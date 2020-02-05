THURSDAY
RUTH CARTER
A talented costume designer who won an Academy Award for "Black Panther," 7 p.m. Feb. 6, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
MARK DEE
A guitarist and guitar teacher in Northern Utah, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
BAYNK
Dance and electronic musician, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $17, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
FRIDAY
COLUMBIA JONES
A one-man-band who is entertaining with his four-limb coordination, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
WILL BAXTER
Funk and soulful blues, 9 p.m. Feb. 7, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
ACORN ANTIQUE VINTAGE SHOW
More than 60 vendors bring their best merchandise, 5-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7-9, Weber County Fairgrounds, 1181 Fairgrounds Drive, Ogden. $5 at door.
WILD COUNTRY
Country band performs at 9 p.m. Feb. 7, The Outlaw, 1254 W. 21st St., Ogden. FREE.
FIRST FRIDAY ART STROLL
Art exhibits and openings at various locations, 5-9 p.m. Feb. 7, downtown Ogden. FREE.
LUKE NULL
A former cast member on SNL, 8 p.m. Feb. 7-8, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
SUNSLEEPER
Playing with City Ghost, Ugly Boys, and Milk Money, 9 p.m. Feb. 7, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
BEAUTIFUL DREAMER TRIO
They play popular American parlor music, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Alpine Church, 254 W. 2675 North, Layton. FREE.
"GUYS AND DOLLS"
An oddball romantic comedy set in New York, various times Feb. 7-29, Hopebox Theatre, 1700 S. Frontage Road, Kaysville. $18/adults, $13/children, hopeboxtheatre.com, 801-451-5259.
SWEETHEARTS DANCE
Get dressed up and share a dazzling night out with your sweetheart, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Farmington Community Arts Center, 120 Main St., Farmington. $15, farmington.utah.gov.
WYATT PIKE
An 18-year-old guitar player and singer, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
JEANNE ROBERTSON
She continues to charm audiences with her humorous observations about life around her, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $30-$65, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
"GISELLE"
A peasant girl who falls in love with a nobleman, various times Feb. 7-15, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $24-$89, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
"THE ANATOMY OF LOVE" READING
The battle between parents and their child's teacher when the teacher thinks the child could be transgender, various times Feb. 7-8, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $10, pioneertheatre.org/tickets, 801-581-6961.
GERSHWIN AND DVORAK
Three dance episodes from "On the Town," 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $10-$92, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
ALL STAR MONSTER TRUCK TOUR
An all-new show with an all-new lineup, various times Feb. 7-8, Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $8-$57, smithstix.com, 801-988-8800.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Feb. 7-8, The Off Broadway Theater, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-679-9993.
SATURDAY
WINTER MARKET
A cozy indoor market featuring fresh produce, homemade preserves, baked goods and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
"THE RED DRESS CONCERT"
A musical trip through Germany, France and the United States, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $8, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
JON STONE
Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
HIGHERGROUND
Soulful tunes and infectious rhythms, 9 p.m. Feb. 8, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
COWBOY CLASH BOXING SMOKER
Watch bouts featuring some of the toughest local amateur cowboys and cowgirls, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $20/adults, $10/children, smithstix.com.
REBEL REBEL
Salt Lake City glitter trash band, 9 p.m. Feb. 8, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
BECOMING A BEEKEEPER
Learn about the basics of having your own hives, 11 a.m. Feb. 8, Deseret Hive Supply, 1516 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
FULL-ISH MOON SET EXPEDITION
A 1/4-mile hike to watch the full-ish moon set over the Great Salt Lake, 6:30 a.m. Feb. 8, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 entrance fee, call to reserve spot 801-721-9569.
RANCH EXPLORATION
Enjoy a guided exploration of the Fielding Garr Ranch, 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 entrance fee.
THE PROPER WAY
They play bluegrass instruments in a very non-traditional way, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
TAP TAKEOVER
Featuring brews from Roosters Brewing, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 8-9, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE, drinks available for purchase.
