THURSDAY
SIGNS OF THE SEASONS WHEEL
Make a wheel recording nature’s events one month at a time, 6 p.m. Jan. 9, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $12/members, $15/nonmembers, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
J LAW TRIO
Band that plays jazz, blues and rock, 7 p.m. Jan. 9, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
”THE STORY BEHIND THE SONG”
Told by the songwriters who are the inspiration behind award-winning hits, 7 p.m. Jan. 9, O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St., Park City. $50-$75, eventbrite.com, 435-338-3322. Ages 21-up.
DANIELLE NICOLE
A blues-rock singer, 8 p.m. Jan. 9, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
”JAMES BLONDE — LICENSE TO THRILL”
The adventures of the spy, various times Jan. 9-March 21, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $24.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
FRIDAY
PETE JR.
He’s opened for some of the biggest names in comedy, 8 p.m. Jan. 10, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
DAVID BURCHFIELD
A singer and songwriter from Denver, 7 p.m. Jan. 10, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
HEARTS OF STEELE
A six-piece band that plays country and rock, 9 p.m. Jan. 10-11, The Outlaw, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.
INFINITE POSSIBILITIES
Three days of readings and healings, displays and demonstrations, various times Jan. 10-12, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $5/adults, FREE/kids, at door.
MURPHY AND THE GIANT
A high-energy five-piece Irish-inspired folk rock band, 9 p.m. Jan. 10, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
WYATT PIKE
An 18-year-old guitar player and singer, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
SUNSET/MOONRISE FROM BUFFALO POINT
Discover the beauty of an Antelope Island sunset and the rise of a full moon, 5 p.m. Jan. 10, Antelope Island, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
EXHIBITS ON DISPLAY
Featuring “Doors1,” “Geijutsu,” “Having Been Utterly Persuaded by a Stone,” and “An Intimate Familiarity of Goldfish Crackers,” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10-Feb. 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. Reception, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10. FREE.
ISABEL LEONARD
Performed by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10-11, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $10-$92, utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.
BIG HEAD TODD
Rock band from Colorado, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $28, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
”MARY STUART”
An epic power struggle full of intrigue and betrayal, various times Jan. 10-25, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $33-$47, pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.
SATURDAY
LADY WILD FILM FESTIVAL
With a raffle, live performances, food, and showings of four short films, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Ogden High School, 2828 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $15, andshesdopetoo.com.
TOAST
A tribute to the music of Bread and David Gates, 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $28-$35, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
NEW YEAR, NEW MUSIC
NEXT Ensemble partners with Utah composers, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Union Grill, 315 24th St., Ogden. $10, nextensemble.instantencore.com.
TIM CAVANAGH
A high school teacher-turned-comedian, 8 p.m. Jan. 11, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
A BASIC COMEDY SHOW
Hosted by magician Elias “Lefty” Caress, 8 p.m. Jan. 11, Kamikazes, 2404 Adams Ave., Ogden. $5 at door.
MARK DEE
He plays unique variations of popular hits, 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
TYCOON MACHETE
A band that mixes electronic elements with root instruments, 9 p.m. Jan. 11, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
2020 NORTHERN UTAH POLAR PLUNGE
Hosted by Special Olympics Utah, get freezin’ for a reason, 9 a.m. Jan. 11, North Ogden Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 East, Ogden. $50/adults, $30/students, www.firstgiving.com/event/SOUT/2020-Northern-Utah-Polar-Plunge, 801-363-1111.
PLANE TALK
Col. O.C. Hope will discuss the history of the F-4 and tell some experiences flying the Phantom, 1 p.m. Jan. 11, Hill Aerospace Museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road, Hill Air Force Base. FREE.
RANCH EXPLORATION
Enjoy a guided exploration of the historic Fielding Garr Ranch, 1 p.m. Jan. 11, Antelope Island, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
CHE ZURO
A musician and guitarist, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
13TH ANNUAL GROM FEST
A family-friendly event designed to help our “groms” grow their passion for skiing and snowboarding, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Powder Mountain, 8000 N. 5100 East, Eden. $29-$95, powdermountain.com, 801-745-3772.
OWL DAY
Learn all about owls, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 11, Utah Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, 2155 W. Forest St., Brigham City. FREE.
SESAME STREET LIVE
Join your favorite friends from the beloved children’s TV show, various times Jan. 11-12, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $15-$85, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
RING AROUND THE ROSE
A “wiggle-friendly” performance series for children and families, 11 a.m. Jan. 11, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $6, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
RANDALL KING
Country singer and songwriter, 9 p.m. Jan. 11, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $17, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
FAMILY FUN CONCERT
Includes performances of “Ride of the Valkyries,” selections from “King Kong,” and “The Thrill of the Orchestra,” 2 p.m. Jan. 11, Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 E. Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $10, 801-581-7100.
SUNDAY
”GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY”
The adventures of Quill and his friends on their quest for the Infinity Stone, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12, Brewvies, 2293 Grant Ave., Ogden. FREE.
MONDAY
”TALLADEGA NIGHTS”
The story of Ricky Bobby after he stops being a race car driver, 10 p.m. Jan. 13, Brewvies, 2293 Grant Ave., Ogden. FREE. Ages 21-up.
TUESDAY
DAVID BROOKS
He has covered business, crime and politics over his long career in journalism, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Browning Center’s Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $8-$50, at door.
”BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL”
A musical look at the life of Carole King, various times Jan. 14-15, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $50-$70, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
WEDNESDAY
THE BEAR FACTS
Explore the wonderful world of bears, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 15, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adult, $3/child, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
”THREE AMIGOS”
Three out-of-work actors must play “Lone Ranger” types in real life, 7 p.m. Jan. 15, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $6, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS
Rock band from Orlando, 6 p.m. Jan. 15, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $30, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
CONTINUING
”NUNSENSE”
These sisters put their whole hearts into raising money to bury their dead sister, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31-Feb. 8, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
”LITTLE MERMAID JR.”
Enter the magical underwater kingdom with Ariel, various times Jan. 8-13, On Pitch Performing Arts, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $10, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
ICE RINK
Enjoy ice skating with the whole family, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-Feb. 2, Station Park, 140 N.Union Ave., Farmington. $6 at door.
”JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT”
The story of Joseph, who was sold into slavery, various times Dec. 7-Jan. 11, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
WOMEN OF COUNTRY MUSIC
A tribute to Patsy, Loretta, Emmylou, Reba, Dolly and more, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3-11, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $23, grandtheatrecompany.com.