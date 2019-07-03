THURSDAY
FAMILY ACTIVITIES
Games, chores and crafts that span 133 years, all day July 4, Antelope Island, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 entrance fee, 801-773-2941.
NORTH OGDEN CHERRY DAYS
Parade, activities and a festival, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. July 4, North Ogden Park, 2705 N. 550 East, North Ogden. FREE.
LAYTON'S LIBERTY DAYS
Celebrate the 4th the Layton way with breakfast, a fun run, parade, booths and more, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. July 4, Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
KAYSVILLE'S 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION
A breakfast, 5K/10K, parade and more, 6:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. July 4, Barnes Park, 950 W. 200 North, Kaysville. FREE.
OLD GLORY DAYS
Breakfast, parade, festival and more, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. July 4, Riverdale Park, 4300 South Parker Drive, Riverdale. FREE.
SPIKECON
Four science fiction conventions in one, 8 a.m.-11:55 p.m. July 4-7, Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton. $20-up, www.spikecon.org.
FRIDAY
JOHN CONLEE
Country music singer, 9 p.m. July 5, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $10-$30, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
PATRIOTIC CELEBRATION
Featuring Broadway star Hugo Panaro, 7:30 p.m. July 5, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. $15-$97, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"THE SECRET LIFE OF WALTER MITTY"
Ben Stiller stars in this 2013 film about a daydreaming hero, 7:30 p.m. July 5, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
CHASE ATLANTIC
Alternative rock mixed with pop rock, indie pop and R&B, 7 p.m. July 5, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $18, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
PANTHERMILK
"Funk 'n' roll, psychedelic, groovy dream tunes" from this Logan band, 9 p.m. July 5, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
NATHAN SPENSER
A longtime performer and musician out of Salt Lake City, 7 p.m. July 5, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
VAUDEVILLE NOUVEAU
Taking well-known hits from genres such as pop, rock and hip-hop and putting an old timey, swing and jazz style on them, 9 p.m. July 5, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
HEATHER MABBOTT
A comedian who has been making people laugh for more than 17 years, 8 p.m. July 5-6, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
LAUGHING STOCK IMPROV
They have been performing comedy improv for more than 21 years, 10 p.m. July 5-6, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
SATURDAY
"RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET"
Ralph and Vanellope travel to the internet to find a part for Vanellope's game, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 6, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
FARMER'S MARKET OGDEN
Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 6, on Historic 25th Street between Washington Boulevard and Wall Avenue, Ogden. FREE.
BECOME A LAND ARTIST
Lean about Utah's own famous land art sculptures, then create your own, 10 a.m. July 6, Antelope Island, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 entrance fee, meet at visitor center amphitheater. 801-773-2941.
"LIFE IS A CABARET"
A salute to the powerhouse songwriting duo Kander and Ebb, 7:30 p.m. July 6, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. $15-$97, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
HOME FREE
All-vocal country sensation, 8 p.m. July 6, Sandy Amphitheater, 1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy. $28-$49, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
JT DRAPER
Acoustic musician from Salt Lake City, 7 p.m. July 6, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
PRIESTS
Post-punk band from Washingtonn D.C., 7 p.m. July 6, Kilby Court, 748 S. West Kilby Court, Salt Lake City. $12/adv., $14/door, www.kilbycourt.com.
SUNDAY
BROTHERS OSBORNE
Country duo has collected CMA and ACM awards, 7:30 p.m. July 7, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park CIty. $49-$89, tickets.parkcity.institute, 435-655-3114.
JOSLYN
Named one of the top 10 female R&B artists in Chicago, 7 p.m. July 7, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
CHRISTIAN MILLS BAND
Melds the intimacy of Paul Simon with the dance of modern artists like Glass Animals, 3 p.m. July 7, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude. FREE.
AUGUST BURNS RED
Metalcore band with progressive metal elements, 6 p.m. July 7, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
BLUES, BREWS & BBQ
New Orleans Suspects, Emma Mayes & The Hip, and SuperBubble perform, with barbecue available, 12:15 p.m. July 7, Earl's Lodge Lawn at Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, above Huntsville. FREE.
