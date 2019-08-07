THURSDAY
BEETHOVEN FESTIVAL
Enjoy classical music performed by great musicians, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Eccles Community Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. $25, beetfest.org, 801-392-6935.
OGDEN VALLEY OPEN MARKET
A “town square” shopping experience, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Eden, 2405 N. State Route 158, Eden. FREE.
LUKAS NELSON AND PROMISE OF THE REAL
Singer/songwriter/guitarist and his bandmates, 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. $45-$75, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
THE ALARM
A Welsh alternative rock/new wave band, 7 p.m. Aug. 8, The Complex, 356 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $24.50 smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
REVEREND HORTON HEAT
Band mixing elements of surf, country, punk, big band and rockabilly, 7 p.m. Aug. 8, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $5/adv., $20/day of, smithstix.com. Ages 21-up.
FIGHTER
Story of a phoenix rising from the ashes, told with aerialists, singers, dancers and acrobats, various times Aug. 8-10, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $25-$40, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
FRIDAY
”NOISES OFF”
The story of a group of actors rehearsing a comedic flop, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-Sept. 21, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
BROOKE MACKINTOSH
Local indie/Americana musician, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
”MATILDA”
Play based on the beloved children’s book by Roald Dahl, various times Aug. 9-31, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $19/adults, $17/children, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
RYAN ERWIN
A local rising star and theatre teacher, 8 p.m. Aug. 9, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
DINO DETECTIVES
Spend the day learning about prehistoric times, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 9, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $30, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595. Ages 6-7.
FAMILY CAMPOUT
Learn about nocturnal creatures, sing songs, create skits and more, 6 p.m.-9 a.m. Aug. 9-10, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $55/family of four, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
”MATILDA”
The movie, based on the book, about a young girl who discovers she has supernatural powers and uses them to teach the adults in her life a lesson, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. Pre-show activities at 6:30 p.m. FREE.
”CASH ON DELIVERY”
A con man learns that crime does not pay when his lies and fake identities spiral out of control, 7 p.m. Aug. 9-31, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N 400 West, Centerville. $15, centerpointtheatre.org, 801-298-1302.
THE MUSIC OF THE ROLLING STONES
Come for a multi-media celebration of two iconic albums, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive, Park City. $45, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
THE BIG FAT NASTY
A jam with local artists Big Blue Ox, SuperBubble and Dumb Luck, 8 p.m. Aug. 9, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $15, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
THE MIGHTY O.A.R.
Maryland rock band plays at 6 p.m. Aug. 9, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $53/members, $58/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
JON PAUL YERBY
German performer who has experience playing classical guitar, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $15, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
LAUGHING STOCK IMPROV
They have been performing comedy improv for more than 21 years, 10 p.m. Aug. 9-10. The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, the obt.org, 801-355-4628.
AMERICA
Popular 1970s rock band, 9 p.m. Aug. 9, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $10-$50, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
SATURDAY
FARMER’S MARKET OGDEN
Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 10, along Historic 25th Street, Ogden. FREE.
BIRDS AND BREWS
Includes a souvenir pub glass, beer samples, spirit samples and appetizers, 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 10, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $30/members, $35/nonmembers, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
MUTTS FOR MENTAL HEALTH
A 1.5-mile walk ending at the Ogden Municipal Gardens (all money earned helps provide subsidized therapy to low-income individuals), 8 a.m. Aug. 10, High Adventure Park, 251 18th St., Ogden. $30/walker, secure.givelively.org.
”UNDER THE STARS”
Charity Car Show with booths, raffle prizes, auction and food trucks, 4-9 p.m. Aug. 10, Sunset City Central Park, 85 W. 1800 North, Sunset. FREE, but donations appreciated.
MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY
Free park entrance for veterans and active military on Aug. 10 at Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. 801-773-2941.
”REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG”
An Elton John tribute starring Craig A. Meyer, 8 p.m. Aug. 10, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $15-$35, tickets.davisarts.org, 801-546-8575.
”TREK”
An LDS teenager and his friends have their faith tested as they follow in the footsteps of their ancestors, dusk Aug. 10, Founders Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville. FREE.
