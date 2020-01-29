THURSDAY
COLUMBIA JONES
A one-man-band with a range of country, rock and folk influences, 7 p.m. Jan. 30, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
PREACH PODCAST
Lee Hale sits down with people to talk honestly about their doubts and beliefs, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
DEL THE FUNKY HOMOSAPIEN
Rapper from Oakland, California, 9 p.m. Jan. 30, O.P. Rockwell, 260 Main St., Park City. $25-$50, eventbrite.com, 435-338-3322. Ages 21-up.
FRIDAY
OWL PROWL
Meet an owl and then prowl around the center after dark in search of owls, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $8/members, $12/nonmembers, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
KATIE LYNN LAHUE
Singer-songwriter with folk, rock, and blues sounds, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
SAGE JUNCTION
A country rock band, 9 p.m. Jan. 31, The Outlaw, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.
SUMMER BLOOM
Playing with Jay Alm and Stonewall Riot, 9 p.m. Jan. 31, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
THE LEGENDARY RYAN CONGER & BRAD WRIGHT QUARTET
Jazz group, 9 p.m. Jan. 31, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
"THE DROWSY CHAPERONE"
A theater fan plays his favorite cast album and the characters come to life, various times Jan. 31-Feb. 15, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1, The Off Broadway Theater, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-679-9993.
"STAR WARD"
The 'space western' genre gets a Utah spin, various times Jan. 31-Feb. 21, The Off Broadway Theater, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-679-9993.
TCHAIKOVSKY'S VIOLIN CONCERTO
Beautiful classical music, various times Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $20-$92, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
ALLEGORY
A dance show including a collaboration with Utah Valley University's Department of Dance, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $35, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
MICHAEL KIWANUKA
British singer-songwriter, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $22.50, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
JACQUEES
R&B singer, 8 p.m. Jan. 31, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $29.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
BEDOUINE
Performance by Azniv Korkejian, 9 p.m. Jan. 31, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $17, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
MIRANDA LAMBERT
Country music star, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $35-$90, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
"SLEEPING BEAUTY"
Performed by SB Dance, 8 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $18.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
JURASSIC QUEST
The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America, 3-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 State St., Sandy. $22-$36, jurassicquest.com/events/sandy-ut.
THE ICEMAN SPECIAL
The band's live shows are notorious for their intensity and use of innovative and creative visual stimuli, 9 p.m. Jan. 31, O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St., Park City. $10-$29, eventbrite.com, 435-338-3322. Ages 21-up.
SATURDAY
WINTER MARKET
A cozy indoor market featuring fresh produce, homemade preserves, baked goods and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 1, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
GROUNDHOGS DAY HIP-HOP SHOW
A great line-up of artists, 8 p.m. Feb. 1, Kamikazes Ogden, 2404 Adams Ave., Ogden. FREE.
CHE ZURO
A solo act, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
FOLK HOGAN
Starring Folk Hogan and No Show Cadillac, 9 p.m. Feb. 1, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
WHO'S HOME ON THE RANGE
Learn about the diverse wildlife that calls Antelope Island home, 10 a.m. Feb. 1, Antelope Island, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
RANCH EXPLORATION
Enjoy a guided exploration of the historic Fielding Garr Ranch, 1 p.m. Feb. 1, Antelope Island, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
TIM DANIELS
A musician, songwriter and recording artist, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
TAP TAKEOVER
Featuring brews by Mother Earth Brewing, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 1-2, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE, beer available for purchase.
GULL EVENT
A talk and bird walk focusing on gulls, 10 a.m. Feb. 1, Eccles Wildlife Education Center, 1157 S. Waterfowl Way, Farmington. FREE.
BALD EAGLE VIEWING
Learn about our nation's symbol and look for wintering eagles, 10 a.m. Feb. 1, Eccles Wildlife Education Center, 1157 S. Waterfowl Way, Farmington. $5, store.hoglezoo.org.
TEDXBOUNTIFUL 2020
Ticket includes seven local speakers, dinner, a grab bag and more, 4-8 p.m. Feb. 1, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. $36, eventbrite.com.
THE MANHATTANS
An R&B vocal group, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $30, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
LEWIS FEILD BULLS AND BRONCS
See America's original extreme sport featuring top cowboys from around the world, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, Maverik Center, 3100 S. Decker Lake Dr., West Valley City. $25-$45, smithstix.com, 801-988-8800. $10 parking.
BASS PHYSICS
They spread positive vibes through the power of music, 9 p.m. Feb. 1, O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St., Park City. $10-$29, eventbrite.com, 435-338-3322. Ages 21-up.
SUNDAY
SUPER BOWL PARTY
Great food and a full bar, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE, food available for purchase.
MONDAY
CHARLEY JENKINS
Free Monday concert, 7 p.m. Feb. 3, Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
NATURE NUTS SPEAKER
Kurt Repanshek will speak, 6 p.m. Feb. 3, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5, ogdennaturecenter.com, 801-621-7595.
MONDAY NIGHT RAW
Presented by WWE, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $20-$105, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
TUESDAY
FLAMENCO VIVO CARLOTA SANTANA
Performed by the nation's most prominent flamenco and Spanish dance company, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$30, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
"MAMA MIA"
The story of Sophie, who invites three potential fathers to her wedding, various times Feb. 4-8, Regent Black Box, 144 Regent St., Salt Lake City. $8, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
JORDI SAVALL
Catalan-Spanish conductor and viol player, 7 p.m. Feb. 4, Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 E. Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $20-$30, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
BEYOND CALLIGRAPHY
A poem of movements inspired by Chinese scripts, 7 p.m. Feb. 4, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $10-$38, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
WEDNESDAY
REVEALING REPTILES
Learn about reptile characteristics, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 5, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5, ogdennaturecenter.com, 801-621-7595.
TROUT STEAK REVIVAL
A bluegrass band from Colorado, 8 p.m. Feb. 5, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $18, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
"A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2"
Nora returns to her husband 15 years later, various times Feb. 5-March 6, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
CONTINUING
"NUNSENSE"
These sisters put their whole hearts into raising money to bury their dead sister, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31-Feb. 8, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
ICE RINK
Enjoy ice skating with the whole family, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-Feb. 2, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. $6.
"PETER AND THE STARCATCHER"
Discover how Peter Pan and the Lost Boys landed in Neverland, various times Jan. 17-Feb. 15, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $20-$30, centerpointtheatre.com, 801-298-1302.
EXHIBITS ON DISPLAY
Featuring "Doors1," "Geijutsu," "Having Been Utterly Persuaded by a Stone," and "An Intimate Familiarity of Goldfish Crackers," 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10-Feb. 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.
"THE CAT IN THE HAT"
Based on the beloved children's book by Dr. Seuss, various times Jan. 25-Feb. 22, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, parkertheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
"THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE"
Join the Pevensie children on their adventure in Narnia, various times Jan. 17-Feb. 8, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S. 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
"THE WINTER'S TALE"
The story of love between a thief and a sick woman, various times Jan. 24-Feb. 1, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $8, cachearts.org, 435-752-0026.
"INTO THE WOODS"
Follow fairy tale characters as they travel into the woods and meet up for an adventure, various times Jan. 24-Feb. 8, The Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna. $10, empresstheatre.com, 801-347-7373.
"JAMES BLONDE-LICENSE TO THRILL"
The adventures of the spy, various times Jan. 9-March 21, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $24.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.