THURSDAY
TOM BENNETT
A traveling folk blues singer, 7 p.m. Dec. 26, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
FRIDAY
MARCUS AND GUY Impressionist and musician are a comedy duo unlike any other, 8 p.m. Dec. 27-28, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $20, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
UNION BLUES BAND Utah-based rhythm and blues revue, 9 p.m. Dec. 27, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5.
THE IVIE LEAGUE
Ivie sings, plays guitar and piano and performs everything from country pop to oldies, 7 p.m. Dec. 27, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
MADAM MACKINTOSH
Mountain soul with a sound that is both sultry and bluesy, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 27, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
HOLIDAY WISHES
A holiday story brought to life in a full theatrical cirque event, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $32-$82, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
THE GREAT GIG
A Pink Floyd tribute band, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $15, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
MOKIE
Plan on a night of dancing and partying, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $25, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
SATURDAY
“THE GREATEST SHOWMAN” SING-ALONG
Come sing-along to your favorite songs, 2 p.m. Dec. 28, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $6, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
COTES
Hip-hop artist, 9 p.m. Dec. 28, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5.
PICK’EE OUT THE STINGERS
A bunch of plain old musicians playing good old music, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden, FREE.
CHARIOT RACES
Come see chariots pulled by horses, noon Dec. 28, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. Prices TBA.
WINTER TRAIN RIDES
Train rides around the park in the snow, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 28, South Weber Model Railroad Club, 631 E. Petersen Parkway, South Weber. FREE, donations appreciated.
WHO’S HOME ON THE RANGE? Join the Park Naturalist to learn about the diverse wildlife that calls Antelope Island home, various times Dec. 28, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
MISTER SISTER
Two sisters and one mister who sing spin-offs of all genres of music, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 28, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
WINTER STEAM FESTIVAL
Locomotive demonstrations, hand car and motor car rides and ranger programs, various times Dec. 28-30, Golden Spike National Historical Park, 6200 N. 22300th St., Corrine. $10 park entrance fee.
PIXIE AND THE PARTYGRASS BOYS
Folk group, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
SUNDAY
CHE ZURO
Singer and guitarist, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
TUESDAY
ESCAPE REALITY
A New Year’s Eve bash featuring Miz Cracker and Shea Coulee, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $30-$60, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Featuring the Kitchen Dwellers and Drunken Hearts, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $30, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
WEDNESDAY
EXPLORE BEACON KNOB
A 5.2-mile moderate hike to kick off the New Year, bring plenty of water, 1 p.m. Jan. 1, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 entrance fee.
CONTINUING
”PAYSAGE AND NATURE MORTE”
Each painting is an encounter with the land, the trees and the water, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7-28, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
FANTASY AT THE BAY
Drive through the holiday light show at Willard Bay, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 31, Willard Bay State Park, 900 W. 650 North, Willard. $10-$20 at door.
”PETE THE CAT”
Based on the “Pete the Cat” series of books, various times Dec. 6-30, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $27, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
”THE NUTCRACKER”
Clara has a dream about her nutcracker, various times Dec. 7-26, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $34-$104, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
”JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT”
The story of Joseph and his dream telling, various times Dec. 7-Jan. 11, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
”A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART 2”
What happened to Ebenezer Scrooge after he decided to reform? Find out, various times Nov. 14-Jan. 4, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
ZOOLIGHTS!
A festive family-fun event, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 11-31, Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $15/adults, $10/kids, hoglezoo.org.
