THURSDAY
TOOLS OF THE TRADE
Gain hands-on experience with tools used by nature-lovers, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 25, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $45, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595. Ages 10-12.
"PETER PAN"
Visit Neverland with Peter and meet pirates, fairies, mermaids and more, various times July 25-August 10, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $15, OgdenMusicalTheatre.org, 801-689-8700.
KARAOKE NIGHT
Theme is country night, 9 p.m. July 25, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
BLAISE LANTANA
Singer, songwriter, jazz/blues vocalist and guitarist, 7 p.m. July 25, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
OGDEN VALLEY OPEN MARKET
A "town square" shopping experience, 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 25, Eden, 2405 N. State Route 158, Eden. FREE.
WHISKEY MYERS
Southern rock/country group, 7 p.m. July 25, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
FRIDAY
FAMILY CAMP OUT
Camp out under the stars, take a guided tour and learn more about nocturnal animals, 6 p.m.-9 a.m. July 26, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $55/family of 4, $5/additional family member, www.ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
MURPHY AND THE GIANT
A five-piece Irish-inspired folk rock band, 9 p.m. July 26, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
LEGENDARY JOE MCQUEEN QUARTET
Jazz legend playing with his group, 7:30 p.m. July 26, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door, 801-392-3901. Ages 21-up.
SHAWN PAULSEN
Originally from a small town in Utah, he is a fast-rising comedian/hypnotist, 8 p.m. July 26-27, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
MARK DEE
Playing unique variations of popular hits, 7 p.m. July 26, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
FUN DAYS
Movie in the park, skateboarding contest, booths and fireworks, 1-10 p.m. July 26-27, Sunset City, 200 W. 1300 North, Sunset. $8/all-day pass, $28/four-pack all-day passes.
"LES MISERABLES"
The story of Jean Valjean after he is paroled from prison, 7:30 p.m. July 26-August 3, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
"NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM"
Comedy film showing that after the museum closes everything comes to life, 8 p.m. July 26, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
LITHIUM 7
Performances by metal bands, 6:30 p.m. July 26, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $10, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
TED NUGENT
Singer, songwriter, guitarist and political activist, 9 p.m. July 26, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $25-$65, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
TRAMPLED BY TURTLES
Bluegrass/folk-rock band from Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. July 26, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $37/garden members, $42/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
A SYMPHONIC SPACE CELEBRATION
Take a trip to outer space to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, 7:30 p.m. July 26, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive, Park City. $36, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
LAUGHING STOCK IMPROV
They have been performing comedy improv for more than 21 years, 10 p.m. July 26-27, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
MARCUS AND GUY
Comedians, impressionist and musician, 8 p.m. July 26, Wiseguys Comedy, 194 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $20, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-532-5233. Ages 21-up.
SATURDAY
OGDEN NATURE CENTER
Get in free on Saturdays during the summer, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. FREE.
FARMER'S MARKET OGDEN
Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 27, Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
BROTHERS BRIMM
Utah-based jam band that draws from funk, jazz, and rock styles, 9 p.m. July 27, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
THE TRAVELIN' MCCOURYS
Best known for their bluegrass sound, 8 p.m. July 27, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $15-$35, tickets.davisarts.org, 801-546-8575.
FILIPINO FESTIVAL OF UTAH
Join in Filipino tradition, culture, heritage, customs, and community spirit, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 27, Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington. FREE.
THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS
Rock band hailing from London, 7 p.m. July 27, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $32, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
BUILT TO SPILL
Indie rock band from Boise, Idaho, 8 p.m. July 27, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $22, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
RODRIGO Y GABRIELA
Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo, 7:30 p.m. July 27, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive, Park City. $44, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
THE NERDFEST
The nerdiest business/personal growth event ever with music and awesomely bad dance moves, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 27, Rose Wagner Center, 138 300 West, Salt Lake City. $224, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
JASON ALDEAN
Popular country singer performs at 7:30 p.m. July 27, USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $74-$400, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
OLAN ROGERS
The artist who created the TBS hit animated show "Final Space," various times July 27, Wiseguys Comedy, 194 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-532-5233. Ages 21-up.
