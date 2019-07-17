THURSDAY
THE FLAMING LIPS
Rock band formed in Oklahoma, 5 p.m. July 18, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12/adv., $15/day of, www.24tix.com.
GARTH LIVE
Tribute to Garth Brooks, 7 p.m. July 18, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.
SEAL
British singer and songwriter who has had multiple hit songs in his career, 7:30 p.m. July 18, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $70/members, $75/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
POD TOURS AMERICA
A live, no-nonsense conversation about politics, the press, and the Trump presidency, 8 p.m. July 18, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $39.50-$187, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
SHINEDOWN
Rock band from Jacksonville, Florida, 6:30 p.m. July 18, USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $29.50-up, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
"THE LION KING JR."
Simba struggles to find himself after the death of his father, 7:30 p.m. July 18-22, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. U.S. 89, Perry. $5, www.heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
FRIDAY
OL FASHION DEPOT
Salt Lake City blues and soul inspired band, 9 p.m. July 19, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
IVIE BRIE
Solo performance by this Layton artist, 7 p.m. July 19, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
MISS RODEO UTAH EVENT
Horsemanship competition for Miss Rodeo Utah, 1-5 p.m. July 19, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
BRAD BONAR JR.
A close-up magician and stand-up comedian, 8 p.m. July 19-20, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
REAL RANCH RODEO
Come watch as cowboys showcase their skills and show off real ranch work, noon-6 p.m. July 19-20, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
OGDEN PIONEER DAYS RODEO
Treat your family to a night at the rodeo, 7:30 p.m. July 19-20, 22-24, Ogden Pioneer Stadium, 668 17th St., Ogden. $12-$17, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
"TANGLED"
The story of Rapunzel and her quest to find herself, 6:30 p.m. activities, 7:30 p.m. movie, July 19, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
THE SUMMER SLAUGHTER
Featuring Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, The Faceless, and others, 5:30 p.m. July 19, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
LAUGHING STOCK IMPROV
They have been performing comedy improv for more than 21 years, 10 p.m. July 19-20, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
JAY OWENHOUSE
An escape artist and illusionist who will show you amazing magic, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 19, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $49-$89, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
DISNEY IN CONCERT
A multimedia showpiece featuring Disney movies and the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. July 19, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. $15-$81, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
BOB SCHNEIDER
The music on his newest album is about the trauma that has recently plagued his life, 9 p.m. July 19, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $27, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
COWBOY GAMES AND RODEO
Days of '47 Rodeo, 8 p.m. July 19-20, 22-24, Days of '47 Arena, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City. $14-$59, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
THE HEAD AND THE HEART
Indie folk band, 8 p.m. July 19, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $50-up, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
SUICIDE AWARENESS WALK
Walk to help make people more aware of suicide, 7:30 p.m. July 19, Jeanie Stevens Park, 614 N. 1000 West, Tremonton. FREE.
CLAY WALKER
Country music artist, 9 p.m. July 19, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $20-$50, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
SATURDAY
FARMER'S MARKET OGDEN
Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 20, Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
BIG BLUE OX
An explosive funk juggernaut band from Salt Lake City, 9 p.m. July 20, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
PADDY TEGLIA
Local musician, 7 p.m. July 20, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
PABLO CRUISE
One of the most successful soft rock groups from the '70s and '80s, 8 p.m. July 20, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Dr., Layton. $20-$40, tickets.davisarts.org, 801-546-8575.
"THE LAST JEDI"
Rey emerges when the galaxy needs a Jedi, dusk July 20, Founders Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville. FREE.
DANIEL TOSH
Stand-up comedian from the Comedy Central Show "Tosh.O," 7:30 p.m. July 20, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $49.50-$85, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
RENEE ELISE GOLDSBERRY
Enjoy a night with the "Hamilton" star singing with the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. July 20, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. $45-$81, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
PETE SANDS AND THE DRIFTERS
Pete was born and raised on the Najavo-Indian reservation, 9 p.m. July 20, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $12, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
SUNDAY
PIZZICATO STRINGS
A youth violin group from the Ogden area, 7 p.m. July 21, Kenley Amphitheater, 445 Wasatch Dr., Layton. FREE.
