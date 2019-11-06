THURSDAY

BIRDS OF A FEATHER PAINT TOGETHER

Join professional watercolor painter Susan Snyder at Art in Nature, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $15, plus $5 for supplies, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.

JASON SAWYER

A rock and country guitarist, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

"THE LION KING JR."

The African savannah comes to life on the stage with Simba and his friends, various times Nov. 7-23, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $12/adults, $5/students, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.

MARILYN PRICE PUPPET PARTY

Price performs short puppet shows, also puppet-making activities, various times Nov. 7-9, Treehouse Children's Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden. SOLD OUT.

RACHMANINOFF'S PIANO CONCERTO NO. 3

Played by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$39, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.

SKIZZY MARS

Rapper, songwriter and record producer, 8 p.m. Nov. 7, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $20, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

"ODA MIGHT"

A psychological thriller blurring the line between truth and reality, various times Nov. 7-17, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $22, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

FRIDAY

PIXIE AND THE PARTYGRASS BOYS

A high-energy folk band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

AMERICAN HITMEN

Rock and roll brothers and Marine Corps combat veterans, 9 p.m. Nov. 8, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

SAUCE IT

Duo who plays a diverse range of music from jazz to rock, blues and more, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

OGDEN FILM FESTIVAL

Showcases quality films from filmmakers around the world, various times Nov. 8-9, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10-$50, ogdenfilmfestival.org.

KAREN RONTOWSKI

She has been working as a full-time comedienne for more than 17 years, 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.

KEEPING OUR DAY JOBS

A night of uncensored, raw and real comedy from some of the most well-known Utah comedians, 9 p.m. Nov. 8, Sofa's Corner, 91 E. Factory St., Garland. FREE. Ages 21-up.

BISHOP BRIGGS

Canadian musician, singer and songwriter, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

NAHKO AND MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE

They spread their positive and powerful musical message around the nation, 8 p.m. Nov. 8, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $32.50, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.

ALEXANDER KORSANTIA

Acclaimed Georgian pianist, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $25-$30, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

BRENT COBB

A singer whose sound is a combination of Southern rock and mainstream country, 9 p.m. Nov. 8, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

AXIS DANCE COMPANY

The nation's most acclaimed ensemble of disabled and non-disabled performers, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $10-$38, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.

"TWO HEADED"

A play about the Mountain Meadows Massacre and the events that followed, various times Nov. 8-23, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $22.50, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

"SNOW WHITE"

Presented by Ballet West II, various times Nov. 8-9, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $25, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

LAUGHING STOCK

Comedy improv, various times Nov. 8-9, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.

SATURDAY

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM

A ballet company of international acclaim, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$30, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.

MAMA LONGLEGS

Folk and Americana band, 9 p.m. Nov. 9, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.

STEVEN DEAN

Local singer and songwriter, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

CLEVER ENDEAVORS

Comedy improv, 8:15 p.m. Nov. 9, The Comedy Loft, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.

VETERANS PARADE AND HONOR CEREMONY

This event honors all men and women who have served and are currently serving in the Armed Forces, 11:11 a.m. Nov. 9, Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Dr., Layton. FREE.

VETERANS DAY PROGRAM

A way to honor those who have served, along with their families, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Davis High School, 325 S. Main, Kaysville. FREE.

MISS CACHE VALLEY

Talented women compete for the title, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $12, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.

"NEW HORIZONS"

Salt Lake Symphony tackles John Williams' overture to "The Cowboys," played side-by-side with high school students, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 E. Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $10 at door.

BRIAN REGAN

A stand-up comedian who uses observational, sarcastic and self-deprecating humor, 8 p.m. Nov. 9, Huntsman Center, 1825 S. Campus Drive, Salt Lake City. $38-$78, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.

THE AQUABATS

Rock band formed in California, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

JULIA MICHAELS

An R&B, dance-oriented pop singer-songwriter, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $70, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.

TAUK

An all-instrumental blend of progressive rock, hip-hop, and jazz, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

SUNDAY

TRIBAL SEEDS

Reggae band based in San Diego, 7 p.m. Nov. 10, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $23, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

MONDAY

COOKIE PARTY

Featuring children's author Laura Numeroff, 6 p.m. Nov. 11, Treehouse Children's Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden. SOLD OUT.

SUNRISE OVER THE WASATCH

Watch Mercury transit the sun as it rises with us, 7-11:30 a.m. Nov. 11, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 entrance fee.

POST MALONE

A rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer, 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $99-$500, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

TUESDAY

YOUTH RODEO

Featuring children up to age 14, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 12, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.

CIVIL WAR LECTURE

Given by Columbia University professor Andrew Delbanco, 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Lindquist Hall at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

RAY LAMONTAGNE

Acoustic musician whose songs highlight his vast and varying body of work, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $42.50-$125, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

WEDNESDAY

"THELMA AND LOUISE"

Two women start out on an adventure that quickly becomes an escape from the police, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5/females, free/males, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.

IN HONOR

A special Veteran's Day program featuring the resident bald eagle, 3:45 p.m. Nov. 13, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.

JAZZ AT THE STATION

Concert features two Weber State University jazz combos, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.

AMBER RUN

British indie rock band, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $18, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

THE MILK CARTON KIDS

American folk duo, 9 p.m. Nov. 13, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.

CONTINUING

"GO FIGURE"

Five artists interpret the figure in paint, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1-27, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.

"MAMMA MIA"

Sophie invites three potential fathers to her wedding, various times Oct. 4-Nov. 16, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.

"SWEENEY TODD"

The staged concert version of the barber who kills his customers to make meat pies, various times Oct. 31-Nov. 9, On Pitch Performing Arts, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.

"THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT"

The conflict between a fact-checker and an author, various times Nov. 1-16, Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $33-$47, tickets.pioneertheater.org, 801-581-6961.

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC

Composed of five world-class illusionists, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $65-$115, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

"FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN"

The story of Amali, who is fascinated by "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and other things, various times Oct. 16-Nov. 17, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $30, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.

"ALICE IN WONDERLAND"

Alice's adventures in a strange new land, various times Oct. 19-Nov. 23, Utah Children's Theatre, 3605 S. State St., South Salt Lake. $22, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.

"ADAMS FAMILY REUNION"

The story of the monstrous Adams Clan, as they attempt to outwit a greedy oil baroness, various times Aug. 29-Nov. 9, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.

