THURSDAY
THE IVIE LEAGUE
Ivie sings everything from country to pop to oldies, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
RON ARTIS II
He plays music from his heart and soul, 8 p.m. Jan 23, O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St., Park City. $17-$35, eventbrite.com, 435-338-3222. Ages 21-up.
FRIDAY
HAZZARD COUNTY
Band from Salt Lake City, 9 p.m. Jan. 24, The Outlaw, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.
BRAINFLAKES
Playing with Sunsleeper, Breaux, and Crowflower, 8 p.m. Jan. 24, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
THE KAP BROTHERS BAND
They play rock, country and blues, 9 p.m. Jan. 24, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
SHAWN PAULSEN
Local comedian/hypnotist performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 24-25, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL
They share African-American sacred music and show its influence on contemporary music, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE, canned food donations requested.
BROTHER CHUNKY
A blues/roots musician from Salt Lake City, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
THOMAS GABRIEL
Grandson of Johnny Cash with his own original and cover materials, 9 p.m. Jan. 24, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10, eventbrite.com.
JORDAN WORLD CIRCUS
Includes animals, aerialists, daredevils, clowns and more, various times Jan. 24-26, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $19.31/adults, $15.02/children, at door, 801-399-8798.
AMY HELM
SnOwFOAM event features singer-songwriter daughter of The Band's Levon Helm with a commanding and expressive voice, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, The Monarch, 451 25th St., Ogden. $20/adv., $25/day of, ofoam.org, 801-513-0857.
MISTER SISTER
Two sisters singing with a mister, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
"THE DROWSY CHAPERONE"
When a die-hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life, various times Jan. 24-Feb. 15, On Pitch Performing Arts, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
"THE WINTER'S TALE"
The story of love between a thief and a sick woman, various times Jan. 24-Feb. 1, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $8, cachearts.org, 435-752-0026.
"INTO THE WOODS"
Follow fairy tale characters as they travel into the woods and meet up for an adventure, various times Jan. 24-Feb. 8, The Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna. $10, empresstheatre.com, 801-347-7373.
NED LEDOUX
Country music singer-songwriter is the son of Chris LeDoux, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $32.50, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
KINKY BEAST CABARET
Allure, fun, fantasy and a model of expressing what you want and how to get it in a consensual, caring relationship, 9 p.m. Jan. 24, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $16, arttix.org, 801-355-2787. Ages 21-up.
MIDGE URE
Scottish musician will perform acoustic versions of his songs and take questions from the audience, 8 p.m. Jan. 24, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $25, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
SATURDAY
WINTER MARKET
A cozy indoor market featuring fresh produce, homemade preserves, baked goods and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 25, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
MELISSA MOSS
A singer who spans the genres of folk, oldies, punk, hip-hop, country and pop, 7 p.m. Jan. 25, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
DUELING PIANOS
An audience participation party, 9 p.m. Jan. 25, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. SOLD OUT.
BIG SIS
Performing with Summer Bloom, 9 p.m. Jan. 25, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
A BASIC COMEDY SHOW II
Some of Utah's up and coming local comics, 7 p.m. Jan 25, Stoddard Inn, 1550 W. Old Highway Road, Morgan. FREE.
TAP TAKEOVER
Featuring Squatters-Wasatch Brewery, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 25, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE, beer available for purchase.
THE PROPER WAY
They play bluegrass instruments in a very non-traditional way, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
AMBER LIU
Singer, rapper and songwriter, 7 p.m. Jan. 25, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
SUMMER ARTS PIANO CONCERTO NIGHT
Several concertos will be performed, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 Presidents' Circle, Salt Lake City. $10 at door, 801-581-7100.
"THE CAT IN THE HAT"
Based on the beloved children's book by Dr. Seuss, various times Jan. 25-Feb. 22, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, parkertheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
SUNDAY
JORDAN MATTHEW YOUNG
He plays vintage rock music, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 26, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
RADICAL FACE
A musical act performing folk and electronic music, 7 p.m. Jan 26, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $23, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
MONDAY
POPPY
Singer, songwriter, actress, model and YouTuber, 7 p.m. Jan. 27, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $22, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
TUESDAY
SONS OF APOLLO
Progressive metal supergroup, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $35, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
TRIPPIE REDD
Rapper, singer and songwriter, 8 p.m. Jan. 28, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $32, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
WEDNESDAY
WONDERFUL AND WACKY WOODPECKERS
Learn about and search for these beautiful birds, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 29, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.com, 801-621-7595.
CONTINUING
"LES MISERABLES"
Based on the novel by Victor Hugo about a revolution, various times Jan. 13-25, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $15/adults, $10/kids, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
"NUNSENSE"
These sisters put their whole hearts into raising money to bury their dead sister, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31-Feb. 8, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
ICE RINK
Enjoy ice skating with the whole family, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-Feb. 2, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. $6.
"PETER AND THE STARCATCHER"
Discover how Peter Pan and the Lost Boys landed in Neverland, various times Jan. 17-Feb. 15, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $20-$30, centerpointtheatre.com, 801-298-1302.
EXHIBITS ON DISPLAY
Featuring "Doors1," "Geijutsu," "Having Been Utterly Persuaded by a Stone," and "An Intimate Familiarity of Goldfish Crackers," 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday Jan. 10-Feb. 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.
"SILENT NIGHT"
The story of the legendary Christmas truce of 1914, various times Jan. 18-26, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $14.50-$106, utahopera.org, 801-533-6683.
"MARY STUART"
An epic power struggle full of intrigue and betrayal, various times Jan. 10-25, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $33-$47, pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.
"FIDDLER ON THE ROOF"
The beloved story of a Jewish family, various times Jan. 21-26, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $55-$135, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
"THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE"
Join the Pevensie children on their adventure in Narnia, various times Jan. 17-Feb. 8, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S. 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
"JAMES BLONDE-LICENSE TO THRILL"
The adventures of the spy, various times Jan. 9-March 21, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $24.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.