"SHREK" AND "SHREK 2"
Watch the green ogre on his adventures, dubbed in Spanish, 7:30 p.m. July 8, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
"HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE"
See where the magic began, 7 p.m. July 8, Forbush Park, 100 Main St., Farmington. Costume contest before show. FREE.
"DESPICABLE ME 3"
The adventure continues for Gru and Lucy, dusk July 8, Earl's Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
TUESDAY
UTAH YOUTH RODEO
Rodeo with boys and girls ranging in age up to 14, 5-10 p.m. July 9, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
THE PIANISTS
A concert of classic hits where the pianists will dress up, play jokes on each other and create other mayhem, 1 p.m. July 9, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $9.75-$43, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
THE AVETT BROTHERS
Folk rockers from North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. July 9, USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $30-up, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
WEDNESDAY
GALACTIC
Jam band from New Orleans, 7 p.m. July 10, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $33/members, $38/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
BROOK MACKINTOSH
Indie, Americana and mountain soul music, 6:30 p.m. July 10, The Junction, 2351 Kiesel Ave., Ogden. FREE.
WHAT'S THE BUZZ?
Learn about the 900 species of bees living in Utah, 3:45 p.m. July 10, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, www.ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
PIXIE AND THE PARTYGRASS BOYS
Self-described ski bums and hippies who love bluegrass, 4 p.m. July 10, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. FREE.
JAZZ AT THE STATION
Dan Jonas Quintet performs on the Fountain Plaza, 7 p.m. July 10, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
THADEUS GONZALEZ
Oakland-based artist brings "The Surgical Tour," 7 p.m. July 10, The Sand Trap, 2851 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5, 801-394-4446.
UTAH SYMPHONY
Featuring violin prodigy Maria Ioudenitch, 8 p.m. July 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City. $40, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
TIME COP 1983
Dance and electronic music, 8 p.m. July 10, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $20, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
CONTINUING
"NEWSIES"
The story of the paperboys who go on strike, various times July 5-August 2, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $8-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO"
The classic comedic clash of the classes when Count Almaviva isn't true to his countess and she conspires with her servants to get revenge, various times July 5-August 2, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 Main St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 435-752-0026.
"TRACES OF THE WEST"
Recent works with a western theme by artists from Utah, Arizona and Idaho, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 5-27, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE, Reception, 5-8 p.m. July 5.
"WEST SIDE STORY"
Tony and Maria look for love in the battle between the Sharks and the Jets, various times July 6-August 3, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
ARTS IN THE PARKS
Art activities for children and their families, noon-1 p.m. July 8-12, West Ogden Park, 751 W. 24th St., Ogden. FREE.
SCIENCE IN THE PARKS
Fun science experiments for the whole family, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 8-12, Fourth Street Park, 275 4th St., Ogden. FREE.
"MARY POPPINS"
The perfect nanny comes to town to help the Banks family, various times July 9-August 3, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $8-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"MY FAIR LADY"
The transformation of Eliza Doolittle into a lady, 7:30 p.m. June 12-July 13, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $17.75-$28.75, www.centerpointtheatre.org.
"SUNDAY SCHOOL MUSICAL"
The greatest roadshow on earth, various times June 13-August 24, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, tickets.desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
"DOWNTON DEAD"
A prim and proper mansion comes under attack from a horde of zombies, 7:30 p.m. June 14-July 20, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.retailregister.com, 801-355-4628.
"THE MUSIC MAN"
What happens when con man Harold Hill comes to River City, 7:30 p.m. June 14-July 27, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
"SEE HOW THEY RUN"
A comedy about mistaken identity, vicars and doors, 7:30 p.m. June 21-July 6, Hopebox Theatre, 1700 S. Frontage Road, Kaysville. $12-$17, www.hopeboxtheatre.com, 801-451-5259.
"BRAVO, CARUSO!"
Go backstage to meet the greatest tenor in history, various times June 22-July 18, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"SATURDAY'S VOYEUR"
The annual comic celebration of all things Utah, 7:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 1, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $51, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
"THE MUSIC MAN"
Visit River City and see the trouble it's in, various times June 27-July 6, The Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna. $10, empresstheatre.com, 801-347-7373.
SCAVENGER HUNT
Gibbs Smith Publisher challenges folks to find posters of books scattered around, through July 9, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. FREE, https://www.facebook.com/events/441605226618715/.