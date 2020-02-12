THURSDAY
“WOMEN ROCK!”
Utah Symphony performs rock songs from legendary female performers, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Browning Center’s Austad Auditorium at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $15-$46, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
OL’ FASHION DEPOT
Four-piece band from Salt Lake City with influences from blues, jazz, soul and rock ‘n’ roll, 7 p.m. Feb.13, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
JOSH BLUE
Won NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2006, 7 p.m. Feb. 13, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $20, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
WOMEN IN JAZZ AND JAZZ IN THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT
A Black history month program with jazz pieces interspersed throughout, 7 p.m. Feb. 13, Davis County Library Farmington Branch, 133 S. Main St., Farmington. FREE.
THE ILLUSIONISTS
Direct from Broadway is the best-selling magic show, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $50-$70, cachearts.org, 435-752-0026.
SARAH MCLACHLAN
Canadian singer and songwriter, 8 p.m. Feb. 13, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $45-$100, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
”SINGING TO THE BRINE SHRIMP”
A comedy about learning who you really are and what you truly value, various times Feb. 13-23, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $22, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
”THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS”
One story that becomes a variation of five delightful musicals, various times Feb. 13-March 7, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $23, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
THE MARCUS KING BAND
King and his band play soul-influenced psychedelic southern rock, 8 p.m. Feb. 13, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
OZOMATLI
Los Angeles six-piece with an uplifting and uniquely multicultural American world style, 7 p.m. Feb. 13, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $36, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
BLIZZARD
A crazy and poetic journey in the dead of winter, 7 p.m. Feb. 13, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents’ Circle, Salt Lake City. $25-$40, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
FRIDAY
VALENTINE DINNER DANCE
Featuring music by The Crescent Super Band and the Voodoo Orchestra and a candlelit dinner, 6 p.m. Feb. 14, Ogden Eccles Conference Center, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $45/person, $80/couple, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
OUT OF LINE
Three vs. three-style comedy improv, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, Comedy Collective, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
MOONLIGHT AT THE MONARCH
A roaring 1920s inspired Valentine’s Day Party, 5-11 p.m. Feb. 14, The Monarch, 451 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $165/couple, eventbrite.com.
VALENTINE’S DAY CELEBRATION
Smooth, soft and sultry sounds for you and your sweetheart to dance to, 9 p.m. Feb. 14, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
GINA BRILLON
Actress, comedian and writer, 8 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12-$15, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
ASHBERRY JAM
Duo sings country and rock ‘n’ roll, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
OGDEN HOME SHOW
See the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design and more, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14-16, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
WINTER SERIES RODEO
Watch Utah’s top cowboys and cowgirls compete, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-16, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $12.87/adults, $6.44/children, 801-399-8798.
BANFF MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL
Journey to exotic locations, paddle wild waters and climb the highest peaks, 7 p.m. Feb. 14-16, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd, Ogden. $20/one night, $50/all three nights, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
VALENTINE’S PARTY
Dancing, drinking and partying with Blazin Aces and DJ SMFRC, 9 p.m. Feb. 14, The Outlaw, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.
VENUS IS FOR LOVERS
Join the park naturalist for an exploration of our dark sky, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
DANNY PATINO & COMPANY
Rock band from Ogden, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
“WOMEN ROCK!”
The Utah Symphony honors legendary ladies, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $10-$92, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Feb. 14-15, The Off Broadway Theater, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
THE ILLUSIONISTS
Direct from Broadway is the best-selling magic show, various times Feb. 14-16, Eccles Theatre, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $40-$80, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
”JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT”
The story of Joseph who was sold into slavery by his brothers, various times Feb. 14-22, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $12, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
“FLYING”
A play about Susan, who runs her family’s airfield, various times Feb. 14-29, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $22.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
PEEKABOO
Dubstep producer, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
DAN WALDIS
A Valentine’s evening of music you won’t soon forget, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $17.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
POP PARTY NIGHT
The most epic boy band party with NSYNC versus Backstreet Boys, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
LOVE & AMY II
An Amy Winehouse tribute, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
SATURDAY
WINTER MARKET
A cozy indoor market featuring fresh produce, homemade preserves, baked goods and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 15, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
WEDDING SHOWCASE
Features fashion shows, champagne toasts, raffles, wedding day staging and more, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 15, The Monarch, 455 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $24-$40, eventbrite.com.
