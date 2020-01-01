THURSDAY

SIMPLY B

A multi-instrumental artist out of Salt Lake City, 7 p.m. Jan. 2, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

FRIDAY

INTERNATIONAL FLY FISHING FILM FESTIVAL

The festival creates awareness for local rivers and proceeds benefit their preservation and maintenance, 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $15 at eventbrite.com, discount at Angler’s Den and Smith & Edwards, $17, at door. 801-689-8700.

FIRST FRIDAY ART STROLL

View art and meet artists at local galleries, 5-9 p.m. Jan. 3, various locations around downtown Ogden. FREE.

FAT CANDICE

A mix of vintage ‘90s music with a fresh sound of their own, 9 p.m. Jan. 3, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.

BUZZARD AND WHISKEY

Folk and pop band from Salt Lake City, 9 p.m. Jan. 3, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.

BILL ‘N DIANE

Band plays a diverse set of songs from yesterday and today, 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

TOM CLARK

Comedian who has appeared on many TV shows, 8 p.m. Jan. 3-4, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.

TIM DANIELS

A musician, songwriter, recording artist and frontman for the Tim Daniels Band, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.

ANTELOPE CHAMBER PLAYERS

Local Davis County musicians performing chamber music, 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Alpine Church, 254 W. 2675 North, Layton. FREE.

ERIC JOHNSON

He mixes genres such as jazz, rock, blues, soul and more, 8 p.m. Jan. 3, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $33, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

WOMEN OF COUNTRY MUSIC

A tribute to Patsy, Loretta, Emmylou, Reba, Dolly and more, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3-11, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $23, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.

DEBUSSY’S “LA MER”

The kickoff of the Masterworks series by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3-4, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $10-$92, utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.

EMERGE

Featuring choreography by the RDT dancers and artistic staff, various times Jan. 3-4, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $15, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

MONSTER JAM

Features six different competitions of speed, racing, and freestyle stunts, various times Jan. 3-4, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 South Temple, Salt Lake City. $15-$72, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

SATURDAY

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA MISS UTAH PAGEANT

Focuses on women empowerment, promotes positive self-image and advocates community service, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $40, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.

LATE NIGHT SAVIOR

A hard rock band, 8 p.m. Jan. 4, Kamikazes Bar, 2404 Adams Ave., Ogden. FREE.

DUELING PIANOS

Audience participation event, 9 p.m. Jan. 4, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10, eventbrite.com.

PLUM STICKIE

Band plays funk and blues, 9 p.m. Jan. 4, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.

JEFF LAWRENCE

An evening of blues and rock, 7 p.m. Jan. 4, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

PLANE TALK

Wes Zimmerman was an F-4 pilot who flew for the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. He’ll speak at 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Hill Aerospace Museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road, Hill Air Force Base. FREE.

RANCH EXPLORATION

Enjoy a guided exploration of the historic Fielding Garr Ranch, 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Antelope Island, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.

SUGAR VAN ROCK BAND

Classic and alt-rock band, 9 p.m. Jan. 4, Stockman’s Bar, 80 N. Main St., Layton. FREE.

THE PROPER WAY

Bluegrass music from local artists, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.

MONTY ALEXANDER TRIO

He thrives on suspense and surprise in his music, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $29.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

SUNDAY

CHE ZURO

A musician and guitarist, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.

MONDAY

JOSH WRIGHT

A gifted pianist, 7 p.m. Jan. 6, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

TUESDAY

INAUGURATION

Weber State University President Brad Mortensen is inaugurated, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

WEDNESDAY

JAZZ AT THE STATION

Varsity Tiger Big Band and Friends perform great jazz music in a beautiful location, 7 p.m. Jan. 8 , Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.

LEARN TO CURL The Ogden Curling Club will be giving basic instruction and game time, 5:45 p.m. Jan. 8, Weber County Ice Sheet, 4390 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $15, email ogdencurlingclub@gmail.com to reserve a spot. No drop-ins.

SNOW TRACKS

Explore the trails and identify local animal species, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 8, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.

”LITTLE MERMAID JR.”

Enter the magical underwater kingdom with Ariel, various times Jan. 8-13, On Pitch Performing Arts, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $10, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.

CONTINUING

”NUNSENSE”

These sisters put their whole hearts into raising money to bury their dead sister, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31-Feb. 8, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.

ICE RINK

Enjoy ice skating with the whole family, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-Feb. 2, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. $6.

”JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT” The story of Joseph, who was sold into slavery, various times Dec. 7-Jan. 11, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.

”A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART 2: SCROOGED AGAIN”

What happened to Scrooge after he decided to reform, Nov. 14-Jan. 4, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.