RING AROUND THE ROSE
A "wiggle-friendly" performance series for children and families, 11 a.m. Feb. 8, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $6, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
SMALL TOWN MURDER
True crime comedy by James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman, 7 p.m. Feb. 8, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE
The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour, 8 p.m. Feb. 8, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $27.50-$65, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
BRANDI CARLILE
Singer, songwriter and producer whose music spans multiple genres, 8 p.m. Feb. 8, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $33-$127, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
VIENNA BALL
Fundraising event with food, silent auction and live music, 8 p.m. Feb. 8, University of Utah's Olpin Union Ballroom, 200 S. Central Campus Drive, Salt Lake City. $65/plate, $90/reserved, saltlakesymphony.org, 800-838-3006.
CELEBRATION OF FILM
Drinks, bites, silent auction, and short films, 6 p.m. Feb. 8, Park City Film, 1255 Park Ave., Park City. $50/general, $40/members, parkcityfilm.org, 435-615-8291.
SUNDAY
CHE ZURO
Local musician and guitarist, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
JARIPEO BAILE
Performing with Domingo og Febrero, Los Rieleros Del Norte and others, 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $36/adv., $46/day of, smithstix.com, 801-988-8800.
MONDAY
BROWNING PIANO TRIO
They will perform Franz Schubert's solo and chamber music for violin, cello and piano, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7 at door.
TUESDAY
PIPES AND POTPOURRI
Presented by the Salt Lake Chapter for the American Guild of Organists, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $8, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
THE FRED EAGLESMITH SHOW
A gifted songwriter, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $25, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
REVEREND HORTON HEAT
Band mixes the elements of surf, country, punk, big band and rockabilly, 7 p.m. Feb. 11, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $20, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
WEDNESDAY
JAZZ AT THE STATION
Weber State Vocal Jazz will perform, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
"THE PRINCESS BRIDE"
The story of a farm-boy-turned-pirate on a quest to be reunited with his true love, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $6, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
WILD ROMANCE
Discover the unique ways animals attract a partner, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 12, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
AN EVENING WITH RICHARD PAUL EVANS
He will discuss his writing and share stories of his many years creating characters and settings from his popular novels, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Library: Syracuse Branch, 1875 S. 2000 West, Syracuse. FREE.
IANN DIOR
A Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $20, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
PINK TALKING FISH
A hybrid tribute fusion act that takes the music from three beloved bands and creates a special treat, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
YOLA
A contemporary twist on a tapestry of orchestral strings, fiddle, steel and tremolo guitars, 8 p.m. Feb. 12, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $30, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
CONTINUING
"NUNSENSE"
These sisters put their whole hearts into raising money to bury their dead sister, various times Dec. 31-Feb. 8, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
"THE DROWSY CHAPERONE"
A theater fan plays his favorite cast album and the characters come to life, various times Jan. 31-Feb. 15, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
"PETER AND THE STARCATCHER"
Discover how Peter Pan and the Lost Boys landed in Neverland, various times Jan. 17-Feb. 15, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $20-$30, centerpointtheatre.com, 801-298-1302.
EXHIBITS ON DISPLAY
Featuring "Doors1," "Geijutsu," "Having Been Utterly Persuaded by a Stone," and "An Intimate Familiarity of Goldfish Crackers," 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10-Feb. 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.
"A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2"
Nora returns to her husband 15 years later, various times Feb. 5-March 6, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
"THE CAT IN THE HAT"
Based on the beloved children's book by Dr. Seuss, various times Jan. 25-Feb. 22, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, parkertheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
"STAR WARD"
The 'space western' genre gets a Utah spin, various times Jan. 31-Feb. 21, The Off Broadway Theater, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-679-9993.
"JAMES BLONDE-LICENSE TO THRILL"
The adventures of the spy, various times Jan. 9-March 21, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $24.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
"THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE"
Join the Pevensie children on their adventure in Narnia, various times Jan. 17-Feb. 8, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S. 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
"INTO THE WOODS"
Follow fairy tale characters as they travel into the woods and meet up for an adventure, various times Jan. 24-Feb. 8, The Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna. $10, empresstheatre.com, 801-347-7373.