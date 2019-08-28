THURSDAY
THE TURBOS
A high-energy rock outfit based in Columbus, Ohio, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
"THE GREATEST SHOWMAN"
P.T. Barnum's journey to become the greatest circus master, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Weber County Library North Branch, 475 E. 2600 North, North Ogden. FREE.
HERMAN'S HERMITS STARRING PETER NOONE
Peter Noone is one of the most recognizable pop stars from the 1960s, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $20-$45, tickets.davisarts.org, 801-546-8575.
AMOS LEE
Singer-songwriter whose music encompasses folk, rock and soul, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $40/members, $45/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
"ADDAMS FAMILY REUNION"
The story of the monstrous Addams clan, as they attempt to outwit a greedy oil baroness, various times Aug. 29-Nov. 9, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
FRIDAY
SHAWN PAULSEN
Rising comedian/hypnotist, 8 p.m. Aug. 30-31, Wiseguys Comedy Ogden, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
FAT CANDICE
Rock group with a hint of sophistication and dynamics, 9 p.m. Aug. 30, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
THE LEGENDARY JOE MCQUEEN QUARTET
Jazz band plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
"GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY"
Quill and his friends try to keep a mysterious orb out of the hands of Thanos, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. Costume contest at 6:30 p.m. FREE.
LAYTON F.E.S.T.
Farmer's market, entertainment, shopping and food trucks combined, 5:30 p.m.-dusk Aug. 30, Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
CLEVER ENDEAVORS
Comedy improv at its finest, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $5, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
SWISS DAYS
One of a kind celebration includes booths, food, entertainment, a 10K and a parade, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 30-31, Midway, 75 N. 100 West, Midway. FREE.
THEY REMINISCE
A group of dancers try to put a modern-day twist on hip-hop's past traditions and learn a thing or two in the process, various times Aug. 30-31, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $15, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
EMO PHILIPS
Described by Jay Leno as "the best joke writer in America," various times Aug. 30-31, Wiseguys Comedy Gateway, 194 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $15, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-532-5233. Ages 21-up.
LAUGHING STOCK
They have been performing comedy improv for more than 21 years, 10 p.m. Aug. 30-31, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
KIDZ BOP WORLD TOUR
Popular music sung by kids, for kids, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Sandy Amphitheater, 1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy. $44-$64, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
THE FIXX
Eighties new wave group, 9 p.m. Aug. 30, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City. $32, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.
NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND
Country rock band from California, 9 p.m. Aug. 30, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $10-$30, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
SATURDAY
FARMER'S MARKET OGDEN
Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 31, Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
SOULRISE
They play very danceable music, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
KENZ WALDO
She plays originals, jazz and blues covers, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
WILL BAXTER BAND
A night packed with soulful tunes you can move to, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
THAI FOOD FAIR SUMMERFEST
Visit Thailand for the day without leaving Utah with authentic food and entertainment, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 31, Wat Dhammagunaram Buddhist Temple, 644 E. 1000 North, Layton. FREE.
PLAY MUSIC ON THE PORCH DAY
Bring your instrument and a picnic for some friendly jamming, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 31, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
KALPANA THE WORLD OF IMAGINATION
An evening of Odissi, a classical dance form from eastern India, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $18, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
CORDUROY
A Pearl Jam tribute band, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10, www.depotslc.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
STING
Performing with the Utah Symphony, all proceeds will go to the Zion Forever Project, 7:30 p.m. August 31, USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $35-$800, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
SUNDAY
NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS
This band has been performing together for more than 30 years, with a mix of sounds from country blues to funk, soul and rock and roll, 12:15 p.m. Sept. 1, Earl's Lodge, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
TALIA KEYS
Rock artist performs at 2 p.m. Sept. 1, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude. FREE.
GRACE VANDERWAAL
She performed all original music during "America's Got Talent," 6 p.m. Sept. 1, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $27-$131, www.depotslc.com, 801-456-2800.
MONDAY
PRINCESS PARTY
Family First Monday featuring Princess-themed games, activities, and entertainment, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Station Park, 140 N Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.
BLINK 182
Rock band from California, 7 p.m. Sept. 2, USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 S. Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $37.50-up, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
TUESDAY
FREED TEAM ROPING
Come see the best ropers in town, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
WEDNESDAY
BONNEVILLE CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL
A mix of America's great composers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4, Browning Center, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7 at door.
INSECT SAFARI
Become an entomologist for a day as you learn about insects, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 4, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
TURN PRO JACKPOTS BARREL RACE
Barrel racing event, 4 p.m. Sept. 4, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
GOV'T MULE
Southern rock jam band, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $37/members, $42/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
ELTON JOHN
One of the world's best-selling musical artists, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $224-$1,068, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
BON IVER
Indie folk band, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Dr., West Valley City. $36-$96, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
SCARLXRD
British musician known for mixing elements of rap and heavy metal, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $18, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
CONTINUING
"NOISES OFF"
A group of actors rehearsing a comedic flop, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-Sept. 21, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
"MATILDA"
Play based on the beloved children's book by Roald Dahl, various times Aug. 9-31, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $19/adults, $17/children, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
"THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE"
An eclectic group compete to be the spelling champions, various times Aug. 2-31, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $14-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.org, 801-298-1302.
"CASH ON DELIVERY"
A con man learns that crime does not pay when his lies and fake identities spiral out of control, 7 p.m. Aug. 9-31, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N 400 West, Centerville. $15, centerpointtheatre.org, 801-298-1302.
ART EXHIBITS
On display "The 45th Annual Statewide Competition" and "13 Dirty Angels", 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday Aug. 2-Sept 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.
"HAMLETON"
A mix of "Hamilton" and "Hamlet," 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-Sept. 7, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
"CATCH ME IF YOU CAN"
Frank Abignale Jr.'s real life story full of fun, excitement, and criminal hyginks, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-Sept. 14, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry. $12, www.heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
"A WALL APART"
Story of the Berlin Wall to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the destruction of the wall, various times Aug. 15-Sept. 7, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $12-$23, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
"A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM"
Featuring three interconnecting plots, two pairs of lovers, a fairy world, and a group of terrible actors, 10:30 a.m. August 17-Sept. 28, Utah Children's Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
"SATURDAY'S VOYEUR"
Written for us, about us, every year in celebration of our peculiarities, 7:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 1, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $51, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.