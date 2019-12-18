THURSDAY
DESERET BOOK CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Featuring Brad Wilcox and Calee Reed performing all-time favorite Christmas music and stories, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Ben Lomond High School, 1080 9th St., Ogden. $12-$27, eventbrite.com.
THE MCSWIZZLES
Take in Christmas Village, enjoy some hot cocoa, and hear your favorite Christmas songs performed by the McSwizzles, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
SANTA SKIS AT SNOWBASIN
Spot Santa skiing around Snowbasin leading up to Christmas, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 19-23, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. $105-$139, snowbasin.com/tickets-passes/lift-tickets/.
“HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX”
Enjoy the movie while the Utah Symphony performs the magical score, 7 p.m. Dec. 19-21, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $29-up, www.utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.
GRANGER SMITH
A country music trailblazer, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
CHARLIE PARR
A Minnesota-based folk-blues artist, 8 p.m. Dec. 19, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $17, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
"PJ MASKS" LIVE
An all-new, super-heroic live musical show featuring the trio from your favorite series, 6 p.m. Dec. 19, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $25-$56, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
“THE BELL RINGER”
A new holiday rock opera from the band Symphony North, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $25-$40, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
FRIDAY
RAISE THE ROOF TREE LIGHTING
Tree-lighting ceremony to raise funds for a new roof, with holiday refreshments and entertainment, 6 p.m. Dec. 20, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE, donations encouraged
KEYVIN VANDYKE
An artist and band from Ogden, 9 p.m. Dec. 20, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5, at door.
SCOTT ROGERS
An accomplished singer and songwriter from Mississippi, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
SHAWN PAULSEN
This comedian/hypnotist is a regular, 8 p.m. Dec. 20-21, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
JOHN SHERRIL
He plays jazzy Motown, pop and country tunes, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
VOICE MALE
A cappella group singing holiday favorites, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $10-$21, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
THE PIANO GUYS
Draw on classical, contemporary and rock 'n' roll compositions for piano and cello, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $30-$178, ticketmaster.com, 801-325-2000.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Dec. 20-21, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
BAYSIDE
Punk/alternative rock band, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $20, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
THIS BIRD OF DAWNING
The Christmas Story told through music, poetry, and mask, various times Dec. 20-21, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$15, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
PETER BREINHOLT CHRISTMAS CONCERT
A talented songwriter and performer playing his holiday hits, various times Dec. 20-21, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $22, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
THE POUR
Salt Lake City band playing rock, funk and soul, 9 p.m. Dec. 20, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $15-$18, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
FAB FOUR: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE
A Beatles tribute band with precise attention to detail, 9 p.m. Dec. 20, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $5-$25, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
SATURDAY
PLANE TALK
Helicopter flight instructor Natalie Turner will make a presentation, 1 p.m. Dec. 21, Hill Aerospace Museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road, Hill Air Force Base. 801-825-5817. FREE.
SPOT AND WALDO
Duo playing a variety of songs from old and new rock, folk and country, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5. Ages 21-up.
TOOT'S TOY TRAIN MUSUEM OPENING
New toy train museum opens at 2 p.m. Dec. 21, Wonderful World of Trains, 3061 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE, donations accepted. 801-392-0391
PANTHERMILK
A night of groovable, chill and dancey music, 9 p.m. Dec. 21, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5, at door.
MICHELLE MOONSHINE
A three-piece Americana band, 7 p.m. Dec. 21, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
SONGBATH
Join the Ogden Threshold Singers and be bathed in song to comfort, calm and soothe your soul, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 21, Weber County Main Library, 2464 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
WHO’S HOME ON THE RANGE
Join the Park Naturalist to learn about the diverse wildlife that calls Antelope Island home, various times Dec. 21, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
CRY WOLF
A three-man acoustic rock ‘n' roll cover band, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
THE BAR J WRANGLERS
They play cowboy classics and new songs, various times Dec. 21, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $17-$30, cacheartsorg, 435-753-6518.
WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION
Bring your family to make winter crafts, sip hot cocoa, enjoy a scavenger hunt around the garden and more, 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 21, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $12/adults, $8.50/children, redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
“A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS” LIVE
Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story of the spirit of Christmas, various times Dec. 21, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $25-$47.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
SUNDAY
CHE ZURO
A seasoned singer and guitarist, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON
He brings his mythical mixture of wizardry and sarcasm to his magic show, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Eccles Center, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $40-$70, parkcityinstitute.org, 435-655-3114.
MONDAY
“HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS”
Hear your favorite wintry songs performed live by the Utah Symphony, 7 p.m. Dec. 23, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. SOLD OUT, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
“STAR OF WONDER”
The story of the Lewis family after World War I when their carols weave through the story of the three kings and the wise men, various times Dec. 23, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $15, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
TUESDAY
CHRISTMAS EVE CELEBRATION
Get pictures with Santa, enjoy a torchlight parade and fireworks show, gingerbread cookie decorating and more, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 24, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
WINTER FEST
Celebrate winter with music, snacks and treats, stories, bingo and a film screening, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 24, Weber County Library, 2464 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE
WEDNESDAY
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!
CONTINUING
”A FAIRLY POTTER CHRISTMAS CAROL”
Spend a night with your favorite witches and wizards as they learn about the magic of Christmas, various times Dec. 6-23, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S.Washington Blvd., Ogden. $19, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
”SCROOGE! A CHRISTMAS CAROL”
Join Ebenezer Scrooge as he discovers the meaning of Christmas, various times Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
”TOUCHING THE VOID”
An exhibition of paintings and drawings by Lydia Gravis, Dec. 6-Feb. 29, The Argo House, 529 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
”PAYSAGE AND NATURE MORTE”
Each painting is an encounter with the land, the trees and the water, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7-28, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
FANTASY AT THE BAY
Drive through the holiday light show at Willard Bay, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 31, Willard Bay State Park, 900 W. 650 North, Willard. $10-$20 at door.
”IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”
George gets a chance to see what Bedford Falls would be like if he had never been born, various times Dec. 6-21, Hopebox Theatre, 1700 S. Frontage Road, Kaysville. $12-$17, hopeboxtheatre.com, 801-451-5259.
”IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY”
Radio play of the classic Christmas movie about George Bailey’s life, 7 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 21, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $15, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS
Step back, slow down and enjoy Christmas, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 11-23, This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $7/adults, $5/children, thisistheplace.org, 801-582-1847.
ZOOLIGHTS!
A festive family-fun event, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 11-31, Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $15/adults, $10/kids, hoglezoo.org.
”THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG”
A hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes, various times Dec. 6-21, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $33-$47, pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.
”THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME”
The story of Quasimodo and his search for self-discovery, various times Dec. 6-21, The Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna. $12, empresstheatre.com, 801-347-7373.
”PETE THE CAT”
Based on the “Pete the Cat” series of books, various times Dec. 6-30, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $27, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
”THE NUTCRACKER”
Clara has a dream about her nutcracker, various times Dec. 7-26, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $34-$104, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
”JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT”
The story of Joseph and his dream telling, various times Dec. 7-Jan. 11, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
”PRANCER”
Jessica Riggs finds an injured reindeer and nurses him back to health, various times Nov. 29-Dec. 21, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S. 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
THE GREAT CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE
An immersive holiday experience with an indoor flight simulator sleigh ride, various times Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Timpanogos Valley Theater, 90 N. 100 West, Heber City. $12.95-$34.95, www.thegreatchristmasadventure.com, 435-654-2125.
”A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART 2”
What happened to Ebenezer Scrooge after he decided to reform? Find out, various times Nov. 14-Jan. 4, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.