LAKE EFFECT
A funk group from Salt Lake City, 2 p.m. July 21, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude. FREE.
KELLER WILLIAMS
Part of the Blues, Brews & BBQ concert series, this solo electro-hippie acoustic artist improvises to his quirky tunes, 12:15 p.m. July 21, Earl's Lodge Lawn at Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
MONDAY
"CRAZY RICH ASIANS" AND "DIRTY DANCING"
Rachel accompanies her boyfriend to Singapore to meet his family/Baby and her family spend the summer at a resort where she falls for the dance instructor, 7:30 p.m. July 22, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
GONE WEST
California singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat with her new band, 8 p.m. July 22, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $35-$55, tickets.davisarts.org, 801-546-8575.
"INCREDIBLES 2"
The Incredible family is back again in an all new adventure, dusk July 22, Earl's Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
TUESDAY
NATHANIEL RATELIFF
Singer and songwriter based in Denver whose influences are folk, Americana and vintage rhythm and blues, 7:30 p.m. July 23, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
STILL WOOZY
Singer from Oakland, California, 7 p.m. July 23, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $15, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
THE SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY
The singers, dancers and orchestra will take you through the music of the late 1940s and 1950s, 7:30 p.m. July 23, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $9.75-$43, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
WEDNESDAY
OGDEN PIONEER DAYS PARADE
Annual parade returns to Junction City, 9 a.m. July 24, along Washington Boulevard between 31st and 20th streets, Ogden. FREE.
PIONEER DAY ACTIVITIES
Games, chores and crafts that span 133 years, throughout the day July 24, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 entrance fee.
ELECTRIC LIGHT PARADE
Come in your glow gear and don't miss the after party with a DJ, food trucks and games, 10-11:45 p.m. July 24, Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
THE ROMANTIC VIOLIN
Featuring music from Beethoven and Dvorak, 8 p.m. July 24, St. Mary of the Assumption, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City. $15-$45, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
CONTINUING
"TRACES OF THE WEST"
Comprised of recent works with a western theme with artists from Utah, Arizona and Idaho, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 5-27, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
"SHREK: THE MUSICAL"
Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, 7:30 p.m. July 11-20, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $12/adults, $5/children, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
"THE MUSIC MAN"
What happens when con man Harold Hill comes to River City, 7:30 p.m. June 14-July 27, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
SCIENCE IN THE PARK
Fun science experiments for the whole family, 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. July 15-19, West Ogden Park, 751 W. 24th St., Ogden. FREE.
"CINDERELLA"
Cinderella must decide if her story is a happy ending or a revenge story, various times July 12-27, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $20, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"NEWSIES"
The story of the paperboys who go on strike, various times July 5-August 2, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $8-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO"
The classic comedic clash of the classes when Count Almaviva isn't true to his Countess and she conspires with her servants to get revenge, various times July 5-August 2, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 Main St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 435-752-0026.
"WEST SIDE STORY"
Can Tony and Maria survive the battle between the Sharks and the Jets? Various times July 6-August 3, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"MARY POPPINS"
The perfect nanny comes to town to help the Banks family, various times July 9-August 3, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $8-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"SUNDAY SCHOOL MUSICAL"
The greatest roadshow on earth, various times June 13-August 24, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, tickets.desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
"DOWNTON DEAD"
A prim and proper mansion comes under attack from a horde of zombies, 7:30 p.m. June 14-July 20, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.retailregister.com, 801-355-4628.
"BRAVO, CARUSO!"
Go backstage to meet the greatest tenor in history, various times June 22-July 18, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"SATURDAY'S VOYEUR"
Celebrating Utah's cultural peculiarities, 7:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 1, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $51, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.