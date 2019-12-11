THURSDAY
CHE ZURO
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
AN EVENING OF WESTERN BALLADS
Featuring Paul Boruff, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Lovell Home, 1842 28th St., Ogden. $15 suggested donation.
SNOOP DOGG Rapper, singer and songwriter, 8 p.m. Dec. 12, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $59.75, ticketmaster.com.
LAW ROCKS
Benefit for Rock Camp SLC, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, The State Room, 638 State St., Salt Lake City. $15, eventbrite.com, 801-596-3560.
SPEAK
An evening of dance theater, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $18, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
A KURT BESTOR CHRISTMAS
Composer and performer who has been performing his Christmas concert for 32 years, various times Dec. 12-14, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $32.50-$55, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
CHRISTMAS WITH ECLIPSE 6
A capella group bringing you new music, traditional songs and a few surprises, various times Dec. 12-16, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $29-$42/package, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
”JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR.”
James and his friends take an adventure on a peach, various times Dec. 12-16, Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City. $6, bcfineartscenter.org, 435-730-2487.
FRIDAY
OGDEN XMAS PARTY
Featuring Earthworm, SuperYoungAdult and Clesh, 9 p.m. Dec. 13, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE. Ages 21-up.
PAUL SHEFFIELD
Comic brings his own brand and style to the stage, 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
”THE NUTCRACKER BALLET”
Classic holiday ballet presented by Imagine Ballet Theatre, various times Dec. 13-21, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $12-$29, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
WILL BAXTER BAND
Funky soul music, 9 p.m. Dec. 13, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
CHERRY THOMAS
Soul and R&B artist based out of Ogden, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
”SING NOEL”
A wide range of Christmas music from old to new, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Ogden Tabernacle, 2145 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Dec. 13-14, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
A CELEBRATION OF CHRISTMAS
Featuring the Utah Chamber Orchestra and the University of Utah a cappella choir, various times Dec. 13-14, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $10-$92, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
”IT’S A WONDEROUS LIFE”
Follow the life of George and his misguided wish that he had never been born, various times Dec. 13-21, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
TRUCE IN BLOOD
Metal band, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $15, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
ANGEL OLSEN
Singer and songwriter from Missouri, 8 p.m. Dec. 13, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $30, depotslc.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
SATURDAY
DUELING PIANOS
An audience participation party, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. SOLD OUT.
FUZION
Punk rock band from Pakistan, 9 p.m. Dec. 14, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
A family-friendly celebration of the holidays, 3-6 p.m. Dec. 14, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. $10, $20/family at door.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
Meet the Christmas Village elves, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more activities, 9 a.m. Dec. 14, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. $20, ogdencity.com/714/Breakfast-with-Santa.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Performed by the Riverdale City Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Riverdale Senior Center, 4433 S. 900 West, Riverdale. FREE.
SANTA VISIT
He will arrive by fire truck and will give away candy, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 14, Hill Aerospace Museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road, Hill Air Force Base. FREE.
NUTCRACKER TEA
Characters from The Nutcracker create a fanciful environment for a tea party and light lunch, various times Dec. 14-23, Hotel Monaco, 15 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
OCTAPPELLA CHRISTMAS
Salt Lake City-based a cappella group, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Rose Wagner Center, 138 Broadway, Salt Lake City. $15-$18, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
LET THERE BE PEACE
Holiday concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $10, saltlakesymphony.org, 800-838-3006.
”CORAL KINGDOMS AND
EMPIRES OF ICE”
Explore rarely-seen undersea worlds, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Eccles Center Theater, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $29-$39, tickets.parkcity.institute, 435-655-3114.
SUNDAY
JEREMIAH’S BRUNCH WITH SANTA
Come enjoy a meal with the big man, noon-2 p.m. Dec. 15, Jeremiah’s Lodge and Garden, 1329 W. 12th St., Ogden. $25 at door.
MONDAY
RYAN SHUPE AND THE RUBBERBAND
They bring their rocking, acoustic sound to your holiday favorites, 7 p.m. Dec. 16, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $20/adults, $10/children, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
PATTERSON HOOD
A prolific writer and performer whose character-driven stories are packed with political subtext, 8 p.m. Dec. 16, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $30, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
CHRISTMAS CAROL SING-ALONG
Features Ryan Innes, 7 p.m. Dec. 16, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. FREE.
