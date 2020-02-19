THURSDAY
WOMEN OF NOTES
Works for the stage by women, including two miniature operas, 7 p.m. Feb. 20, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
KEYVIN VANDYKE BAND
A singer and songwriter out of Ogden, 7 p.m. Feb. 20, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
FRIDAY
OUT OF LINE
A three-on-three-style comedy improv show, 8 p.m. Feb. 21, The Comedy Loft, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
MAMA LONGLEGS
A folk band, 9 p.m. Feb. 21, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
MARK DEE
He plays unique variations of popular hits, 7 p.m. Feb. 21, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
”THE LITTLE MERMAID”
Aerial, Sebastian and Flounder come to life on the stage, 7 p.m. Feb. 21-28, Ogden High School, 2828 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $5-$10, www.onthestage.com/ogden-high-school.
”THE 39 STEPS”
A play based on the Alfred Hitchcock film, various times Feb. 21-29, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $13, weberstatetickets.com.
COLT .46
Local country band, 9 p.m. Feb. 21, The Outlaw, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.
”OLIVER”
The story of the little orphan boy, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-April 4, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
”NEWSIES” IN ASL
The show features several deaf actors with shadow actors performing their vocals, various times Feb. 21-March 14, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $17/adults, $15/children, www.theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
”RAGTIME”
The story of three families in pursuit of the American Dream, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22, with a noon matinee Feb. 22, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $15-$20, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
JOSALEIGH POLLETT
Playing with the Snarlin’ Yarns, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
SHAWN PAULSEN
Longtime comedian/hypnotist, 8 p.m. Feb. 21-22, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
MADAME MACKINTOSH
A mountain soul singer and songwriter with a sultry, bluesy sound, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
THE BACKYARD REVIVAL
Toe-tapping folk/Americana music, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City. FREE, but tickets recommended, bcfineartscenter.org.
THE GLORIOUS SONS
Canadian rock band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
BAILE DE MASCARAS
Mexican rock band, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $15, showclix.com, 801-528-9197. Ages 21-up.
DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL
One of the biggest alternative bands of the 2000s, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $100, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
”THE BACHELOR”
The ultimate fan party, live on stage, 8 p.m. Feb. 21, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $25-$200, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Feb. 21-22, The Off Broadway Theater, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
BEETHOVEN 2020
The composer’s Symphony No. 7, with the Utah Symphony, various times Feb. 21-22, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $10-$92, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
TREVOR NOAH
Award-winning comedian and “The Daily Show” host, 8 p.m. Feb. 21, Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $35-$95, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499. $10 parking.
”READY, STEADY, YETI, GO!”
In the aftermath of a hate crime, Junior High pariah Goon befriends one of the victims, Carly, the only black girl in school, various times Feb. 21-29, The Box, 124 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $20, wasatchtheater.org/box-office, 801-869-4600.
”ONCE ON THIS ISLAND”
A Caribbean fable about two young lovers from contrasting worlds, various times Feb. 21-March 7, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $45-$68, www.pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.
A.J. CROCE
He will perform his father Jim Croce’s songs, various times Feb. 21-23, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St., Park City. $35-$59, egyptiantheatrecompany.org.
SATURDAY
WINTER MARKET
A cozy indoor market featuring fresh produce, homemade preserves, baked goods and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
OGDEN SEED EXCHANGE
Features locally grown seeds and master gardeners to answer questions, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, Ogden Preparatory Academy, 1415 Lincoln Ave., Ogden. FREE.
CLEVER ENDEAVORS
A variety of quick, hilarious improv games, 8:15 p.m. Feb. 22, The Comedy Loft, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
THE SNARLIN’ YARNS
A punk, country, bluegrass, folkie, improv band, 9 p.m. Feb. 22, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
BILL N’ DIANE
They play a diverse setlist of songs you know and love from yesterday and today, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
MARDI GRAS
A party New Orleans-style, prizes for best costume, 9 p.m. Feb. 22, The Outlaw, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.
THUNDERFIST
Rock and roll group performing with Megda-Veda, 9 p.m. Feb. 22, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
PLANE TALK
Museum director Aaron Clark will speak, 1 p.m. Feb. 22, Hill Aerospace Museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road, Hill Air Force Base. FREE.
