THURSDAY

“WOMEN ROCK!”

Utah Symphony performs rock songs from legendary female performers, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Browning Center’s Austad Auditorium at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $15-$46, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.

OL’ FASHION DEPOT

Four-piece band from Salt Lake City with influences from blues, jazz, soul and rock ‘n’ roll, 7 p.m. Feb.13, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

JOSH BLUE

Won NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2006, 7 p.m. Feb. 13, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $20, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.

WOMEN IN JAZZ AND JAZZ IN THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT

A Black history month program with jazz pieces interspersed throughout, 7 p.m. Feb. 13, Davis County Library Farmington Branch, 133 S. Main St., Farmington. FREE.

THE ILLUSIONISTS

Direct from Broadway is the best-selling magic show, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $50-$70, cachearts.org, 435-752-0026.

SARAH MCLACHLAN

Canadian singer and songwriter, 8 p.m. Feb. 13, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $45-$100, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

”SINGING TO THE BRINE SHRIMP”

A comedy about learning who you really are and what you truly value, various times Feb. 13-23, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $22, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

”THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS”

One story that becomes a variation of five delightful musicals, various times Feb. 13-March 7, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $23, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.

THE MARCUS KING BAND

King and his band play soul-influenced psychedelic southern rock, 8 p.m. Feb. 13, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.

OZOMATLI

Los Angeles six-piece with an uplifting and uniquely multicultural American world style, 7 p.m. Feb. 13, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $36, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

BLIZZARD

A crazy and poetic journey in the dead of winter, 7 p.m. Feb. 13, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents’ Circle, Salt Lake City. $25-$40, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.

FRIDAY

VALENTINE DINNER DANCE

Featuring music by The Crescent Super Band and the Voodoo Orchestra and a candlelit dinner, 6 p.m. Feb. 14, Ogden Eccles Conference Center, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $45/person, $80/couple, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.

OUT OF LINE

Three vs. three-style comedy improv, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, Comedy Collective, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.

MOONLIGHT AT THE MONARCH

A roaring 1920s inspired Valentine’s Day Party, 5-11 p.m. Feb. 14, The Monarch, 451 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $165/couple, eventbrite.com.

VALENTINE’S DAY CELEBRATION

Smooth, soft and sultry sounds for you and your sweetheart to dance to, 9 p.m. Feb. 14, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.

GINA BRILLON

Actress, comedian and writer, 8 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12-$15, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.

ASHBERRY JAM

Duo sings country and rock ‘n’ roll, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

OGDEN HOME SHOW

See the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design and more, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14-16, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.

WINTER SERIES RODEO

Watch Utah’s top cowboys and cowgirls compete, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-16, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $12.87/adults, $6.44/children, 801-399-8798.

BANFF MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL

Journey to exotic locations, paddle wild waters and climb the highest peaks, 7 p.m. Feb. 14-16, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd, Ogden. $20/one night, $50/all three nights, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.

VALENTINE’S PARTY

Dancing, drinking and partying with Blazin Aces and DJ SMFRC, 9 p.m. Feb. 14, The Outlaw, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.

VENUS IS FOR LOVERS

Join the park naturalist for an exploration of our dark sky, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.

DANNY PATINO & COMPANY

Rock band from Ogden, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.

“WOMEN ROCK!”

The Utah Symphony honors legendary ladies, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $10-$92, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

LAUGHING STOCK

Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Feb. 14-15, The Off Broadway Theater, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.

THE ILLUSIONISTS

Direct from Broadway is the best-selling magic show, various times Feb. 14-16, Eccles Theatre, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $40-$80, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

”JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT”

The story of Joseph who was sold into slavery by his brothers, various times Feb. 14-22, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $12, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

“FLYING”

A play about Susan, who runs her family’s airfield, various times Feb. 14-29, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $22.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

PEEKABOO

Dubstep producer, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

DAN WALDIS

A Valentine’s evening of music you won’t soon forget, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $17.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

POP PARTY NIGHT

The most epic boy band party with NSYNC versus Backstreet Boys, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.

LOVE & AMY II

An Amy Winehouse tribute, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

SATURDAY

WINTER MARKET

A cozy indoor market featuring fresh produce, homemade preserves, baked goods and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 15, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.

WEDDING SHOWCASE

Features fashion shows, champagne toasts, raffles, wedding day staging and more, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 15, The Monarch, 455 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $24-$40, eventbrite.com.

JAZZ REVIEW

A jazz festival featuring students from secondary schools, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Browning Center’s Allred Auditorium at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7 at door.