SUNDAY
SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH NATHAN SPENSER
Enjoy an item from the brunch menu and listen to the music of Nathan Spenser, noon July 28, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. Brunch costs, show FREE.
GINGER BESS
Jazz and swing music, 7 p.m. July 28, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
THE LAZLOS
A rollicking rhythm, roots and roll band, 3 p.m. July 28, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude. FREE.
DIRTY REVIVAL
A seven-piece soul/rock band from Portland, 12:15 p.m. July 28, Earl's Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
WE NEED A TAPE
A comedian parolee is planning his next show, 8 p.m. July 28, Wiseguys Comedy, 194 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $5, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-532-5233. Ages 21-up.
MONDAY
HABITAT EXPLORERS
Conduct investigations and explore the wild side of nature, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 6 p.m.-9 a.m. Thursday night to Friday morning July 29-Aug. 2, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $165, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595. Ages 9-11.
"HEARTS BEAT LOUD"/"TO WONG FU"
Double feature screens at 7:30 p.m July 29, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
"THE KARATE KID"
A Japanese martial arts instructor agrees to teach karate to Daniel, a bullied teenager, dusk July 29, Earl's Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
CROWN THE EMPIRE
Performances by metalcore bands, 6 p.m. July 29, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $24.50, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
TUESDAY
FREED TEAM ROPING
Come watch the best ropers in town, 4:30-11:30 p.m. July 30, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
WILSON PHILLIPS
Vocal trio is one of the most successful girl groups in modern history, 8 p.m. July 30, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $45-$75, tickets.davisarts.org, 801-546-8575.
PUNCH BROTHERS
A quintet who take bluegrass to the next stage, 7:30 p.m. July 30, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $39-$69, tickets.parkcity.institute, 435-655-3114.
JOHN PRINE
Country-folk singer-songwriter, 7 p.m. July 30, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS
Jamaican group and one of the best known ska and rocksteady vocal groups, 7 p.m. July 30, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $30.50-$129, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
WEDNESDAY
THE WAIFS
Australian folk-rock musicians, 7 p.m. July 31, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $25/adults, $12/children, www.ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
WILD WEDNESDAY: WHO'S A BUTEO
Meet two hawks and find out what a buteo is, 3:45 p.m. July 31, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, www.ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
AN EVENING OF MOZART
Performed by the Utah Symphony and pianist Aristo Sham, 8 p.m. July 31, St. Mary's Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City. $40, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
MISS MAY 1
A metalcore band from Troy, Ohio, 7 p.m. July 31, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $19, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
ORATORIO FROM THE BOOK OF MORMON
A dramatic oratorio performed by the American Festival Chorus and Utah Festival orchestra, 7:30 p.m. July 31, Daines Concert Hall, 600 E. 1150 North, Salt Lake City. $13-$38, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
CONTINUING
"THE MUSIC MAN"
What happens when con man Harold Hill comes to River City, 7:30 p.m. June 14-July 27, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
"TRACES OF THE WEST"
Recent works with a western theme featuring artists from Utah, Arizona and Idaho, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 5-July 27, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
"CINDERELLA"
Cinderella must decide if her story is a happy ending or a revenge story, various times July 12-July 27, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $20, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"NEWSIES"
The story of the paperboys who go on strike, various times July 5-August 2, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $8-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO"
The classic comedic clash of the classes when Count Almaviva isn't true to his Countess and she conspires with her servants to get revenge, various times July 5-August 2, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 Main St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 435-752-0026.
"WEST SIDE STORY"
Tony and Maria look for love amidst the battle between the Sharks and the Jets, various times July 6-August 3, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"MARY POPPINS"
The perfect nanny comes to town to help the Banks family, various times July 9-August 3, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $8-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"SUNDAY SCHOOL MUSICAL"
The greatest roadshow on earth, various times June 13-August 24, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, tickets.desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
"BRAVO, CARUSO!"
Go backstage to meet the greatest tenor in history, various times June 22-July 30, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"SATURDAY'S VOYEUR"
Celebration of Utah's peculiarities, 7:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 1, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $51, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.