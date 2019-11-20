THURSDAY

"NUTCRACKER"

Performed by Clytie Adams School of Ballet, various times Nov. 21-23, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $16-$20, tkt.xosn.com//tickets/BuyTickets.dbml.

RAGS AND RICHES

Pop-rock band from Kentucky, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

"FROZEN JR."

Join Anna and Elsa on their adventures, 7 p.m. Nov. 21-23, Syracuse Arts Academy, 2893 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $7/adults, $5/children, syracuseutaharts.org/theatre/junior/.

SOUNDS FAMILIAR

Some of the world's most beloved music seen through a choreographer's lens, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $30, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

THE CHAIN SMOKERS

Grammy award-winning artist/producer duo, 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $35-$126. ticketmaster.com.

SNAILS

Rock band with touches of post-punk, ska and reggae, 8 p.m. Nov. 21, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197. Ages 18-up.

"THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER"

A contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's music, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $35-$75, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

DICKENS CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL

A unique and unusual shopping experience, 4-9 p.m. Nov. 21-23, Salt Lake County Equestrian Park, 2100 W. 11400 South, South Jordan. $6-$8, eventbrite.com, 385-468-1600.

FRIDAY

SUPERBUBBLE

A funk band, 9 p.m. Nov. 22, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.

DAVE QUACKENBUSH

A solo artist from Payson, 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

DJ CLESH

Former DJ from Earthworm now on his own, 9 p.m. Nov. 22, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

BROWNING STRING TRIO

An evening of passionate chamber music, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7 at door.

CHRISTMAS RECITAL

A holiday dance performance by the Energy Dance Company, various times Nov. 22, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5-$12, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.

SHORELINE MAFIA

A rap group, 7 p.m. Nov. 22, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $29.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

"RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER" THE MUSICAL

Come see all your favorite characters come to life, various times Nov. 22-23, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $25-$75, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

LAUGHING STOCK

Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Nov. 22-23, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.

MARK BATTLES

Rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur and producer, 7 p.m. Nov. 22, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $20, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

TRIGGERS AND SLIPS

Country group, 9 p.m. Nov. 22, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

"THE RITE OF SPRING"

An evening of classical music, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $10-$92, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

ISSUES

Rock band with soulful R&B, neo nu-metal and progessive rock sounds, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.

SHAWN PAULSEN

One of the fastest rising comedians and hypnotists, 8 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.

SATURDAY

FROZEN II EVENT

Come enjoy cookies and cocoa with Ana and Elsa, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 23, Fat Cats Ogden, 2261 Kiesel Ave. #1, Ogden. $54.99/family of four, $9.99/additional person, fatcatsfun.com, 801-627-4386.

THE PROPER WAY

Traditional bluegrass instruments played in very non-traditional ways, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

COLUMBIA JONES

One-man band plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

JUNCTION CITY BLUES BAND

A blues band from Ogden, 9 p.m. Nov. 23, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.

TURKEY BOWL

Come out and bowl for a chance to win a holiday turkey or ham, various times Nov. 23, Davis Lanes Bowling Alley, 1396 Main St., Layton. $3.50 at door, 801-336-3900.

SANTA'S ARRIVAL

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive along with Elsa and Anna from "Frozen," 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.

THE MOTHER HIPS

Their sound is right between a jam band and soul, 8 p.m. Nov. 23, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $24, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.

KING DIAMOND

Danish heavy metal musician, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $34.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

HAIL HAIL ROCK AND ROLL

Local acts featuring the International Society of Rock 'n Roll, 9 p.m. Nov. 23, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $15, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

FRANK VIGNOLA

One of the top guitarists around, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $24.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

SUNDAY

"CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING"/"ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES"

A Thanksgiving double feature, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 24, Brewvies, 2293 Grant Ave., Ogden. FREE.

BOOKER T. JONES

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, 8 p.m. Nov. 24, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $48, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

"THE BURBS"

The Tom Hanks classic comedy film, 11 a.m. Nov. 24, Brewvies Cinema Pub, 677 S. 200 West, Salt Lake City. FREE.

MONDAY

CLASSICAL GUITAR ENSEMBLE

Features music from a variety of musical periods, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

TREE LIGHTING

See elementary schools perform on stage, visit Santa, enjoy food and finish Christmas shopping, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Roy Municipal Building, 5051 S. 1900 West, Roy. FREE.

HOLIDAY LIGHTING CEREMONY

School choirs will perform and the lights will be turned on, also includes treats and hot cocoa, 6 p.m. Nov. 25, Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.

PAWS AND CLAUS

Bring your furry friend to take a picture with Santa, 4-8 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 25-Dec. 16, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.

GINGERBREAD FESTIVAL

Complete with a gingerbread house competition, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 25-27, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE to watch, $5 entry fee for competition.

"12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS"

Performed by students of the Ballet West Academy, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.

TUESDAY

WSU STRING CHAMBER ENSEMBLES

Chamber music played by strings students, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

FREED TEAM ROPING

Come see the best ropers in town, 4:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.

WEDNESDAY

LIVING CLOSE TO THE LAND

Tales and demonstrations of plants and animals used by indigenous cultures, 3:45 p.m. Nov. 27, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.

TURKEY DAY EVE PARTY

Featuring the debut performance of BBX, 9 p.m. Nov. 27, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

SNOWBASIN OPENING DAY

Come hit the slopes for the first time this season, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. $115-$130, snowbasin.com/tickets, 888-437-5488.

SCHOOLBOY Q

A rapper, singer and songwriter, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

THE ROYAL BLISS

Rock band from Salt Lake City, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $15, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.

CONTINUING

"THE HOUSE OF EDGAR ALLAN POE"

The world-premiere musical based on the poems of Edgar Allan Poe, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 20-23, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $13 at door.

"HAKUNA MATATA"

Watch Simba and his friends performed by ages 6-12, various times Nov. 15-23, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $12/adults, $5/children, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.

"MATILDA"

A young girl uses her special powers to teach the adults a lesson, various times Nov. 15-23, Davis High School, 325 S. Main St., Kaysville. $5-$9, davisdarts.org.

"HOLIDAY INN"

Jim leaves the bright lights of Broadway for a calm life in Connecticut, various times Nov. 20-Dec. 21, Centerpoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $19.75-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.

"IT'S A WONDEROUS LIFE"

Follow the life of George and his misguided wish that he had never been born, various times Nov. 15-Dec. 21, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.

"ALICE IN WONDERLAND"

Alice's adventures in a strange new land, various times Oct. 19-Nov. 23, Utah Children's Theatre, 3605 S. State St., South Salt Lake. $22, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.

"A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART 2"

What happened to Ebenezer Scrooge after he decided to reform? Find out various times Nov. 14-Jan. 4, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.

