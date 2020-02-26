THURSDAY
RYAN NIEMILLER
Comedian shares his views of the world from the perspective of the handicapped, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $20, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
NICHOLAS JAMES
DJ who blends disco, French pop and more, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
"LUANN"
A musical based on the comic strip by Greg Evans, various times Feb. 27-March 2, Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City. $6, bcfineartscenter.org, 435-723-0740.
BLAKE SHELTON
Friends & Heroes 2020 tour, with The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, SLC. $36-$120, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
ECHOSMITH
Teenage siblings from Southern California, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $25, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
"PRETTY STRONG"
Film follows eight of the world's strongest female climbers, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 27, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $16, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
JACKIE EVANCHO
Starred on "America's Got Talent," 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., SLC. $30-$70, arttix.org, 801-255-2787.
FRIDAY
THE LEGENDARY RYAN CONGER & BRAD WRIGHT QUARTET
Jazz band performs, 8 p.m. Feb. 28, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
BROOKE MACKINTOSH
A multi-instrumentalist and singer, 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
HEARTS OF STEELE
A six-piece band that plays country, rock and originals, 9 p.m. Feb. 28, The Outlaw, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOREOGRAPHY FESTIVAL
See the amazing work of choreographers, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $15/night, $20/both nights, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
MASON JARR
Down-home sound with influences from country and rock like Johnny Cash and The Doors, 9 p.m. Feb. 28, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
JORDAN MAKIN
Comedian learned to be funny to compensate for his red hair and uneventful childhood, 8 p.m. Feb. 28-29, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
OUT OF LINE
A three-vs.-three-style comedy improv show, 8 p.m. Feb. 28, Ogden Comedy Collective, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
ANNA PS
Indie folk musician, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
DAVIS SCHOOL DISTRICT EXHIBIT
Art in all media made by high school and junior high students, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28-April 4, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. Reception, 6-8 p.m. March 6. FREE.
"ANNIE"
The story of the little red-haired orphan, various times Feb. 28-March 7, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $17-$25, cachearts.com, 435-752-0026.
"SINGING IN THE RAIN"
The classic film, accompanied by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, SLC. $20, utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.
THE MOVEMENT
Reggae band from South Carolina, 7 p.m. Feb. 28, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $17, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
AMA KICKER ARENACROSS
Motocross race action, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29, Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $10-$50, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499. $10 parking.
SATURDAY
CLEVER ENDEAVORS
A variety of quick, hilarious improv games, 8 p.m. Feb. 29, Ogden Comedy Collective, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
NICK PASSEY AND THE PERPETUAL SADNESS
Salt Lake's ultimate Americana/folk trio, 9 p.m. Feb. 29, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
LORIN WALKER
A fun night of original, modern, and classic outlaw country and roots music, 7 p.m. Feb. 29, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
EXOTIC ROCK MUSIC FROM UTAH'S SIBERIA
Rock and roll bands Big Sis and Salduro, 9 p.m. Feb. 29, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
LEAP YEAR FUN RUN
A 2.29-mile run, 9 a.m. Feb. 29, Hill AFB Warrior Fitness Center, 7250 Balmer St., Bldg. 533, Hill Air Force Base. FREE.
RANCH EXPLORATION
Enjoy a guided tour of the Fielding Garr Ranch, 1 p.m. Feb. 29, Antelope Island, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
CRY WOLF
Acoustic rock cover band, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
TAP TAKEOVER
Featuring Bohemian Brewery, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 29-March 1, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE, beers available for purchase.
U92 HIP HOP LEGENDS
Featuring Ludacris and more, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, SLC. $45-$130, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
R&B ONLY
Celebrating R&B dance music, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $49-$60, depotslc.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
STACEY KENT
A jazz singer, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, SLC. $26.50-$32.50, arttix.org, 801-255-2787.
TALIA KEYS & THE LOVE
Performing with Big Blue Ox putting on a dance party, 9 p.m. Feb. 29, The State Room, 638 S. State St., SLC. $15, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
ROB SCHNEIDER
Comedy star and actor, various times Feb. 29, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. SOLD OUT.