RANCH EXPLORATION
Enjoy a guided tour of Fielding Garr Ranch, 1 p.m. Feb. 22, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
THE PROPER WAY
Traditional bluegrass instruments being played in non-traditional ways, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
TAP TAKEOVER
Featuring Melvin Brewing, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE, beers available for purchase.
BLUNTS & BLONDES
A dubstep musician, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
LED ZEPPELIN 2
A Led Zeppelin cover band, 8 p.m. Feb 22, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $18, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
NIGHT OF SHINING STARS
Performances by internationally-renowned dancers from companies around the world, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $24-$79, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
BEIJING GUITAR DUO
Guitarists Meng Su and Yameng Wang, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $20, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
ONE BE LO
Hip-hop group gathering warm clothes, food and supplies for Midvale’s The Road Home shelter, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $16, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
ASPEN SANTA FE BALLET
Combines the styles of Aspen and Santa Fe to create something unique, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Eccles Center, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $40/adults, $20/children, tickets.parkcity.institute, 435-655-3114.
SUNDAY
”WILLOW”
The Val Kilmer/George Lucas classic, 11 a.m. Feb. 23, Brewvies, 2293 Grant Ave., Ogden. FREE.
JASON SAWYER
A country/rock guitarist, noon Feb. 23, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
MOZART’S REQUIEM
Requiem in D minor finished by a different composer, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Saint Joseph’s Church, 514 24th St., Ogden. $7 at door.
STEEP CANYON RANGERS
Bluegrass blended with elements of pop, country and folk rock, 8 p.m. Feb. 23, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $30, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
TOBYMAC
Christian hip-hop artist brings his Hits Deep Tour, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $19.75-$89.75, ticketmaster.com.
MARCHFOURTH
An internationally-acclaimed, genre-breaking force, 8 p.m. Feb. 23, O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St., Park City. $16-$30, eventbrite.com, 435-338-3322. Ages 21-up.
MONDAY
STRANGERS
A moderated talk show that takes place live and features Jon Turner, 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
WSU STORYTELLING FESTIVAL
Performances by nationally and internationally acclaimed storytellers as well as Utah youth, various times Feb. 24-26, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
OGDEN BACH FESTIVAL
A series of concerts and events held throughout Ogden, various times Feb. 24-28, Various locations. FREE, visit onstageogden.org for list of events.
TUESDAY
MIRANDA LAMBERT
Rescheduled concert for her Wildcard Tour 2020, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $35.75-$90.75, ticketmaster.com.
”SHEN YUN”
Through dance and music it is a tapestry of celestial paradises, ancient legends, and modern heroic tales, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $80-$180, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
PAPA MALI
A New Orleans based singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer, 8 p.m. Feb. 25, O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St., Park City. $17-$29, eventbrite.com, 435-338-3322. Ages 21-up.
WEDNESDAY
BEAVERS THE BRILLIANT BUILDERS
Come on a hike to learn more about beaver adaptations, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 26, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
GRAB BAG
Two teams are given a bag of props to incorporate into their comedy, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26, The Comedy Loft, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
WINTER CHOIRFEST
Featuring the Weber State University Choir and Chamber Choir, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
BACH AT THE BAR
Features The Inventures, Gabriel Gordon and Ryan Conger, 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE. Ages 21-up.
CONTINUING
”SINGING TO THE BRINE SHRIMP”
A comedy about learning who you really are and what you truly value, various times Feb. 13-23, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $22, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
”THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS”
One story that becomes a variation of five delightful musicals, various times Feb. 13-March 7, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $23, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
”JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT”
The story of Joseph who was sold into slavery by his brothers, various times Feb. 14-22, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $12, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
”FLYING”
A play about Susan, who runs her family’s airfield, various times Feb. 14-29, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $22.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787 .
BANFF MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL
Stories of remote journeys, ground-breaking expeditions and cutting-edge adventures, 7 p.m. Feb. 18-20, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents’ Cir., Salt Lake City. $14, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
”A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2”
Nora returns to her husband fifteen years later, various times Feb. 5-March 6, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
”THE CAT IN THE HAT”
Based on the beloved children’s book by Dr. Seuss, various times Jan. 25-Feb. 22, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, parkertheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
”STAR WARD”
The “space western” genre gets a Utah spin, various times Jan. 31-Feb. 21, The Off Broadway Theater, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-679-9993.
”JAMES BLONDE-LICENSE TO THRILL”
The adventures of the spy, various times Jan. 9-March 21, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $24.95, desertstar.biz.