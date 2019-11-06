THURSDAY
BIRDS OF A FEATHER PAINT TOGETHER
Join professional watercolor painter Susan Snyder at Art in Nature, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $15, plus $5 for supplies, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
JASON SAWYER
A rock and country guitarist, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
"THE LION KING JR."
The African savannah comes to life on the stage with Simba and his friends, various times Nov. 7-23, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $12/adults, $5/students, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
MARILYN PRICE PUPPET PARTY
Price performs short puppet shows, also puppet-making activities, various times Nov. 7-9, Treehouse Children's Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden. SOLD OUT.
RACHMANINOFF'S PIANO CONCERTO NO. 3
Played by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$39, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
SKIZZY MARS
Rapper, songwriter and record producer, 8 p.m. Nov. 7, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $20, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
"ODA MIGHT"
A psychological thriller blurring the line between truth and reality, various times Nov. 7-17, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $22, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
FRIDAY
PIXIE AND THE PARTYGRASS BOYS
A high-energy folk band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
AMERICAN HITMEN
Rock and roll brothers and Marine Corps combat veterans, 9 p.m. Nov. 8, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
SAUCE IT
Duo who plays a diverse range of music from jazz to rock, blues and more, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
OGDEN FILM FESTIVAL
Showcases quality films from filmmakers around the world, various times Nov. 8-9, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10-$50, ogdenfilmfestival.org.
KAREN RONTOWSKI
She has been working as a full-time comedienne for more than 17 years, 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
KEEPING OUR DAY JOBS
A night of uncensored, raw and real comedy from some of the most well-known Utah comedians, 9 p.m. Nov. 8, Sofa's Corner, 91 E. Factory St., Garland. FREE. Ages 21-up.
BISHOP BRIGGS
Canadian musician, singer and songwriter, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
NAHKO AND MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE
They spread their positive and powerful musical message around the nation, 8 p.m. Nov. 8, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $32.50, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
ALEXANDER KORSANTIA
Acclaimed Georgian pianist, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $25-$30, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
BRENT COBB
A singer whose sound is a combination of Southern rock and mainstream country, 9 p.m. Nov. 8, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
AXIS DANCE COMPANY
The nation's most acclaimed ensemble of disabled and non-disabled performers, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $10-$38, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
"TWO HEADED"
A play about the Mountain Meadows Massacre and the events that followed, various times Nov. 8-23, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $22.50, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"SNOW WHITE"
Presented by Ballet West II, various times Nov. 8-9, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $25, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, various times Nov. 8-9, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
SATURDAY
DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM
A ballet company of international acclaim, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$30, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
MAMA LONGLEGS
Folk and Americana band, 9 p.m. Nov. 9, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
STEVEN DEAN
Local singer and songwriter, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
CLEVER ENDEAVORS
Comedy improv, 8:15 p.m. Nov. 9, The Comedy Loft, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
VETERANS PARADE AND HONOR CEREMONY
This event honors all men and women who have served and are currently serving in the Armed Forces, 11:11 a.m. Nov. 9, Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Dr., Layton. FREE.
VETERANS DAY PROGRAM
A way to honor those who have served, along with their families, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Davis High School, 325 S. Main, Kaysville. FREE.
MISS CACHE VALLEY
Talented women compete for the title, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $12, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
"NEW HORIZONS"
Salt Lake Symphony tackles John Williams' overture to "The Cowboys," played side-by-side with high school students, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 E. Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $10 at door.
BRIAN REGAN
A stand-up comedian who uses observational, sarcastic and self-deprecating humor, 8 p.m. Nov. 9, Huntsman Center, 1825 S. Campus Drive, Salt Lake City. $38-$78, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
THE AQUABATS
Rock band formed in California, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
JULIA MICHAELS
An R&B, dance-oriented pop singer-songwriter, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $70, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
TAUK
An all-instrumental blend of progressive rock, hip-hop, and jazz, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
SUNDAY
TRIBAL SEEDS
Reggae band based in San Diego, 7 p.m. Nov. 10, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $23, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
MONDAY
COOKIE PARTY
Featuring children's author Laura Numeroff, 6 p.m. Nov. 11, Treehouse Children's Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden. SOLD OUT.
SUNRISE OVER THE WASATCH
Watch Mercury transit the sun as it rises with us, 7-11:30 a.m. Nov. 11, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 entrance fee.
POST MALONE
A rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer, 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $99-$500, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
TUESDAY
YOUTH RODEO
Featuring children up to age 14, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 12, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
CIVIL WAR LECTURE
Given by Columbia University professor Andrew Delbanco, 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Lindquist Hall at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
RAY LAMONTAGNE
Acoustic musician whose songs highlight his vast and varying body of work, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $42.50-$125, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
WEDNESDAY
"THELMA AND LOUISE"
Two women start out on an adventure that quickly becomes an escape from the police, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5/females, free/males, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
IN HONOR
A special Veteran's Day program featuring the resident bald eagle, 3:45 p.m. Nov. 13, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
JAZZ AT THE STATION
Concert features two Weber State University jazz combos, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
AMBER RUN
British indie rock band, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $18, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
THE MILK CARTON KIDS
American folk duo, 9 p.m. Nov. 13, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
CONTINUING
"GO FIGURE"
Five artists interpret the figure in paint, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1-27, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
"MAMMA MIA"
Sophie invites three potential fathers to her wedding, various times Oct. 4-Nov. 16, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
"SWEENEY TODD"
The staged concert version of the barber who kills his customers to make meat pies, various times Oct. 31-Nov. 9, On Pitch Performing Arts, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
"THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT"
The conflict between a fact-checker and an author, various times Nov. 1-16, Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $33-$47, tickets.pioneertheater.org, 801-581-6961.
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC
Composed of five world-class illusionists, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $65-$115, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN"
The story of Amali, who is fascinated by "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and other things, various times Oct. 16-Nov. 17, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $30, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
"ALICE IN WONDERLAND"
Alice's adventures in a strange new land, various times Oct. 19-Nov. 23, Utah Children's Theatre, 3605 S. State St., South Salt Lake. $22, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
"ADAMS FAMILY REUNION"
The story of the monstrous Adams Clan, as they attempt to outwit a greedy oil baroness, various times Aug. 29-Nov. 9, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.