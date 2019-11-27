THURSDAY
TURKEY LEG 5K
Run or walk the 5K (or 1K for kids), registration includes beanie and gloves, 9 a.m. Nov. 28, Heritage Park, 1591 N. 1075 West, Farmington. $20/adults, $10/children, runnercard.com, 801-652-3602.
THANKSGIVING DAY 5K
Turn up for a fun run in which you might win a pie or a turkey, 8 a.m. Nov. 28, Bountiful Junior High School, 550 N. 200 West, Bountiful. $40-$50/10K, $30-$40/5K, $18-$20/1K, active.com.
FRIDAY
THE LEGENDARY JOE MCQUEEN QUARTET
Well-known local jazz band, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
BRIA MCCALL
A singer-songwriter currently living in Salt Lake City, 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
"FIVE CAROLS FOR CHRISTMAS"
Five friends, all named Carol, make plans to perform at the Christmas Eve performance when complications arise, various times Nov. 29-Dec. 2, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $15-$20, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
DUDE COUGAR
An energetic, newish rock band, 9 p.m. Nov. 29, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
"THE POLAR EXPRESS"
A doubting boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, noon Nov. 29, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5/adults, $1/children, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
JACOB LEIGH
A fun loving, small-town goofball on a mission to make the world laugh, 8 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
"GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER"
Performed by the Moscow Ballet with dazzling costumes, towering puppets and more, various times Nov. 29-30, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$45, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
"SCROOGE! A CHRISTMAS CAROL"
Join Ebenezer Scrooge as he discovers the meaning of Christmas, various times Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
FANTASY AT THE BAY
Drive through the holiday light show at Willard Bay, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 31, Willard Bay State Park, 900 W. 650 North, Willard. $10-$20 at gate.
"IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY"
Radio play of the classic Christmas movie about George Bailey's life, 7 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 21, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $15, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
THE GREAT CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE
An immersive holiday experience with an indoor flight simulator sleigh ride, 4:30-9 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Timpanogos Valley Theater, 90 N. 100 West, Heber City. $12.95-$34.95, www.thegreatchristmasadventure.com, 435-654-2125.
"THE NUTCRACKER"
Presented by Cache Valley Civic Ballet, various times Nov. 29-Dec. 2, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 Main St., Logan. $12-$28, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
"THE NUTSHELL"
An adaptation of "Nutcracker" where everybody dances, various times Nov. 29-30, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $12-$28, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
GENTRI
Three tenors singing their Christmas songs, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $40-$120, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
MAGIC SHOW
Come for a night of magic, various times Nov. 29-30, Utah Children's Theatre, 3605 S. State St., South Salt Lake. $12, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Nov. 29-30, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
"PRANCER"
Jessica Riggs finds an injured reindeer and nurses him back to health, various times Nov. 29-Dec. 21, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S. 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
WE THE KINGS
Rock band from Florida, 8 p.m. Nov. 29, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $26, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
CAUTIOUS CLAY
A singer, songwriter and record producer, 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Kilby Court, 748 S. West Kilby Ct., Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
KURT BESTOR
Kick off the Christmas Concert series, noon Nov. 29, The Shops at South Town, 10450 S. State St., Sandy. FREE.
SATURDAY
CHRISTMAS VILLAGE
Opening event with a Santa run, electric light parade, and fireworks, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Municipal Gardens, Historic 25th Street and Washington Boulevard, Ogden. Village remains open nightly until Jan. 1. FREE.
TUBACHRISTMAS
Unique musical act performs at the opening ceremony for Christmas Village, 6 p.m. Nov. 30, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
BRANSON ANDERSON
Singer-songwriter performs at 9 p.m. Nov. 30, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
JAMMY TAMMY
Plays music to soothe your soul, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
"MESSIAH SING-IN"
Music from Hadel's "Messiah," 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $15-$40, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
"AMERICAN PSYCHO THE MUSICAL"
The story of how Patrick becomes a serial killer, various times Nov. 30-Dec. 15, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $20, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
LSDREAM
A dubstep and electronic music artist, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
THE LAST WALTZ TRIBUTE
Starring Utah's biggest talents, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
DAVID ARCHULETA
Popular vocalist sings songs from his new Christmas album, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $45-$170, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
DAN WALDIS
Jazz Christmas music, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $17.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
PURDYMOUTH W.V.
Salt Lake City-based multi-genre Americana band, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $25, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
LARK AND SPUR
Known for their warm acoustic sound, unique arrangements and soaring vocals, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $29-$42, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
SUNDAY
HOLIDAY CONCERT
Showcasing the talents of the Weber State University Symphony Orchestra and Choir, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 1, St. Joseph Church, 514 24th St., Ogden. $7 at door.
"A CHRISTMAS STORY"
Come for brunch and a showing of the classic Christmas movie, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 1, Brewvies, 2293 Grant Ave., Ogden. Film is FREE.
JASON SAWYER
A rock and country guitarist, noon Dec. 1, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
SNOWBALL 2019
A gala to raise money for those living with HIV/AIDS, 4 p.m. Dec. 1, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $25, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
MONDAY
STRING PROJECT
An education concert for children, also features the Ogden Youth Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
A HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS CONCERT
A concert with the orchestra, choir and jazz band, 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Syracuse High School, 2000 W. 700 South, Syracuse. FREE.
"FROZEN JR."
Anna, Elsa and their friends are off on an adventure to help Elsa, various times Dec. 2-12, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $5, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
LIGHTS ON MAIN
Join Kaysville City as they turn on the lights to welcome the holiday season, 5 p.m. Dec. 2, on Main Street in Kaysville. FREE.
THE 1975
English pop rock band, 7 p.m. Dec. 2, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $45, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
TUESDAY
"A JOURNEY TO BROADWAY"
A fundraiser to support The Ziegfeld Theater, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3, The Monarch, 455 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $50, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
"A CHRISTMAS STORY"
A musical version of the 1983 movie, various times Dec. 3-Dec. 8, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $50-$120, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
TURNOVER
Rock band from Virginia, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $23, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
THE OFFSPRING
An acoustic performance by this California rock band, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $30, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
WEDNESDAY
ALL THAT SCAT
Take a short hike looking for scat and the animals that left it behind, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 4, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
SIMPLE TREASURES HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE
Lots of booths with holiday crafts, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 4-7, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $1 at door.
LAYTON CITY HOLIDAY HAYRIDES
Enjoy hayrides through the Layton lights display, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4, Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
MORBID ANGEL
Death metal band from Tampa, 7 p.m. Dec. 4, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $30, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197. Ages 21-up.
CONAN GRAY
Pop singer and songwriter from Texas, 7 p.m. Dec. 4, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $79, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
CONTINUING
PAWS AND CLAUS
Bring your furry friend to take a picture with Santa, 4-8 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 25-Dec. 16, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.
“HOLIDAY INN”
Jim leaves the bright lights of Broadway for a calm life in Connecticut, various times Nov. 20-Dec. 21, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.75-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
GINGERBREAD FESTIVAL
Complete with a gingerbread house competition, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 25-27, Bountiful Davis Arts Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE, $5 fee for competition.
“IT’S A WONDEROUS LIFE”
Follow the life of George and his misguided wish that he had never been born, various times Nov. 15-Dec. 21, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City, $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART 2”
What happened to Ebenezer Scrooge after he decided to reform? Find out, various times Nov. 14-Jan. 4, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray, $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.