THURSDAY
DAVE GAROFALO
Former member of Safetysuit, 7 p.m. July 11, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
FREED TEAM ROPING
Come watch great riders show off their amazing roping skills, 4:30-11:30 p.m. July 11, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
"SHREK: THE MUSICAL"
Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, 7:30 p.m. July 11-20, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $12/adults, $5/children, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
OLETA ADAMS
One of gospel's most successful musicians, 8 p.m. July 11, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Dr., Layton. $15-$35, 801-546-8575.
PINK MARTINI
Musical group that crosses the genres of classical music, classic pop, Latin and jazz, 7:30 p.m. July 11, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $42/members, $47/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
HUGH JACKMAN
Come see the legendary multi-talented actor, 7 p.m. July 11-12, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 S. Temple, Salt Lake City. $62-$222, ticketmaster.com, 800-982-2787.
FRIDAY
WASHED OUT/DEERHUNTER
Synth-pop/dream pop music, 5 p.m. July 12, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $10/adv., $15/day of, www.24tix.com.
NICK WELSH
Performs ska and reggae in an acoustic setting, 7 p.m. July 12, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
UNDERGROUND CASH
A Johnny Cash tribute band, 9 p.m. July 12, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
TODD JOHNSON
This comedian has shared the stage with Weird Al Yankovic, Tommy Chong and the country band Lonestar, 8 p.m. July 12-13, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
"THE GREATEST SHOWMAN"
The story of P.T. Barnum and his journey to create an amazing show, 7:30 p.m. July 12, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Dr., Layton. FREE.
ARETHA: A TRIBUTE TO THE QUEEN OF SOUL
Concert features Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw performing the Queen of Soul's iconic hits, 7:30 p.m. July 12, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. $15-$38, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
COURTNEY ACT
Australian drag queen, pop singer, entertainer and reality TV personality, 7:30 p.m. July 12, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $30, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
DAYS OF ‘47 CONCERT
Performed by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. July 12-13, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $10, at door.
"CINDERELLA"
Cinderella must decide if her story is a happy ending for a revenge story, various times July 12-27, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $20, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
THE POUR
Salt Lake-based band fuses rock, funk and soul, 8 p.m. July 12, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Age 21-up.
LAUGHING STOCK IMPROV
They have been performing comedy improv for more than 21 years, 10 p.m. July 12-13, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
SATURDAY
FARMER'S MARKET OGDEN
Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 13 on Historic 25th Street, Ogden. FREE.
ASSEMBLY 6.0
Mixes dance, classic rock, rock and pop music, 8 p.m. July 13, Civic Center Park, 1651 W. 2300 North, Clinton. FREE.
"E.T."
The film, in concert with the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. July 13, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. $15-$78, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
INTO CABLE
Tejano and Norteno musical group, 8 p.m. July 13, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $40, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
ARIANA GRANDE
Singer, songwriter and actress, 8 p.m. July 13, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $46-$276, ticketmaster.com, 800-982-2787.
HYPROV
Improv under hypnosis, 8 p.m. July 13, Sandy Amphitheater, 1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy. $24-$33, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
SUNDAY
LINDQUIST POPS CONCERT AND FIREWORKS
Secure your favorite spot on campus, listen to the New American Philharmonic and watch a fireworks show, dusk July 14, Ada Lindquist Plaza at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
LYLE LOVETT
Singer, songwriter, actor and record producer, 7:30 p.m. July 14, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $48/members, $53/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
BEN BRINTON
Acoustic singer and songwriter who has been producing his own works for 20 years, 3 p.m. July 14, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude. FREE.
DANIEL SLOSS
A comedian who has conquered the UK and is now working on the USA, 8 p.m. July 14, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $35, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
MONDAY
"MAVERICK"
Mel Gibson stars as a gambler trying to make a poker game, 7:30 p.m. July 15, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
CONCERT IV
The cellists of the Utah Symphony perform together, 7:30 p.m. July 15, Vieve Gore Concert Hall, 1840 S. 1300 East, Highland Park. $20, eventbrite.com.
TUESDAY
POUYA
Rapper from Miami, Florida, 7 p.m. July 16, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $29, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
THE RIVER SPEAKS PLAINLY
A ballet inspired by the stories of the Colorado River, 7:30 p.m. July 16, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $15, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
SHAWN MENDES
Canadian singer, songwriter and model, 7:30 p.m. July 16, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $60-$86, ticketmaster.com, 800-982-2787.
PAT BENATAR, NEIL GIRALDO, MELISSA ETHERIDGE
Music icons and Grammy award winners, 6:30 p.m. July 16, Sandy Amphitheater, 1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy. $69-$109, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
WEDNESDAY
MORGAN THOMAS
Songwriter and guitarist who combines elements of music genres, 6:30 p.m. July 17, The Junction Ogden, 2351 Kiesel Ave., Ogden. FREE.
THE TALE ON TAILS
The skinny on animal tails and what they're used for, 3:45 p.m. July 17, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, www.ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
JAGERTOWN
A mix of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Alabama, 4 p.m. July 17, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. FREE.
SCHUMANN'S CELLO CONCERTO
Escape into one of the most beautiful concertos ever written, 8 p.m. July 17, St. Mary of the Assumption, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City. $40, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
BRIT FLOYD
A Pink Floyd tribute band, 8 p.m. July 17, Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley. $30-$86, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
CONTINUING
"TRACES OF THE WEST"
Recent works with a western theme from artists in Utah, Arizona and Idaho, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 5-27, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
ARTS IN THE PARKS
Art activities for children and their families, noon-1 p.m. July 8-12, West Ogden Park, 751 W. 24th St., Ogden. FREE.
SCIENCE IN THE PARKS
Fun science experiments for the whole family, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 8-12, Fourth Street Park, 275 4th St., Ogden. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 15-19, West Ogden Park, 751 W. 24th St., Ogden. FREE.
"THE MUSIC MAN"
What happens when con man Harold Hill comes to River City, 7:30 p.m. June 14-July 27, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
"NEWSIES"
The story of the paperboys who go on strike, various times July 5-August 2, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $8-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO"
The classic comedic clash of the classes when Count Almaviva isn't true to his Countess and she conspires with her servants to get revenge, various times July 5-Aug. 2, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 435-752-0026.
"WEST SIDE STORY"
Can Tony and Maria survive the battle between the Sharks and the Jets? Shows at various times July 6-Aug. 3, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"MARY POPPINS"
The perfect nanny comes to town to help the Banks family, various times July 9-Aug. 3, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $8-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"MY FAIR LADY"
The transformation of Eliza Doolittle into a lady, 7:30 p.m. June 12-July 13, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $17.75-$28.75, www.centerpointtheatre.org.
"SUNDAY SCHOOL MUSICAL"
The greatest roadshow on earth, various times June 13-Aug. 24, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, tickets.desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
"DOWNTON DEAD"
A prim and proper mansion comes under attack from a horde of zombies, 7:30 p.m. June 14-July 20, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
"BRAVO, CARUSO!"
Go backstage to meet the greatest tenor in history, various times June 22-July 18, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"SATURDAY'S VOYEUR"
Celebrating Utah's peculiarities, 7:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 1, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $51, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.