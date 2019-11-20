THURSDAY
"NUTCRACKER"
Performed by Clytie Adams School of Ballet, various times Nov. 21-23, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $16-$20, tkt.xosn.com//tickets/BuyTickets.dbml.
RAGS AND RICHES
Pop-rock band from Kentucky, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
"FROZEN JR."
Join Anna and Elsa on their adventures, 7 p.m. Nov. 21-23, Syracuse Arts Academy, 2893 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $7/adults, $5/children, syracuseutaharts.org/theatre/junior/.
SOUNDS FAMILIAR
Some of the world's most beloved music seen through a choreographer's lens, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $30, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
THE CHAIN SMOKERS
Grammy award-winning artist/producer duo, 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $35-$126. ticketmaster.com.
SNAILS
Rock band with touches of post-punk, ska and reggae, 8 p.m. Nov. 21, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197. Ages 18-up.
"THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER"
A contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's music, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $35-$75, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
DICKENS CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL
A unique and unusual shopping experience, 4-9 p.m. Nov. 21-23, Salt Lake County Equestrian Park, 2100 W. 11400 South, South Jordan. $6-$8, eventbrite.com, 385-468-1600.
FRIDAY
SUPERBUBBLE
A funk band, 9 p.m. Nov. 22, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
DAVE QUACKENBUSH
A solo artist from Payson, 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
DJ CLESH
Former DJ from Earthworm now on his own, 9 p.m. Nov. 22, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
BROWNING STRING TRIO
An evening of passionate chamber music, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7 at door.
CHRISTMAS RECITAL
A holiday dance performance by the Energy Dance Company, various times Nov. 22, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5-$12, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
SHORELINE MAFIA
A rap group, 7 p.m. Nov. 22, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $29.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
"RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER" THE MUSICAL
Come see all your favorite characters come to life, various times Nov. 22-23, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $25-$75, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Nov. 22-23, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
MARK BATTLES
Rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur and producer, 7 p.m. Nov. 22, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $20, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
TRIGGERS AND SLIPS
Country group, 9 p.m. Nov. 22, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
"THE RITE OF SPRING"
An evening of classical music, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $10-$92, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
ISSUES
Rock band with soulful R&B, neo nu-metal and progessive rock sounds, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
SHAWN PAULSEN
One of the fastest rising comedians and hypnotists, 8 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
SATURDAY
FROZEN II EVENT
Come enjoy cookies and cocoa with Ana and Elsa, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 23, Fat Cats Ogden, 2261 Kiesel Ave. #1, Ogden. $54.99/family of four, $9.99/additional person, fatcatsfun.com, 801-627-4386.
THE PROPER WAY
Traditional bluegrass instruments played in very non-traditional ways, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
COLUMBIA JONES
One-man band plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
JUNCTION CITY BLUES BAND
A blues band from Ogden, 9 p.m. Nov. 23, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
TURKEY BOWL
Come out and bowl for a chance to win a holiday turkey or ham, various times Nov. 23, Davis Lanes Bowling Alley, 1396 Main St., Layton. $3.50 at door, 801-336-3900.
SANTA'S ARRIVAL
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive along with Elsa and Anna from "Frozen," 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.
THE MOTHER HIPS
Their sound is right between a jam band and soul, 8 p.m. Nov. 23, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $24, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
KING DIAMOND
Danish heavy metal musician, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $34.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
HAIL HAIL ROCK AND ROLL
Local acts featuring the International Society of Rock 'n Roll, 9 p.m. Nov. 23, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $15, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
FRANK VIGNOLA
One of the top guitarists around, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $24.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
SUNDAY
"CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING"/"ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES"
A Thanksgiving double feature, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 24, Brewvies, 2293 Grant Ave., Ogden. FREE.
BOOKER T. JONES
A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, 8 p.m. Nov. 24, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $48, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
"THE BURBS"
The Tom Hanks classic comedy film, 11 a.m. Nov. 24, Brewvies Cinema Pub, 677 S. 200 West, Salt Lake City. FREE.
MONDAY
CLASSICAL GUITAR ENSEMBLE
Features music from a variety of musical periods, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
TREE LIGHTING
See elementary schools perform on stage, visit Santa, enjoy food and finish Christmas shopping, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Roy Municipal Building, 5051 S. 1900 West, Roy. FREE.
HOLIDAY LIGHTING CEREMONY
School choirs will perform and the lights will be turned on, also includes treats and hot cocoa, 6 p.m. Nov. 25, Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. FREE.
PAWS AND CLAUS
Bring your furry friend to take a picture with Santa, 4-8 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 25-Dec. 16, Station Park, 140 N. Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.
GINGERBREAD FESTIVAL
Complete with a gingerbread house competition, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 25-27, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE to watch, $5 entry fee for competition.
"12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS"
Performed by students of the Ballet West Academy, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
TUESDAY
WSU STRING CHAMBER ENSEMBLES
Chamber music played by strings students, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
FREED TEAM ROPING
Come see the best ropers in town, 4:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
WEDNESDAY
LIVING CLOSE TO THE LAND
Tales and demonstrations of plants and animals used by indigenous cultures, 3:45 p.m. Nov. 27, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
TURKEY DAY EVE PARTY
Featuring the debut performance of BBX, 9 p.m. Nov. 27, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
SNOWBASIN OPENING DAY
Come hit the slopes for the first time this season, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. $115-$130, snowbasin.com/tickets, 888-437-5488.
SCHOOLBOY Q
A rapper, singer and songwriter, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
THE ROYAL BLISS
Rock band from Salt Lake City, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $15, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
CONTINUING
"THE HOUSE OF EDGAR ALLAN POE"
The world-premiere musical based on the poems of Edgar Allan Poe, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 20-23, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $13 at door.
"HAKUNA MATATA"
Watch Simba and his friends performed by ages 6-12, various times Nov. 15-23, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $12/adults, $5/children, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
"MATILDA"
A young girl uses her special powers to teach the adults a lesson, various times Nov. 15-23, Davis High School, 325 S. Main St., Kaysville. $5-$9, davisdarts.org.
"HOLIDAY INN"
Jim leaves the bright lights of Broadway for a calm life in Connecticut, various times Nov. 20-Dec. 21, Centerpoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $19.75-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
"IT'S A WONDEROUS LIFE"
Follow the life of George and his misguided wish that he had never been born, various times Nov. 15-Dec. 21, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
"ALICE IN WONDERLAND"
Alice's adventures in a strange new land, various times Oct. 19-Nov. 23, Utah Children's Theatre, 3605 S. State St., South Salt Lake. $22, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
"A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART 2"
What happened to Ebenezer Scrooge after he decided to reform? Find out various times Nov. 14-Jan. 4, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.