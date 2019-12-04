THURSDAY
PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE
Features students from Weber State University, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7 at door.
JARON YANCEY
Psychedelic rock singer and songwriter, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
"A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS"
Featuring Broadway star Ashley Brown, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $15-$46, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
"THE NUTCRACKER"
Join Clara as she travels to the Sugar Plum Fairy's castle, various times Dec. 5-7, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10-$14, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
"LYSISTRATA"
A classic Greek comedy about female empowerment, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7, Good Company Theatre, 2404 Wall Ave., Ogden. $5 at door.
"AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS" and "A CHRISTMAS CAROL"
Two beloved operettas, various times Dec. 5-7, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $29-$42/package, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
KIM PETRAS
An up-and-coming new pop voice, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $29, depotslc.com, 801-456-2800.
PARTY WITH THE PUNDITS
Join Salt Lake Tribune columnists to say good riddance to 2019, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $10-$15, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
FRIDAY
FIRST FRIDAY ART STROLL
Various galleries in and around downtown Ogden, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6, various locations around downtown Ogden. FREE.
THE 1-2 MANYS
Punk rock band, 9 p.m. Dec. 6, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
STANDARDS AND SUBSTANDARDS
A group of educators who want to school you in the art of jazz, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
PADDY TEGLIA
Musician living in Ogden, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
JAY WHITTAKER
Stand-up comedian and actor, 8 p.m. Dec. 6-7, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588. Ages 21-up.
"A FAIRLY POTTER CHRISTMAS CAROL"
Spend a night with your favorite witches and wizards as they learn about the magic of Christmas, various times Dec. 6-23, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S.Washington Blvd., Ogden. $19, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
"IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE"
George gets a chance to see what Bedford Falls would be like if he had never been born, various times Dec. 6-21, Hopebox Theatre, 1700 S. Frontage Road, Kaysville. $12-$17, hopeboxtheatre.com, 801-451-5259.
"RING THOSE CHRISTMAS BELLS"
Davis Master Chorale sings sacred and secular songs, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Kaysville Tabernacle, 198 W. Center St., Kaysville. FREE.
JUANITO BANDITO'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
Presented by Pickleville Playhouse, various times Dec. 6-14, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 Main St., Logan. $21-$55, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
LIVE NATIVITY
Benefits the Cache Food Pantry, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 9, Nibley Morgan Farm, 2726 S. 800 West, Nibley. Admission is three cans of food or $3, or $15/family, 435-363-5621.
"THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG"
A hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes, various times Dec. 6-21, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $33-47, pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.
"PETE THE CAT"
Based on the "Pete the Cat" series of books, various times Dec. 6-30, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $27, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Dec. 6-7, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
"A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS"
Featuring Broadway star Ashley Brown singing holiday carols, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $10-$92, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
BRANDI CARLILE
Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $119-$127, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
JD MCPHERSON
A headfirst dive into the world of original holiday music, 9 p.m. Dec. 6, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $33, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
THE CLAIRVOYANTS CHRISTMAS
Have a "second sight" act, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, DeJoria Center, 970 State Route 32, Kamas. $35-$95, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
"THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME"
The story of Quasimodo and his search for self-discovery, various times Dec. 6-21, The Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna. $12, empresstheatre.com, 801-347-7373.
CHARLIE DANIELS BAND
A Southern rock, country and bluegrass band, 9 p.m. Dec. 6, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $10-$45, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
SATURDAY
NUTCRACKER TEA PARTY
Enjoy tea, cocoa and treats with all your favorite Nutcracker characters, 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $22/adults, $20/kids, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
HOLIDAY MARKET
Handmade gifts by dozens of Utah's top artisans, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7, The Monarch, 455 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
NEST HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Features nature-related books, stationary, toys, games, art and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. FREE.
"AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS"
The story of a peasant boy who has a surprise visit by three kings en route to worship the new-born Christ, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8, The Monarch, 455 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $10/adults, FREE/children, nextensemble.org, 801-686-7979.
ROADIE AND THE BAND
Combines East Coast soul with Western Americana, 9 p.m. Dec. 7, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
Holiday gift-giving stop with candies, jellies, homemade gifts and more, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Ascension Lutheran Church, 1105 N. Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
SANTA VISIT
Visit the Craft Lake City Holiday Market and meet Santa, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7, The Monarch, 455 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5/adults, FREE/age 12-younger, at door.
"PAYSAGE AND NATURE MORTE"
Each painting is an encounter with the land, the trees and the water, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7-28, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. Reception, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7. FREE.
WHO'S HOME ON THE RANGE
Learn about the diverse wildlife that calls Antelope Island home, 10 a.m. Dec. 7, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
Join the big man for a pancake breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 7, Harmons, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. $5, harmonsgrocery.com.
CRAPPY CHRISTMAS COMEDY SHOW
A mix of Salt Lake and Ogden comedians, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Stoddard Inn, 1550 W. Old Highway Road, Morgan. FREE. Ages 21-up.
HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS AND TREE FESTIVAL
Activities include tree lighting, a tree auction, light parade, gingerbread house contest and more, 2-10 p.m. Dec. 7, Morgan City offices, 167 Commercial St., Morgan. FREE.
RONNIE MILSAP
Country music star, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Route 32, Kamas. $45-$95, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
SPHERE: PHASE ONE
Dance presented by The Penguin Lady, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $25, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS
Hear the Utah Symphony play your holiday favorites, various times Dec. 7, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $15-$35, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
"THE NUTCRACKER"
Clara has an adventure with her nutcracker, various times Dec. 7-26, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $34-$104, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Find unique hand-made gifts, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7-8, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. FREE.
"THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS"
On Christmas Eve a young girl falls asleep and is taken to Santa's workshop in a dream, various times Dec. 7, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $13.50-$18.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
AS I LAY DYING
Heavy metal band from San Diego, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
ATLIENS
A masked DJ/producer duo, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $22.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197. Ages 18-up.
TONY HOLIDAY
A vocalist and harmonica player, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $17, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
SUNDAY
MESSIAH SING-IN
Features the Wasatch Master Chorale and the audience, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Ogden Tabernacle, 2145 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
CHRIS LANE
Breakout country talent, 6 p.m. Dec. 8, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $31, depotslc.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
MONDAY
"THE FORGOTTEN CAROLS"
The story of Connie Lou, a nurse whose life is changed by a new patient, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Dee Events Center, 4400 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $14.50-$38, forgottencarols.com, 801-626-8500.
WINTER RECITAL
Performed by Inspire Dance Studio, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $8/adults, $5/children, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
SONS OF SERENDIP
"America's Got Talent" finalist singing group, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Layton High School, 440 Wasatch Drive, Layton. $10-$35 at door.
SANTA FOR SUPER KIDS
For children with special needs and their families, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Intermountain Layton Hospital, 201 W. Layton Parkway, Layton. FREE.
MELE KALIKIMAKA
A worldwide celebration of Christmas, various times Dec. 9, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
THE DEAD SOUTH
A self-styled four-piece string band, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $28, depotslc.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
TUESDAY
CELTIC WOMAN
Multi-platinum Irish music sensation, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $45-$88, utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.
WATERPARKS
Pop-punk group, 6 p.m. Dec. 10, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, depotslc.com, 801-456-2800.
WEDNESDAY
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Performed by the Ogden Community Concert Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 11, Ogden High School, 2828 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
NATURE'S HOARDERS
Unearth the ways animals adapt to ensure survival through winter, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 11, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
CASEY DONAHEW
Country music singer, 8 p.m. Dec. 11, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, thestateroompresents, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
SOULY HAD
R&B, soul, hip hop and rap artist, 8 p.m. Dec. 11, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $14.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
CONTINUING
SIMPLE TREASURES
Lots of booths with holiday crafts, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 4-7, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $1 at door.
CHRISTMAS VILLAGE
Santa's village in the heart of Ogden, 5 p.m.-midnight Nov. 30-Jan. 1, Historic 25th Street and Washington Boulevard, Ogden. FREE.
"SCROOGE! A CHRISTMAS CAROL"
Join Ebenezer Scrooge as he discovers the meaning of Christmas, various times Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
FANTASY AT THE BAY
Drive through the holiday light show at Willard Bay, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 31, Willard Bay State Park, 900 W. 650 North, Willard. $10-$20 at gate.
"FROZEN JR."
Anna, Elsa and their friends are off on an adventure to help Elsa, various times Dec. 2-12, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $5, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
ICE RINK
The ice rink at Station Park is open 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15-Feb. 2, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. $6/adults, $4/children.
PAWS AND CLAUS
Bring your furry friend to take a picture with Santa, 4-8 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 25-Dec. 16, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.
"HOLIDAY INN"
Jim leaves the bright lights of Broadway for a calm life in Connecticut, various times Nov. 20-Dec. 21, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $19.75-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
"IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY"
Radio play of the classic Christmas movie about George Bailey's life, various times Nov. 29-Dec. 21, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $15, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
THE GREAT CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE
An immersive holiday experience with an indoor flight simulator sleigh ride, 4:30-9 p.m. Mon, Thurs, Fri, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Timpanogos Valley Theater, 90 N. 100 West, Heber. $12.95-$34.95, www.thegreatchristmasadventure.com, 435-654-2125.
"A CHRISTMAS STORY"
A musical version of the 1983 movie, various times Dec. 3-Dec. 8, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $50-$120, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
FESTIVAL OF TREES
Benefits Primary Children's Hospital, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4-7, Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. $7/adults, $4/children, at door, festivaloftreesutah.org.
"A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART 2"
What happened to Ebenezer Scrooge after he decided to reform?, various times Nov. 14-Jan. 4, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
“PRANCER"
Jessica Riggs finds an injured reindeer and nurses him back to health, various times Nov. 29-Dec. 21, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S. 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
"AMERICAN PSYCHO THE MUSICAL"
The story of how Patrick becomes a serial killer, various times Nov. 30-Dec. 15, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $20, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.