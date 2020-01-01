THURSDAY
SIMPLY B
A multi-instrumental artist out of Salt Lake City, 7 p.m. Jan. 2, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
FRIDAY
INTERNATIONAL FLY FISHING FILM FESTIVAL
The festival creates awareness for local rivers and proceeds benefit their preservation and maintenance, 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $15 at eventbrite.com, discount at Angler’s Den and Smith & Edwards, $17, at door. 801-689-8700.
FIRST FRIDAY ART STROLL
View art and meet artists at local galleries, 5-9 p.m. Jan. 3, various locations around downtown Ogden. FREE.
FAT CANDICE
A mix of vintage ‘90s music with a fresh sound of their own, 9 p.m. Jan. 3, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
BUZZARD AND WHISKEY
Folk and pop band from Salt Lake City, 9 p.m. Jan. 3, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
BILL ‘N DIANE
Band plays a diverse set of songs from yesterday and today, 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
TOM CLARK
Comedian who has appeared on many TV shows, 8 p.m. Jan. 3-4, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
TIM DANIELS
A musician, songwriter, recording artist and frontman for the Tim Daniels Band, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
ANTELOPE CHAMBER PLAYERS
Local Davis County musicians performing chamber music, 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Alpine Church, 254 W. 2675 North, Layton. FREE.
ERIC JOHNSON
He mixes genres such as jazz, rock, blues, soul and more, 8 p.m. Jan. 3, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $33, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
WOMEN OF COUNTRY MUSIC
A tribute to Patsy, Loretta, Emmylou, Reba, Dolly and more, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3-11, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $23, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
DEBUSSY’S “LA MER”
The kickoff of the Masterworks series by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3-4, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $10-$92, utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.
EMERGE
Featuring choreography by the RDT dancers and artistic staff, various times Jan. 3-4, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $15, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
MONSTER JAM
Features six different competitions of speed, racing, and freestyle stunts, various times Jan. 3-4, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 South Temple, Salt Lake City. $15-$72, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
SATURDAY
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA MISS UTAH PAGEANT
Focuses on women empowerment, promotes positive self-image and advocates community service, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $40, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
LATE NIGHT SAVIOR
A hard rock band, 8 p.m. Jan. 4, Kamikazes Bar, 2404 Adams Ave., Ogden. FREE.
DUELING PIANOS
Audience participation event, 9 p.m. Jan. 4, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10, eventbrite.com.
PLUM STICKIE
Band plays funk and blues, 9 p.m. Jan. 4, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
JEFF LAWRENCE
An evening of blues and rock, 7 p.m. Jan. 4, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
PLANE TALK
Wes Zimmerman was an F-4 pilot who flew for the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. He’ll speak at 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Hill Aerospace Museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road, Hill Air Force Base. FREE.
RANCH EXPLORATION
Enjoy a guided exploration of the historic Fielding Garr Ranch, 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Antelope Island, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
SUGAR VAN ROCK BAND
Classic and alt-rock band, 9 p.m. Jan. 4, Stockman’s Bar, 80 N. Main St., Layton. FREE.
THE PROPER WAY
Bluegrass music from local artists, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
MONTY ALEXANDER TRIO
He thrives on suspense and surprise in his music, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $29.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
SUNDAY
CHE ZURO
A musician and guitarist, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
MONDAY
JOSH WRIGHT
A gifted pianist, 7 p.m. Jan. 6, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
TUESDAY
INAUGURATION
Weber State University President Brad Mortensen is inaugurated, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
WEDNESDAY
JAZZ AT THE STATION
Varsity Tiger Big Band and Friends perform great jazz music in a beautiful location, 7 p.m. Jan. 8 , Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
LEARN TO CURL The Ogden Curling Club will be giving basic instruction and game time, 5:45 p.m. Jan. 8, Weber County Ice Sheet, 4390 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $15, email ogdencurlingclub@gmail.com to reserve a spot. No drop-ins.
SNOW TRACKS
Explore the trails and identify local animal species, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 8, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
”LITTLE MERMAID JR.”
Enter the magical underwater kingdom with Ariel, various times Jan. 8-13, On Pitch Performing Arts, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $10, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
CONTINUING
”NUNSENSE”
These sisters put their whole hearts into raising money to bury their dead sister, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31-Feb. 8, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
ICE RINK
Enjoy ice skating with the whole family, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-Feb. 2, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. $6.
”JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT” The story of Joseph, who was sold into slavery, various times Dec. 7-Jan. 11, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
”A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART 2: SCROOGED AGAIN”
What happened to Scrooge after he decided to reform, Nov. 14-Jan. 4, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.