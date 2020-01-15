THURSDAY
MICK FOLEY
Comedian who uses his background in wrestling to fuel his comedy, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $25, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
TOM BENNETT
A folk/blues singer, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
SNOWFLAKE SCIENCE
Explore the science behind snowflakes and create your own, 6 p.m. Jan. 16, Weber County Library's Ogden Valley Branch, 131 S. 7400 East, Huntsville. FREE.
BRETT DENNEN
West Coast singer-songwriter with laid-back tunes, 8 p.m. Jan. 16-17, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $40, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
"SHE KILLS MONSTERS"
A tale of friendship, loss and acceptance, complete with supermodel elves, dominatrix warrior women and ogres, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $18, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
FRIDAY
"2ND ANNUAL EVENING OF BURLESQUE"
Go back to a time of the ultimate tease with all its glitz and glamor, 8 p.m. Jan. 18, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $45-$95, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700. Ages 18-up.
MORGAN AND THE MOUNTAIN
A night of jazz, blues and reggae, 8 p.m. Jan. 17, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
HOF GERMANFEST
Enjoy German music, food and vendors, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 17-18, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $8.48, hofgermanfest.com, 801-778-6404.
COLT .46
Country music band performs, 9 p.m. Jan. 17-18, The Outlaw, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.
MOUNTAIN BOOGALOO
Funk with old-school stylings, 9 p.m. Jan. 17, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
RMPRA WINTER SERIES RODEO
Watch Utah's top cowboys and cowgirls compete, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $12.87/adult, $6.44/child, at door.
"SPHERE: IN BETWEEN"
The inaugural dance concert, 8 p.m. Jan. 17-18, Good Company Theatre, 2404 Wall Ave., Ogden. $20, goodcotheatre.com, 801-917-4969.
RANCH EXPLORATION
Enjoy a guided exploration of the historic Fielding Garr Ranch, 1 p.m. Jan. 18, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
"PETER AND THE STARCATCHER"
Discover how Peter Pan and the Lost Boys landed in Neverland, various times Jan. 17-Feb. 15, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $20-$30, centerpointtheatre.com, 801-298-1302.
MADAME MACKINTOSH
A mountain soul singer and songwriter, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
GINGER BESS
Vintage jazz musician, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City. FREE.
AARON WATSON
Country music singer and songwriter, 8 p.m. Jan. 17, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $20, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
BLACK VIOLIN
High-energy, classically trained musicians, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $40, cachearts.org, 435-752-0026.
10TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT
Performed by Body Logic Dance Company, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $18, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Jan. 17-18, The Off Broadway Theatre, 124 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-679-9993.
"THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE"
Join the Pevensie children on their adventure in Narnia, various times Jan. 17-Feb. 8, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S.-89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
SATURDAY
1887 TIME CAPSULE UNVEILING
A time capsule found at the old Central Junior High School, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 18, Weber County Library, 2464 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
CLEVER ENDEAVORS
Come laugh as the improvisers make up comedy magic, 8:15 p.m. Jan. 18, The Comedy Loft, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
WINTER MARKET
A cozy indoor market featuring fresh produce, homemade preserves, baked goods and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 18, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
STANDUP SHOWCASE
A night of standup comedy, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 18, The Comedy Loft, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
FUZION
Pop band from Pakistan, 9 p.m. Jan. 18, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
TIM DANIELS BAND
An entertainer and songwriter, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
CHARIOT RACES
See chariots pulled by horses, noon Jan. 18, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. Cost TBA.
RUSSIAN NATIONAL BALLET
A repertoire of major works from the history of Russian ballet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, Browning Center's Austad Auditorium at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$30, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
HAFB 80TH ANNIVERSARY
Celebration including special guests, displays, and activities, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 18, Hill Aerospace Museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road, Hill Air Force Base. FREE.
"WHO'S HOME ON THE RANGE?"
Learn about the diverse wildlife that calls Antelope Island home, 10 a.m. Jan. 18, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
SAFERMTN BASECAMP
Stop by the base of Middle Bowl Triple to explore different aspects of safety on the mountain, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 18-20, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
TAP TAKEOVER
Local breweries take over the taps, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan 18-19, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE. Beer available for purchase.
CRY WOLF
A three-man acoustic rock 'n' roll cover band, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
GREYSON CHANCE
A singer, songwriter and musician, 7 p.m. Jan. 18, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $15, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
ULTIMATE '80S PARTY
Featuring Tiffany, an international pop superstar, 7 p.m. Jan. 18, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
MISS UTAH USA 2020
The prestigious preliminaries to the Miss USA pageant, various times Jan. 18, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $35-$70, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
"SILENT NIGHT"
The story of the legendary Christmas truce of 1914, various times Jan. 18-26, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $14.50-$106, utahopera.org, 801-533-6683.
SHOOTER JENNINGS
Music combining hard rock and outlaw country, 9 p.m. Jan. 18, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City. $27-$50, eventbrite.com, 801-741-4200.
SUNDAY
JOHN SHERRIL
He plays jazz, Motown, pop and country tunes, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
MONDAY
MLK JR. FREEDOM BREAKFAST AND MARCH
A celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 10 a.m. march, Jan. 20, Marshall White Center, 222 28th St., Ogden. FREE.
TUESDAY
BLACK VIOLIN
High-energy, classically trained musicians, 7 p.m. Jan 21, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $10, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
"FIDDLER ON THE ROOF"
The story of a Jewish family, various times Jan. 21-26, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $55-$135, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
WEDNESDAY
RASCALLY RODENTS
Rodents make up 40% of all mammal species, so come learn more about them, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 22, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, ogdennaturecenter.com, 801-621-7595.
GRAB BAG COMEDY!
Everything is made up on the spot, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22, The Comedy Loft, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
CONTINUING
"LES MISERABLES"
Based on the novel by Victor Hugo about a revolution, various times Jan. 13-25, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $15/adults, $10/children, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
"NUNSENSE"
These sisters put their whole hearts into raising money to bury their dead sister, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31-Feb. 8, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
ICE RINK
Enjoy ice skating with the whole family, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15-Feb. 2, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. $6 at door.
EXHIBITS ON DISPLAY
Featuring "Doors1," "Geijutsu," "Having Been Utterly Persuaded by a Stone," and "An Intimate Familiarity of Goldfish Crackers," 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10-Feb. 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.
"MARY STUART"
An epic power struggle full of intrigue and betrayal, various times Jan. 10-25, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $33-$47, pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.
“JAMES BLONDE — LICENSE TO THRILL"
The adventures of the spy, various times Jan. 9-March 21, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $24.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.