JAZZ REVIEW
A jazz festival featuring students from secondary schools, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Browning Center’s Allred Auditorium at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7 at door.
BYU VOCAL POINT
A cappella ensemble from Brigham Young University, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Browning Center’s Austad Auditorium at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$30, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
CLEVER ENDEAVORS
A variety of quick, hilarious improv games, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Comedy Collective, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
DJ JUGGY
One of the best DJs in the state, 9 p.m. Feb. 15, Funk n’ Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
SAKE SHOT
Group with a rock and blues style, 9 p.m. Feb. 15, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
WHO’S HOME ON THE RANGE
Come learn about the diverse wildlife that calls Antelope Island home, 1 p.m. Feb. 15, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
MICHELLE MOONSHINE TRIO
They perform with a honky-tonk sound, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
TAP TAKEOVER
Features Talisman Brewing, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE, beers available for purchase.
PINEGROVE
Rock band from New Jersey, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $18, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
PERLA BATALLA
Singing the songs of Leonard Cohen, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Eccles Center Theater, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $29-$49, parkcityinstitute.org, 435-655-3114.
FLY FISHING FILM TOUR
Features exclusive shorts from saltwater to freshwater, various times Feb. 15, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $18, flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com, 801-456-2800.
NEW ERA
Fierce fighting championship featuring Phommabout versus King, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $32-$97, smithstix.com, 801-988-8800.
KORENE GREENWOOD
A longtime artist from the Ogden area, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Piper Down, 1492 S. State St., Salt Lake City. FREE.
SUNDAY
BD HOWES
Singer, songwriter and musician with an acoustic classic rock sound, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
ROB HARMON
A singer and songwriter based in Heber City, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Garage on Beck, 1199 N. Beck St., Salt Lake City. FREE, tips appreciated. Ages 21-up.
THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS
Power-pop group, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $28, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
THE LIL SMOKIES
Draws on the energy of a rock band from the ‘70s, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16, O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St., Park City. $18, eventbrite.com, 435-338-3322. Ages 21-up.
MONDAY
STRANGERS
A moderated talk show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
ROCK CAMP SLC FUNDRAISER
Raise money for the camp for women, transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming adults, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. FREE, $5 donation suggested.
NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS
A forgotten roll of film with musical accompaniment, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $33, the stateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
TUESDAY
ALTER BRIDGE
A hard rock juggernaut band, 7 p.m. Feb. 18, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $33.50, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
BANFF MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL
Stories of remote journeys, ground-breaking expeditions and cutting-edge adventures, 7 p.m. Feb. 18-20, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents’ Circle, Salt Lake City. $14, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
WEDNESDAY
FANTASTIC FALCONS
Learn what separates falcons from other types of birds, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 19, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
MACHINE HEAD
Heavy metal band from Oakland, California, 7 p.m. Feb. 19, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $27.50, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
2020 CONTEMPORARY PERFORMANCE
Ballet West Academy’s advanced students will perform, 7 p.m. Feb. 19, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $18, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
MARCHFOURTH
Explosion of brassy funk, rock and jazz, 8 p.m. Feb. 19, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $25, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
CONTINUING
”THE DROWSY CHAPERONE”
A theater fan plays his favorite cast album and the characters come to life, various times Jan. 31-Feb. 15, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
”PETER AND THE STARCATCHER”
Discover how Peter Pan and the Lost Boys landed in Neverland, various times Jan. 17-Feb. 15, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $20-$30, centerpointtheatre.com, 801-298-1302.
EXHIBITS ON DISPLAY
Featuring “Doors1,” “Geijutsu,” “Having Been Utterly Persuaded by a Stone,” and “An Intimate Familiarity of Goldfish Crackers,” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday Jan. 10-Feb. 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.
”THE CAT IN THE HAT”
Based on the beloved children’s book by Dr. Seuss, various times Jan. 25-Feb. 22, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, parkertheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
”A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2”
Nora returns to her husband fifteen years later, various times Feb. 5-March 6, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
”STAR WARD”
The “space western” genre gets a Utah spin, various times Jan. 31-Feb. 21, The Off Broadway Theater, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-679-9993.
”JAMES BLONDE-LICENSE TO THRILL”
The adventures of the spy, various times Jan. 9-March 21, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $24.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
