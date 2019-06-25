THURSDAY
GHOSTFACE KILLAH
Rapper and member of the Wu-Tang Clan, 5 p.m. June 27, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $10/adv., $15/day of, www.24tix.com.
THE PAINTED ROSES
An indie group from Salt Lake City, 7 p.m. June 27, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
"MAMMA MIA"
A girl searching for her father invites three potential dads to her wedding, 7:30 p.m. June 27-29, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
"THE MUSIC MAN"
Visit River City and see the trouble it's in, various times June 27-July 6, The Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna. $10, empresstheatre.com, 801-347-7373.
GREENSKY BLUEGRASS
A five-piece bluegrass/rock band, 6:30 p.m. June 27, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $35/members, $40/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
SALT LAKE GAMING CON
A convention that will focus on video games, tabletop games, cosplay and more, June 27-29, Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City. $40-$90, smithstix.com, 801-467-8799.
FIJI
Polynesia's legendary artist, 7:30 p.m. June 27, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $40, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
FRANK WEINSTOCK
Pianist who will join forces with soprano Melissa Heath, 7:30 p.m. June 27, Rose Wagner Center, 138 S. 300 West, Salt Lake City. $25-$30, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
TOPOGRAPHY
An evening of dance presented by Dance West Fest, 7:30 p.m. June 27, Rose Wagner Center, 138 S. 300 West, Salt Lake City. $15, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
FRIDAY
COLUMBIA JONES
One-man band employing four-limb coordination, 7 p.m. June 28, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
BUCK WILD
Rough stock challenge with a tribute to our military and first responders, 7:30 p.m. June 28-29, Golden Spike Events Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $12/adults, $7/kids, smithstix.com, 801-399-8798.
“A GOOFY MOVIE"
Join Goofy and his son Max on their summer adventures, 6:30 p.m. activities, 7:30 p.m. movie June 28, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
"RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET"
Ralph and Vanellope have an even bigger adventure, dusk June 28, Heritage Park, 1591 N. 1075 West, Farmington. FREE, activities before movie.
CHRIS BOTTI
Grammy Award-winning trumpeter performing with the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. June 28, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. $44-$97, deervalleymusicfestival.org.
GREAT WHITE
Los Angeles hard rock band, 9 p.m. June 28, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. SOLD OUT.
FEED ME
Jonathan Gooch is a producer and DJ, 8 p.m. June 28, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $30, www.depotslc.com 801-456-2800.
GRAPETOOTH
Chicago-based new wave-influenced duo, 7 p.m. June 28, Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, Salt Lake City. $12/adv., $14/day of, ticketfly.com.
HAESUN PAIK
A pianist who will play some of the greatest works composed for the piano, 7:30 p.m. June 28, Rose Wagner Center, 138 S. 300 West, Salt Lake City. $25-$30, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
SATURDAY
TEDXOGDEN
Local gathering where TED-like talks and videos are shared with the community, 7 p.m. June 29, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $20, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
SHUA TAYLOR
Longtime musician from Logan area, 7 p.m. June 29, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
FARMER'S MARKET OGDEN
Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 29 along Historic 25th Street, Ogden. FREE.
CLEVER ENDEAVORS
Comedy improv at its finest, 10 p.m. June 29, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $5, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
ALPINE CAR SHOW
Come view beautiful cars or sign up to show yours ($10), 3-7 p.m. June 29, Alpine Church, 254 W. 2675 North, Layton. FREE.
FOREVER MOTOWN
Hits made famous by artists like The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and more, 8 p.m. June 29, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $15-$35, tickets.davisarts.org, 801-546-8575.
MARIE OSMOND
Performing with the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. June 29, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. $52-$125, deervalleymusicfestival.org.
MYSTERY SKULLS
Electronic rock music, 7:30 p.m. June 29, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $15, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
THE STRUTS
A four-piece English rock band, 7 p.m. June 29, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, www.depotslc.com, 801-456-2800.
