THURSDAY
FREED TEAM ROPING
Come see the competition, 4:30-11:30 p.m. June 20, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
NICK MURPHY
Ogden Twilight series continues with Australian EDM singer-songwriter, 5 p.m. June 20, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. Historic 25th St., Ogden. $10/adv., $15/day of, www.24tix.com.
WEST HAVEN DAYS YOUTH RODEO
Youth rodeo, 6-10 p.m. June 20 (mutton-bustin’ at 5:45 p.m.), West Haven Arena, 2850 W. 3300 South, West Haven. FREE.
TALIA KEYS
Brings you her own brand of soul, funk and rock ‘n’ roll, 9 p.m. June 20, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
”HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON”
Hiccup begins his adventures with Toothless in this family film, 9 p.m. June 20, West Haven Country Park, 2850 W. 3300 South, West Haven. FREE.
FLATLAND CAVALRY
One of the biggest up-and-coming bands out of the state of Texas, 7 p.m. June 20, The Outlaw Saloon, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. $15/adv., $20/door, eventbrite.com.
JASON SAWYER
Rock/country guitarist from Utah, 7 p.m. June 20, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
”NO CRIME IN SIN”
A film by the Emmy-winning team behind the Sundance documentary “Quiet Heroes,” 7 p.m. June 20, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $8, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
”HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE” IN CONCERT
The fourth installment of the Harry Potter movies set to the music of the Utah Symphony, 7 p.m. June 20-22, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $29-$62, utahsymphony.org.
WUNDERBAR
An insight into the surreal and fantasy world of Eddie Izzard, 8 p.m. June 20, Eccles Center, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $49-$57, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
FRIDAY
”OVER THE HEDGE”
What happens when a subdivision pops up over the winter? These animals are about to find out, 6:30 p.m. activities, 7:30 p.m. movie June 21, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
LAUGHING STOCK IMPROV
They have been performing comedy improv for over 21 years, 10 p.m. June 21-22, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
JENNA KIM JONES
A clean stand-up comedian, 8 p.m. June 21-22, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe Ogden, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
”SEE HOW THEY RUN”
A comedy about mistaken identity, vicars and doors, 7:30 p.m. June 21-July 6, Hopebox Theatre, 1700 S. Frontage Road, Kaysville. $12-$17, www.hopeboxtheatre.com, 801-451-5259.
BRANSON ANDERSON
Local musician with a new approach to some much older styles, 7 p.m. June 21, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
SUNSHINE BREAKFAST
Join us for an early breakfast and to celebrate the summer solstice, 7:30 a.m. June 21, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. FREE, but donations accepted, 801-621-7595. Adults only.
ENTWOOD
An Americana, folk, jam and envirograss band, 9 p.m. June 21, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
LOST OX
Electro psychedelic, whiskey-blues, soul-grass and funk band, 9 p.m. June 21, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door.
DOUGTHEHUMAN
Solo acoustic musician, 7:30 p.m. June 21, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
LITA FORD
Heavy metal guitarist, actress, vocalist and songwriter, 7 p.m. June 21, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $27.50, depotslc.com, 801-456-2800.
THIRD EYE BLIND/JIMMY EAT WORLD
Rockers play at 7 p.m. June 21, USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $34-$907, ticketmonster.com, 866-217-4777.
PENN AND TELLER
The duo that redefined the genre of magic, 9 p.m. June 21, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. SOLD OUT.
JIM JAMES
For two decades he has been the lead singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist for My Morning Jacket, 7:30 p.m. June 21, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $40.50-$199, arrtix.com, 801-355-2787.
SATURDAY
”COPPELIA”
A boy falls in love with Coppelia, a girl who sits and reads, 7 p.m. June 22, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $15, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
LIGHT UP THE NIGHT CONCERT
Performance by 15 year old Kyla Vine, 7 p.m. June 22, Salty Creative, 443 27th St., Ogden. $10 at door, cash only.
FARMER’S MARKET OGDEN
Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 22, Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
MARK SCHULTZ CHARITY CONCERT
Benefits First Responder Ministry, an organization committed to serving the mental, physical, and spiritual needs of first responders, 7 p.m. June 22, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $20-$40, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
”FERDINAND”
The bull who wants to sit under the tree is given a different adventure, dusk June 22, Founders Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville. FREE.
NAUGHTY PINE
Trio who fill the reggae void in the Washington area, 9 p.m. June 22, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
TRAILFEST
Hike along the Centennial Trail beginning at 8 a.m., then join the festivities at the TrailFest Health and Fitness Expo at 9 a.m. June 22, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
CROCE PLAYS CROCE
A.J. Croce plays the hits written by his father, the late Jim Croce, as well as his own stuff, 8 p.m. June 22, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $10-$30, tickets.davisarts.org, 801-546-8575.
UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCES
Sign up for a slot to take the stage, 7-9 p.m. June 22 (karaoke at 9 p.m.), On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. Free for performers, $5 for spectators, onpitchperformingarts.com. 385-209-1557.
Go backstage to meet the greatest tenor in history, various times June 22-July 18, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center St., Logan. $12-$79, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
RHETT AND LINK
A comedic duo known for hosting the most-watched daily show on the internet, 7:30 p.m. June 22, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $42-$87, smithstix.com.
RAIN
A Beatles tribute band, 3 p.m and 8 p.m. June 22, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $73-$179, ticketmaster.com.
BEEFSTEAK! 2019
All you can eat beef and beer, 5 p.m. June 22, O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St., Park City. $60-$120, oprockwell.com.
BLACKBEAR
Singer, songwriter and record producer, 7 p.m. June 22, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $20, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
ANBERLIN
Alternative rock band formed in Florida, 7 p.m. June 22, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $33, depotslc.com, 801-456-2800.
BODY LOGIC DANCE FESTIVAL
Body Logic Dance’s Choreography Festival, 7 p.m. June 22, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $15, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
SUNDAY
CLASS ACT
They perform their original arrangements of pop, jazz and Broadway hit songs, 7 p.m. June 23, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
BLUES, BREWS & BBQ
Performance by Andy Frasco, with delicious barbecue for sale, 12:15 p.m. June 23, Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
CHROMEO
Canadian electro-funk duo, 6 p.m. June 23, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $20, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
MONDAY
”HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 3”
The adventures of Hiccup and Toothless continue, 7:30 p.m. June 24, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
TUESDAY
REO SPEEDWAGON
One of the biggest names in arena rock history, 8 p.m. June 25, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $65, tickets.davisarts.org, 801-546-8575
HOWARD JONES
English singer, musician and songwriter, 7:30 p.m. June 25, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $45-$50, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
”BLACK PANTHER”
T’Challa and the Black Panther are tested with a conflict that can change Wakanda, dusk June 25, Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
”RENT”
A musical about life in New York City, various times June 25-30, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $50-$140, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
WEDNESDAY
SUMMER CELEBRATION
Celebrate the summer solstice and find out why some days are longer than others, 3:45 p.m. June 26, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
LUCINDA WILLIAMS AND HER BAND BUICK 6
A rock, folk, blues and country music singer, songwriter and musician, 7:30 p.m. June 26, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $35-$40, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
”SATURDAY’S VOYEUR”
Written for Utahns, about Utahns, every year in celebration of their peculiarities, 7:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 1, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $51, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
CONTINUING
”MY FAIR LADY”
The transformation of Eliza Doolittle into a lady, 7:30 p.m. June 12-July 13, CenterPoint Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $17.75-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.org, 801-298-1302.
”SUNDAY SCHOOL MUSICAL”
The greatest roadshow on earth, various times June 13-August 24, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, tickets.desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
”NUNSENSE”
The nuns put their whole hearts into a performance to raise money to bury their dead sisters, June 13-July 6, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $15, centerpointtheatre.org, 801-298-1302.
”DOWNTON DEAD”
A prim and proper mansion comes under attack from a horde of zombies, 7:30 p.m. June 14-July 20, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
”THE MUSIC MAN”
What happens when con man Harold Hill comes to River City, 7:30 p.m. June 14-July 27, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
SCIENCE IN THE PARKS
Fun science experiments for the whole family, 11:30 a.m. June 17-21, Monroe Park, 850 30th St., Ogden. Also, 11:30 a.m. June 24-28, Lester Park, 663 24th St., Ogden. FREE.
ARTS IN THE PARKS
Art activities for children and their families, noon June 17-21, Lester Park, 663 24th St., Ogden. Also, noon June 24-28, Mt. Ogden Park, 3144 Taylor Ave., Ogden. FREE.
”THE VIEW UPSTAIRS”
Wes buys a burnt out building in New Orleans and as he tours it, it comes to life with patrons from the UpStairs Lounge, a gay bar in the 1970s, 8 p.m. June 7-23, Good Company Theatre, 2404 Wall Ave., Ogden. $20, goodcotheatre.com, at door before show, 801-917-4969. Age 13-up.
”THE MUSIC MAN”
Visit River City and see the trouble it’s in, 7 p.m. May 31-June 22, Heritage Theatre, 2505 South Highway 89, Perry. $12, www.heritagetheatreutah.com. 435-723-8392.