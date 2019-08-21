THURSDAY
ASHBERRY JAM
Country and rock 'n' roll brought together, 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
ALEX BOYE
Concert supporting suicide prevention and awareness, 8 p.m. Aug. 22, Sandy Amphitheater, 1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy. $15-$30, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
FRIDAY
COTES
A young hip-hop artist currently doing his thing in Ogden, 9 p.m. Aug. 23, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
CARRIE MYERS
A skilled ukulele player with a great voice, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
SUPERBUBBLE
An ever-expanding funk collective from Salt Lake City, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
ANIMAL SUPERHEROES
Come learn about survival tactics in the animal kingdom, 9 a.m. Aug. 23, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595. Ages 2-3.
PAUL SHEFFIELD
He will be recording his fourth full-length album, 8 p.m. Aug. 23-24, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
"YOU'VE GOT MAIL"
Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan are two competing bookstore owners who inadvertently fall in love, 7:30 p.m Aug. 23, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
ENDLESS SUMMER
Classic rock, and music from the Beach Boys, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West, Bountiful. FREE.
THIEVERY CORPORATION
They have influenced a whole generation of electronic producers and DJs, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. $48-$85, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
CHRIS BROWN
Global music icon, world-class entertainer and Grammy Award winner, 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $40-$200, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
"CATCH ME IF YOU CAN"
Frank Abignale Jr.'s real-life story full of fun, excitement, and criminal hijinks, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-Sept. 14, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. U.S. 89, Perry. $12, www.heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
LAUGHING STOCK
They have been performing improv for more than 21 years, 10 p.m. Aug. 23-24, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
JO KOY
A Filipino-American stand-up comedian, 9 p.m. Aug. 23, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $30-$70, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
SATURDAY
FARMER'S MARKET OGDEN
Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 24, Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
OPHIR CREEK
A group working to redefine the folk, bluegrass, and Southern gospel tradition, 10 a.m. Aug. 24, Farmers Market Ogden, Historic 25th Street, Ogden. FREE.
JUNCTION CITY ROLLER DOLLS
Come see a roller derby match, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West St., Ogden.
THE REVEREND AND THE REVELRY
A one-man acoustic act with a wide variety of music, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
JACOB T. SKEEN
Plays a mix of blues, garage rock and gospel, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
STAR PARTY
Join the Ogden Astronomical Society to view stars (telescopes provided), 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee, 801-773-2941.
BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY
Princesses host a magical evening your family will never forget, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $20-$55, davisarts.org, 801-546-8575.
COOL CARS AND CONES
Annual car show, with free ice cream cones and hamburgers and hot dogs for purchase, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 24, Heritage Park, 250 N. Fairfield Road, Kaysville. FREE.
MADDIE WILSON
Nashville artist performs in support of the Farmington High School Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Farmington High School, 548 W. Glovers Lane, Farmington. $10-$25, https://boxoffice.diamondticketing.com.
CAM
Country star who began her career as a songwriter for artists including Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $39-$69, tickets.parkcity,institute, 435-655-3114.
SKILLET AND SEVENDUST
Metal and hard rock bands, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $28, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
"THE POST OFFICE"
The story of a child suffering from a mysterious illness, performed by students from Granite School District, various times Aug. 24-26, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $10, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
DJ PAULY D
Television personality and disc jockey, 9 p.m. Aug. 24, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $40, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
ROSE EXPOSED: #TRENDING
An annual event featuring new work created by six resident companies, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $15, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
SUNDAY
THE HOLLERING PINES
Salt Lake Americana band, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
THE FABULOUS FLYNN'S TONES
Jazz, rock and funk band from Salt Lake City, 3 p.m. Aug. 25, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude. FREE.
JELLY BREAD
Blend a dash of alt-rock with soul and funk, playing Blues, Brews & BBQ, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 25, Earl's Lodge, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
MONDAY
THE STRAY CATS
Rockabilly band formed in 1979, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $74/members, $79/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
VIC MENSA
Rapper, singer and songwriter from Chicago, 7 p.m. Aug. 26, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
TUESDAY
FREED TEAM ROPING
Come watch some of the best ropers around, 4:30-11:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
HAPPY 40TH BIRTHDAY
Celebrate the Davis Arts Council's birthday with a free screening of "The Muppet Movie," free birthday cake, concessions and giveaways, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. Gates open at 6 p.m. www.davisarts.org, 801-546-8575, FREE.
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND
Rock band formed in Charlottesville, Va., 8 p.m. Aug. 27, USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $45.50, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
WEDNESDAY
THE WOOD BROTHERS
Folk band consisting of brothers Chris and Oliver Wood and multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $35/members, $40/non-member, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
SEED ADVENTURES
Seeds go through quite an adventure to find new areas to grow, find out what those adventures are, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 28, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
CONTINUING
"MATILDA"
Based on the beloved children's book by Roald Dahl, various times Aug. 9-31, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $19/adults, $17/children, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
“NOISES OFF"
A group of actors rehearsing a comedic flop, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-Sept. 21, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
"ALL SHOOK UP"
The music of Elvis comes alive in this play about a sleepy town that is shaken awake by the arrival of Chad, various times Aug. 2-24, Hopebox Theatre, 1700 S. Frontage Road, Kaysville. $12-$17, hopeboxtheatre.com, 801-451-5259.
"THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE"
An eclectic group compete to be the spelling champions, various times Aug. 2-31, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $14-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.org, 801-298-1302.
"CASH ON DELIVERY"
A con man learns that crime does not pay when his lies and fake identities spiral out of control, 7 p.m. Aug. 9-31, Center Point Theatre, 525 N 400 West, Centerville. $15, centerpointtheatre.org, 801-298-1302.
ART EXHIBITS
On display "The 45th Annual Statewide Competition" and "13 Dirty Angels", 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday Aug. 2-Sept. 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.
"HAMLETON"
A mix of "Hamilton" and "Hamlet," 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-Sept. 7, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
"THE BOOK OF MORMON"
Follow the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, various times Aug. 13-25, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $45-$195, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"A WALL APART"
Story of the Berlin Wall to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the destruction of the wall, various times Aug. 15-Sept. 7, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $12-$23, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
"A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM"
Featuring three interconnecting plots, two pairs of lovers, a fairy world, and a group of terrible actors, various times Aug. 17-Sept. 28, Utah Children's Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
"SUNDAY SCHOOL MUSICAL"
The greatest roadshow on earth, various times June 13-Aug. 24, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, tickets.desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
"SATURDAY'S VOYEUR"
Written for us, about us, every year in celebration of our state's peculiarities, 7:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 1, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $51, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.