"NATURE ROARS BACK"
Presented by Bob Poole, an Emmy-winning cameraman and filmmaker, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Eccles Center, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $29-$39, tickets.parkcity.institute, 435-655-3114.
SUNDAY
CHE ZURO
Rock singer and guitar player, noon March 1, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
TIM DANIELS
A musician, songwriter and recording artist, 3:30 p.m. March 1, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
MONDAY
JOE MUSCOLINO BAND
High energy performance with a wide range of songs, 7 p.m. March 2, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
NATURE NUTS SPEAKER SERIES
Christy Bills will talk about Utah's firefly population, 6 p.m. March 2, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
STRANGERS
A moderated talk show that takes place live and features Keith Wooten, 7 p.m. Mar. 2, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
STARDUST
A mix of blues grit and hip-hop bounce, 8 p.m. March 2, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $26, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
TUESDAY
THIRD COAST PERCUSSION
Artist-run quartet of classically-trained percussionists, 7:30 p.m. March 3, The Monarch, 455 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $25, symphonyballet.secure.force.com, 801-399-9214.
WEDNESDAY
CRAZY AND CURIOUS CORVIDS
Learn about one of the smartest groups of birds and meet a raven, 3:45 p.m. March 4, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
WE SHALL OVERCOME
A showcase of music and culture traditions inspired by Martin Luther King Jr., 7 p.m. March 4, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents' Circle, SLC. $10-$38, utahpresents,org, 801-581-7100.
MARC E. BASSY
Featuring Gianni and Kyle, a pop/rap duo, 7 p.m. March 4, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
AMANDA SHIRES
Rock and roll artist, 8 p.m. March 4, The State Room, 638 S. State St., SLC. $30-$32, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
"DEAR EVAN HANSEN"
The deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it, various times March 4-14, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., SLC. $50-$120, arttix.org, 801-255-2787.
DONAVON FRANKENREITER
Performs with soulful lyrics and beach vibes, 8 p.m. March 4, O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St., Park City. $55-$125, eventbrite.com, 435-338-3322 . Ages 21-up.
CONTINUING
OGDEN BACH FESTIVAL
A series of concerts and events held throughout Ogden, various times Feb. 24-28 at different locations. See onstageogden.org for list of events. FREE.
"THE 39 STEPS"
A play based on the Alfred Hitchcock film, various times Feb. 21-29, Browning Center at WSU, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $13, weberstatetickets.com.
"THE LITTLE MERMAID"
Aerial, Sebastian and Flounder come to life on stage, 7 p.m. Feb. 27-28, Ogden High School, 2828 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $5-$10, www.onthestage.com/show/ogden-high-school/disneys-the-little-mermaid-96778
"OLIVER"
The story of the little orphan boy, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-April 4, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
"NEWSIES" IN ASL
The show features several deaf actors with shadow actors performing their vocals, various times Feb. 21-March 14, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $17/adults, $15/children, www.theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
"THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS"
One story that becomes a variation of five delightful musicals, various times Feb. 13-March 7, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., SLC. $23, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
"FLYING"
A play about Susan, who runs her family's airfield, various times Feb. 14-29, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $22.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
"READY, STEADY, YETI, GO!"
In the aftermath of a hate crime, junior high pariah Goon befriends one of the victims, Carly, the only black girl in school, various times Feb. 21-29, The Box, 124 S. 400 West, SLC. $20, wasatchtheater.org/box-office, 801-869-4600.
"ONCE ON THIS ISLAND"
A Caribbean fable about two young lovers from contrasting worlds, various times Feb. 21-March 7, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, SLC. $45-$68, www.pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.
"A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2"
Nora returns to her husband fifteen years later, various times Feb. 5-March 6, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, SLC. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
"JAMES BLONDE-LICENSE TO THRILL"
The adventures of the spy, various times Jan. 9-March 21, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $24.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.