BYU VOCAL POINT

A cappella ensemble from Brigham Young University, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Browning Center’s Austad Auditorium at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$30, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.

CLEVER ENDEAVORS

A variety of quick, hilarious improv games, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Comedy Collective, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.

DJ JUGGY

One of the best DJs in the state, 9 p.m. Feb. 15, Funk n’ Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.

SAKE SHOT

Group with a rock and blues style, 9 p.m. Feb. 15, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.

WHO’S HOME ON THE RANGE

Come learn about the diverse wildlife that calls Antelope Island home, 1 p.m. Feb. 15, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.

MICHELLE MOONSHINE TRIO

They perform with a honky-tonk sound, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.

TAP TAKEOVER

Features Talisman Brewing, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE, beers available for purchase.

PINEGROVE

Rock band from New Jersey, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $18, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

PERLA BATALLA

Singing the songs of Leonard Cohen, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Eccles Center Theater, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $29-$49, parkcityinstitute.org, 435-655-3114.

FLY FISHING FILM TOUR

Features exclusive shorts from saltwater to freshwater, various times Feb. 15, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $18, flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com, 801-456-2800.

NEW ERA

Fierce fighting championship featuring Phommabout versus King, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $32-$97, smithstix.com, 801-988-8800.

KORENE GREENWOOD

A longtime artist from the Ogden area, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Piper Down, 1492 S. State St., Salt Lake City. FREE.

SUNDAY

BD HOWES

Singer, songwriter and musician with an acoustic classic rock sound, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.

ROB HARMON

A singer and songwriter based in Heber City, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Garage on Beck, 1199 N. Beck St., Salt Lake City. FREE, tips appreciated. Ages 21-up.

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS

Power-pop group, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $28, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.

THE LIL SMOKIES

Draws on the energy of a rock band from the ‘70s, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16, O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St., Park City. $18, eventbrite.com, 435-338-3322. Ages 21-up.

MONDAY

STRANGERS

A moderated talk show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

ROCK CAMP SLC FUNDRAISER

Raise money for the camp for women, transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming adults, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. FREE, $5 donation suggested.

NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS

A forgotten roll of film with musical accompaniment, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $33, the stateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

TUESDAY

ALTER BRIDGE

A hard rock juggernaut band, 7 p.m. Feb. 18, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $33.50, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.

BANFF MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL

Stories of remote journeys, ground-breaking expeditions and cutting-edge adventures, 7 p.m. Feb. 18-20, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents’ Circle, Salt Lake City. $14, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.

WEDNESDAY

FANTASTIC FALCONS

Learn what separates falcons from other types of birds, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 19, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.

MACHINE HEAD

Heavy metal band from Oakland, California, 7 p.m. Feb. 19, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $27.50, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.

2020 CONTEMPORARY PERFORMANCE

Ballet West Academy’s advanced students will perform, 7 p.m. Feb. 19, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $18, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

MARCHFOURTH

Explosion of brassy funk, rock and jazz, 8 p.m. Feb. 19, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $25, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

CONTINUING

”THE DROWSY CHAPERONE”

A theater fan plays his favorite cast album and the characters come to life, various times Jan. 31-Feb. 15, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.

”PETER AND THE STARCATCHER”

Discover how Peter Pan and the Lost Boys landed in Neverland, various times Jan. 17-Feb. 15, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $20-$30, centerpointtheatre.com, 801-298-1302.

EXHIBITS ON DISPLAY

Featuring “Doors1,” “Geijutsu,” “Having Been Utterly Persuaded by a Stone,” and “An Intimate Familiarity of Goldfish Crackers,” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday Jan. 10-Feb. 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.

”THE CAT IN THE HAT”

Based on the beloved children’s book by Dr. Seuss, various times Jan. 25-Feb. 22, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, parkertheatre.org, 801-532-6000.

”A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2”

Nora returns to her husband fifteen years later, various times Feb. 5-March 6, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.

”STAR WARD”

The “space western” genre gets a Utah spin, various times Jan. 31-Feb. 21, The Off Broadway Theater, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-679-9993.

”JAMES BLONDE-LICENSE TO THRILL”

The adventures of the spy, various times Jan. 9-March 21, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $24.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.

Contact Mark Saal at 801-625-4272, or msaal@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter at @Saalman. Friend him on Facebook at facebook.com/MarkSaal.

Contact Mark Saal at 801-625-4272, or msaal@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter at @Saalman. Friend him on Facebook at facebook.com/MarkSaal.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!