TUESDAY
”JOY TO THE WORLD”
Christmas variety show that includes different forms of dance, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER
Instrumental versions of your favorite holiday songs, various times Dec. 17-18, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $36-$54, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
WEDNESDAY
”JAZZY NUTCRACKER”
The music of Duke Ellington combined with a shortened version of the holiday classic, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
SNOW, SNOW, SNOW
Come celebrate the first official day of winter, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 18, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
VOICE MALE CHRISTMAS
They sing, they joke, they amaze and spread Christmas cheer for all ages, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $9-$21, voicemalemusic.com/voice-male-concerts.
”THE HOLIDAY FOLLIES”
Dance numbers, ensembles and soloists perform, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-21, On Pitch Performing Arts, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
JENNY OAKS BAKER
Grammy-nominated violinist, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 Main St., Logan. $15-$25, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
JUANITO BANDITO’S CHRISTMAS CAROL
Bandito plans to pull off the biggest holiday heist in history, various times Dec. 18-23, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20-$55, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
CONTINUING
”WEST SIDE STORY”
The story of Tony and Maria’s forbidden love, various times Dec. 6-14, St. Joseph Catholic High School, 1790 Lake St., Ogden. $15, $25/VIP, www.stjosephmusicals.com.
”A FAIRLY POTTER CHRISTMAS CAROL”
Spend a night with your favorite witches and wizards as they learn about the magic of Christmas, various times Dec. 6-23, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S.Washington Blvd., Ogden. $19, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
”SCROOGE! A CHRISTMAS CAROL”
Join Ebenezer Scrooge as he discovers the meaning of Christmas, various times Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
”TOUCHING THE VOID”
An exhibition of paintings and drawings by Lydia Gravis, Dec. 6-Feb. 29, The Argo House, 529 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
”PAYSAGE AND NATURE MORTE”
Each painting is an encounter with the land, the trees and the water, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7-28, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
FANTASY AT THE BAY
Drive through the holiday light show at Willard Bay, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 31, Willard Bay State Park, 900 W. 650 North, Willard. $10-$20 at door.
”IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”
George gets a chance to see what Bedford Falls would be like if he had never been born, various times Dec. 6-21, Hopebox Theatre, 1700 S. Frontage Road, Kaysville. $12-$17, hopeboxtheatre.com, 801-451-5259.
PAWS AND CLAUS
Bring your furry friend to take a picture with Santa, 4-8 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 25-Dec. 16 Mondays, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.
”IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE:
A LIVE RADIO PLAY”
Radio play of the classic Christmas movie about George Bailey’s life, 7 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 21, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $15, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS
Step back, slow down and enjoy Christmas, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 11-23, This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $7/adults, $5/children, thisistheplace.org, 801-582-1847.
ZOOLIGHTS!
A festive family-fun event, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 11-31, Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $15/adults, $10/kids, hoglezoo.org.
JUANITO BANDITO’S
CHRISTMAS CAROL
Presented by Pickleville Playhouse, various times Dec. 6-14, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 Main St., Logan. $21-$55, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
”THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG”
A hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes, various times Dec. 6-21, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $33-$47, pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.
”THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME”
The story of Quasimodo and his search for self-discovery, various times Dec. 6-21, The Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna. $12, empresstheatre.com, 801-347-7373.
”PETE THE CAT”
Based on the “Pete the Cat” series of books, various times Dec. 6-30, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $27, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
”THE NUTCRACKER”
Clara has a dream about her nutcracker, various times Dec. 7-26, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $34-$104, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
”JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT”
The story of Joseph and his dream telling, various times Dec. 7-Jan. 11, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
”PRANCER”
Jessica Riggs finds an injured reindeer and nurses him back to health, various times Nov. 29-Dec. 21, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S. 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
THE GREAT CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE
An immersive holiday experience with an indoor flight simulator sleigh ride, various times Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Timpanogos Valley Theater, 90 N. 100 West, Heber City. $12.95-$34.95, www.thegreatchristmasadventure.com, 435-654-2125.
”A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART 2”
What happened to Ebenezer Scrooge after he decided to reform? Find out, various times Nov. 14-Jan. 4, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.