pound, 801-232-1637.
FRIGHTMARES
The dark side of Lagoon with something for everyone, various times Sept. 13-Oct. 30, Lagoon, 375 Lagoon Lane, Farmington. $68.95/adults, $46.95/kids, lagoonpark.com, 801-451-8000.
"THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME"
The story of Quasimodo trying to figure out if he is more than his deformities, various times Sept. 27-Oct. 26, Centerpoint Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $19.75-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
"FREAKY FRIDAY"
A mom and daughter switch places and learn more about each other, various times Oct. 4-14, Four Seasons, 520 S. 250 East, Smithfield. $12, fourseasonsteatre.org, 435-535-1432.
LITTLE BEAR BOTTOMS CORN MAZE
Features hay forts and a haunted river trail, 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20-Oct. 31, Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze, 5000 U.S. 91, Wellsville. $7-$15 at door.
FEAR FACTORY
Come prepared to be scared, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, Oct. 3-Nov. 4, Fear Factory, 666 W. 800 South, Salt Lake City. $25-$33, fearfactoryslc.com, 801-692-3327.
"DEATH OF A DRIVER"
A sharp political drama about the complexities of "doing good" abroad, various times Sept. 11-Oct. 20, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
NIGHTMARE ON 13TH
Six different attractions to suit your desires, 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 13-Nov. 2, Nightmare on 13th, 300 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City. $23-$50, nightmareon13th.com, 801-467-8100.
"DRACULA VS. THE ADAMNS FAMILY"
Dracula has an entire family of monsters to take him down, various times Sept. 20-Oct. 26, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
"CURTAINS"
The leading lady of a new musical mysteriously dies on stage the entire cast and crew are suspects, various times Oct. 2-26, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $26, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
BOOLIGHTS
Enjoy a not-so-spooky train ride, crafts, animals, food and fun with more than 100 lighted displays, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 3-26, Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $12.95/adults, $9.95/kids, store.hoglezoo.org.
"ADAMS FAMILY REUNION"
The story of the monstrous Adams Clan, as they attempt to outwit a greedy oil baroness, various times Aug. 29-Nov. 9, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.