INDIGO GIRLS
A seamless blend of folk, rock, pop and classical music, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive, Park City. $50-$80, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
POP PUNK AND SKA NIGHT
Featuring Racist Kramer, the Anchorage, Comfort the Killer and Problem Daughter, 8 p.m. Aug. 10, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
ROGER CLYNE AND THE PEACEMAKERS
Bridges the gap between rock ‘n’ roll, roadhouse Americana, and the music of the Southwestern United States, 9 p.m. Aug. 10, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
END OF SUMMER BASH
Featuring Rudy XO, a hip-hop/rap group, 7 p.m. Aug. 10, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $8, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
DOG DAY OF SUMMER
Enjoy a variety of activities with your favorite furry friends, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 10, This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $5, thisistheplace.org, 801-652-0353.
RAILROADERS FESTIVAL
Celebrate the railroad and frontier culture with games, buffalo chip throwing, hand car rides and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 10, Golden Spike National Historical Park, Promontory Summit. FREE.
SUNDAY
VOCALOCITY
Award-winning a cappella ensemble, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
STONEFED
Roots in blues, funk and rock, 3 p.m. Aug. 11, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude. FREE.
HIGH DIVERS
They create songs that nod to the classics, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 11, Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
BEN HARPER
Powerful songwriter and performer ranging across multiple genres, 6 p.m. Aug. 11, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. $70-$115, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
MONDAY
”REMEMBER THE TITANS”
True story of the high school football team that overcame the issue of race, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
TUESDAY
”BEATLES VS ELVIS: A MUSICAL SHOWDOWN”
Two of the greatest musical acts of all time face off in a high-octane, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $35-$55, www.egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
TAJ MAHAL AND MARC COHN
Critically-acclaimed and award-winning musical acts come together for one night, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $49-$79, tickets.parkcity.institute, 435-655-3114.
SHAKEY GRAVES
Americana musician from Texas, 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
MUMFORD AND SONS
English folk band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $29.50, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
NEW CENTURY DANCE PROJECT
A festival that highlights the talents of young artists but celebrates the artistry of dancers in all stages of their careers, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13-17, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $15-$20, artsaltlake.org, 801-534-1000.
”THE BOOK OF MORMON”
Follow the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries in this Broadway musical, various times Aug. 13-25, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $45-$195, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
WEDNESDAY
”THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN”
Part of the Battle of the Sexes series, a group of men join together to save a town from bandits, 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5/males, FREE/females, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700. Costumes encouraged.
ENDANGERED AND THREATENED IN UTAH
Learn what causes animals and plants to become endangered and how you can help, 3:45 p.m. Aug.14, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
JAZZ AT THE STATION
BBC4 performs all-ages jazz concert on the Fountain Plaza, 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
GENTRI
Cinematic, clean and inspirational music from Utah’s “Gentlemen Trio,” 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington. $5-$15, daviscountyutah.gov.
DAVIS COUNTY FAIR
Celebrate the end of summer with superhero training, a superhero stunt show, mountain bike stunt show and more, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 14-17, Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington. $2/person, $5 family of 5.
”NEWSIES”
Story of the paper boys who go on strike, 8 p.m. Aug. 14-20, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
THE BROTHERS COMATOSE
West Coast renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock and roll music, 8 p.m. Aug. 14, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $23, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Age 21-up.
LORD HURON
Indie folk band based in Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
Heavy metal band from North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14, The Complex, 356 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $24.50 smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
CONTINUING
”THE JUNGLE”
The story of Jurgis and Ona, who flee their land of Lithuania to find their way in America, various times Aug. 2-11, Good Company Theatre, 2404 Wall Ave., Ogden. $20, goodcotheatre.com, 801-917-4969.
”ALL SHOOK UP”
The music of Elvis comes alive in this play about a sleepy town that is shaken awake by the arrival of Chad, various times Aug. 2-24, Hopebox Theatre, 1700 S. Frontage Road, Kaysville. $12-$17, hopeboxtheatre.com, 801-451-5259.
WEBER COUNTY FAIR
Activities, auction, concert, entertainment and more, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 7-10, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $20/family, $6/adults, www.webercountyfair.org, 801-399-8798.
”SUNDAY SCHOOL MUSICAL”
The greatest roadshow on earth, various times June 13-Aug. 24, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, tickets.desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
”SATURDAY’S VOYEUR”
Celebration of Utah’s peculiarities, 7:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 1, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $51, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.