LOVELOUD FEST 2019
Featuring many talented artists including Kesha, working to raise $1 million to support LGBTQ+ youth, noon-10 p.m. June 29, USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $29-up, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
SERHIY SALOV
Famous pianist playing "Romeo and Juliet" and other masterpieces, 7:30 p.m. June 29, Rose Wagner Center, 138 S. 300 West, Salt Lake City. $25-$30, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
SUNDAY
VOICES OF LIBERTY
Patriotic extravaganza featuring live entertainment and presentation of Hometown Heroes awards, 7 p.m. June 30, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
MONDAY
"THE LION KING"
Family First Monday with "Lion King" themed games, activities and entertainment, 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 1, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.
"JURASSIC PARK"
Movie about a park full of real, live dinosaurs. What could go wrong? Film at 7:30 p.m. July 1, Ogden Eccles Dinosaur Park, 1544 E. Park Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
ARTS IN THE PARK
Art activities for children and their families, noon June 27-28, Mt. Ogden Park, 3144 Taylor Ave., Ogden; noon July 1-3, Fourth Street Park, 275 4th St., Ogden. FREE.
SCIENCE IN THE PARK
Fun science experiments for the whole family, 11:30 a.m. June 27-28, Lester Park, 663 24th St., Ogden; 11:30 a.m. July 1-3, Mt. Ogden Park, 3144 Taylor Ave., Ogden. FREE.
CARLY RAE JEPSEN
A Canadian singer, songwriter and actress, 7 p.m. July 1, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $39.50-$125, www.depotslc.com, 801-456-2800.
ZERO8
An evening of barbershop singing, 7 p.m. July 1, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple. $20, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
TUESDAY
PATRIOTIC CELEBRATION
Utah Symphony performing with Broadway star Hugh Panaro, 8:30 p.m. July 2, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $34/members, $39/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
"JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE"
Four kids enter the jungle through a video game. Can they get out? Dusk July 2, Earl's Lodge Lawn at Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
SANTANA
Celebration of the band's 20th anniversary of "Supernatural" release, 7 p.m. July 2, USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $46.50-up, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
WEDNESDAY
BILL N DIANE
An acoustic duo who create arrangements of classic rock, country, and folk music, 6:30 p.m. July 3, The Junction Ogden, 2351 Kiesel Ave., Ogden. FREE.
RED, WHITE, AND BLUE
Come learn about the magnificent Bald Eagle and why they are our national symbol, 3:45 p.m. July 3, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, www.ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
"DESPICABLE ME 3"
The newest adventures of Gru and Lucy, dusk July 3, Fisher Park, 934 S. 1000 East, Clearfield. FREE.
CONTINUING
"THE MUSIC MAN"
What happens when con man Harold Hill comes to River City, various times through July 27, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
"SEE HOW THEY RUN"
A comedy about mistaken identity, vicars and doors, 7:30 p.m. June 21-July 6, Hopebox Theatre, 1700 S. Frontage Road, Kaysville. $12-$17, www.hopeboxtheatre.com, 801-451-5259.
"MY FAIR LADY"
The transformation of Eliza Doolittle into a lady, 7:30 p.m. June 12-July 13, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $17.75-$28.75, www.centerpointtheatre.org, 801-298-1302.
"NUNSENSE"
The nuns put their whole hearts into a performance to raise money to bury their dead sisters, June 13-July 6, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. www.centerpointtheatre.org, 801-298-1302.
"SUNDAY SCHOOL MUSICAL"
The greatest roadshow on earth, various times June 13-August 24, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, tickets.desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
"DOWNTON DEAD"
A prim and proper mansion comes under attack from a horde of zombies, 7:30 p.m. June 14-July 20, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
"BRAVO, CARUSO!"
Go backstage to meet the greatest tenor in history, various times through July 18, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"RENT"
A musical about life in New York City, various times June 25-30, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $50-$140, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"SATURDAY'S VOYEUR"
The annual celebration of Utah's peculiarities, 7:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 1, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $51, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
LAUGHING STOCK IMPROV
They have been performing comedy improv for over 21 years, 10 p.m. June 28-29, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.