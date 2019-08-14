THURSDAY
THE SINO-AMERICAN CULTURE AND PERFORMANCE EXTRAVAGANZA
Enjoy an evening of an eclectic mix of some of Ogden's finest talent, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd, Ogden. FREE.
JORDAN MATTHEW YOUNG
A Southern rock and blues group from Austin, Texas, 7 p.m. Aug. 15, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
HOT AIR BALLOON GLOW NIGHT
Enjoy the glowing balloons, live music, fair food and the cool outdoor night, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Davis County Fairgrounds, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington. FREE.
ONSTAGE OGDEN SUMMER PARTY
Ticket includes buffet dinner, open bar, live music and entertainment, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Northrop Grumman Conference Center, 890 Ogden Canyon, Ogden. $80/regular $100/VIP, www.onstageogden.org.
JAMES MCMURTRY
Singer-songwriter who brings his character-driven songs to life, 8 p.m. Aug. 15, Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City. $27, thestateroompresents, 801-596-3560.
"A WALL APART"
Story of the Berlin Wall to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the destruction of the wall, various times August 15-Sept. 7, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $12-$23, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
LOST '80S LIVE!
Featuring groups from the 1980s like A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung and Boys Don't Cry, 7 p.m. Aug. 15, Sandy Amphitheater, 1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy. $38-$49, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
FRIDAY
NATURE BABIES
Explore baby animals and their names through stories, crafts and games, 9 a.m. Aug. 16, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $15, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595. Ages 2-3.
TAIL LIGHT REBELLION
A group with a mix of sounds, 9 p.m. Aug. 16, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
BROTHERS BRIMM
Utah-based jam band that draws from a wide range of influences, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
BILL N' DIANE
They play a diverse set list full of songs you know and love from yesterday and today, 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
MARCUS AND GUY
Comedy duo unlike any other, 8 p.m. Aug. 16-17, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $20, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
"MATILDA"
Movie about a young girl who uses her supernatural powers to teach the adults in her life a lesson, dusk Aug. 16, Loy Blake Park, 3500 W. 550 North, West Point. FREE. Food trucks open at 7 p.m.
OPHIR CREEK
A group working to redefine the folk, bluegrass, and southern gospel tradition, 6 p.m. Aug. 16, Holy Smoke BBQ, 855 N. Heritage Park Blvd., Layton. FREE.
CLEAVER ENDEAVORS
Comedy improv, 8 p.m. Aug. 16, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $5, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
OGDEN VALLEY BALLOON FESTIVAL
Featuring balloon launches, art booths, live entertainment, food vendors and more, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 16-18, Eden Park, 2100 N. 5600 East, Eden. FREE.
FULL MOON DINNER
A spectacular four-course meal paired with spirits, 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. $85/including wine, $65/with non-alcoholic beverages, 801-620-1021.
GONE WEST
The pop-infused country group that has an intoxicating mix of four-part harmonies, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $49-$89, tickets.parkcity.institute, 435-655-3114.
THE B-52S
New wave band formed in Georgia, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $73/members, $78/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv group, 10 p.m. Aug. 16-17, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
MOZZY
He makes music about life growing up on the streets of Sacramento, 8 p.m. Aug. 16, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $22, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
SILENT DISCO
Three live DJs playing at the same time and you listen through headphones, 8 p.m. Aug. 16, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
ANDREW GOLDRING
Alternative/indie singer-songwriter, 8 p.m. Aug. 16, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $14, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Age 21-up.
TYLER FARR
Country music singer-songwriter, 9 p.m. Aug. 16, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $15-$50, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
SATURDAY
LAST FREE NATURE CENTER DAY
Final free-admission day of the summer, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. FREE.
PHANTOGRAM
Duo who define their music as electronic rock, dream pop, electronica and trip hop, 6 p.m. Aug. 17, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. Historic 25th St., Ogden. $10/adv., $15/day of, www.24tix.com.
FARMER'S MARKET OGDEN
Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 17, Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
"MARY POPPINS RETURNS"
Mary Poppins comes back when Jane and Michael are all grown up, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 17, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
DUELING PIANOS
Two-piano request show, 9 p.m. Aug. 17, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $7, 801-621-3483.
THE BRIGHTSLIDE
An indie-alternative band from Orem, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
BROOKE MACKINTOSH
A local indie/Americana musician, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
WATER LANTERN FESTIVAL
A floating lantern event that is all about connections, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Syracuse Jensen Nature Park, 3176 S. Bluff Road, Syracuse. $25-$40, waterlanternfestival.com.
"RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET"
Ralph and Vanellope's adventures take them to the world wide web, 9 p.m. Aug. 17, Heritage Park, 150 N. Fairfield Road, Kaysville. FREE.
TOYOTA OFF-ROAD EXPO
Food trucks, raffles, music and more, Aug. 17, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
JOHN BUTLER TRIO
Music spans folk, blues, funk, classic rock 'n roll and beyond, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. $45-$78, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
THE FESTIVAL GALA CONCERT
The culminating event of the annual New Century Dance Project festival in Salt Lake City, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $15-$20, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM"
Featuring three interconnecting plots, two pairs of lovers, a fairy world, and a group of terrible actors, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17-Sept. 28, Utah Children's Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
SUNDAY
"SENSE AND SENSIBILITY"
The Dashwood family's life is turned upside down after the death of their father, 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5/females, FREE/males, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
OPPA COMPANY REVUE
The stars of On Pitch Performing Arts take you on a journey through Broadway's favorite musicals, 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
THE HARMED BROTHERS
A band whose sound is in constant flux, barbecue lunch available and more, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 18, Earl's Lodge, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road. FREE.
MONDAY
OPEN COMEDY NIGHT
Share your comedic talents with the crowd, 8 p.m. Aug. 19, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
"WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT"
Something is wrong in Toontown and it’s up to Eddie Valiant and Roger Rabbit to find out what that is, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
STEVE MILLER BAND
Rock band from California, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $82/members, $87/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
JARED AND THE MILL
Indie rock band from Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 Main St., Logan. $30, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
TUESDAY
NORTHLANE AND ERRA
Progressive metalcore bands, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $18, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD
Australian rock band, 7 p.m. Aug. 20, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
311
Rock band from Omaha, Neb., 5:45 p.m. Aug. 20, USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $29.50, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
WEDNESDAY
IRON AND WINE/CALEXICO
Indie and folk singer-songwriters, 6 p.m. Aug. 21, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. Historic 25th St., Ogden. $10/adv., $15/day of, www.24tix.com.
"MEAN GIRLS"
Part of the Battle of the Sexes Series; Kady starts public school in high school, 7 p.m. Aug. 21, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5/females, FREE/males, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BARREL RACING JACKPOT
Some of the toughest barrel racing competitors around, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
MIGRATION STATIONS
Kick off the start of the year by learning about animal migration, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 21, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
CONTINUING
"NOISES OFF"
A group of actors rehearsing a comedic flop, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-Sept. 21, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
"MATILDA"
Play based on the beloved children's book by Roald Dahl, various times August 9-31, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $19/adults, $17/children, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
"NEWSIES"
Story of the paper boys who go on strike, 8 p.m. Aug. 14-20, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
"ALL SHOOK UP"
The music of Elvis comes alive in this play about a sleepy town that is shaken awake by the arrival of Chad, various times Aug. 2-24, Hopebox Theatre, 1700 S. Frontage Road, Kaysville. $12-$17, hopeboxtheatre.com, 801-451-5259.
DAVIS COUNTY FAIR
Celebrate the end of summer with superhero training, a superhero stunt show, mountain bike stunt show and more, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 14-17, Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington. $2/person, $5 family of 5.
"CASH ON DELIVERY"
A con man learns that crime does not pay when his lies and fake identities spiral out of control, 7 p.m. Aug. 9-31, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N 400 West, Centerville. $15, centerpointtheatre.org, 801-298-1302.
"THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE"
An eclectic group compete to be the spelling champions, various times Aug. 2-31, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $14-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.org, 801-298-1302.
ART EXHIBITS
On display "The 45th Annual Statewide Competition" and "13 Dirty Angels", 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2-Sept 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.
"HAMLETON"
A mix of "Hamilton" and "Hamlet," 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-Sept. 7, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
NEW CENTURY DANCE PROJECT
A festival that highlights the talents of young artists but celebrates the artistry of dancers in all stages of their careers, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13-17, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $15-$20, artsaltlake.org, 801-534-1000.
"THE BOOK OF MORMON"
Follow the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, various times Aug. 13-25, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $45-$195, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"SUNDAY SCHOOL MUSICAL"
The greatest roadshow on earth, various times June 13-Aug. 24, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, tickets.desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
"SATURDAY'S VOYEUR"
Written for us, about us, every year in celebration of our peculiarities, 7:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 1, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $51, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.