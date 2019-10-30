THURSDAY
BIZ MARKIE
Join the clown prince and a hip-hop legend for a costume contest, food, vendors and a dance party, 6 p.m. Oct. 31, The Monarch Royal Room, 455 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $20-$50, 24tix.com. Ages 21-up.
SCARYOKE
The scariest karaoke night where you can come sing in your costume, 9 p.m. Oct. 31, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
JACOB T. SKEEN
Performing a Halloween show in tribute to the 1962 film "Carnival of Souls," 7 p.m. Oct. 31, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
WORKING OF THE BISON
Staff and volunteers work the bison through the corrals to check their health, vaccinate, count and sort them, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2, Antelope Island, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 entrance fee.
CHELSEA GRIN
A deathcore band from Salt Lake City, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $19.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
SUPERBUBBLE
Get your costumes ready for the most psychedelic dance party, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
FRIDAY
FIRST FRIDAY ART STROLL
Monthly art walk in and around downtown Ogden, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 1, various locations around downtown Ogden. FREE.
"GO FIGURE"
Five artists interpret the figure in paint, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1-27, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. Reception, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1. FREE
ACORNS ANTIQUE AND VINTAGE SHOW
Local and national vendors sell antiques, vintage, rustic and country decor, 5-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1-3, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $10 on Friday, good for re-entry all weekend; $6 at door.
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION
Join us for Mexican food, music, car show, Ballet Folklorico performance and more, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 1, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
"BACK TO THE FUTURE"
Marty McFly is sent back to 1955 in the DeLorean time machine, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
DIGISAURUS
Has a sound somewhere between the lines of Chromeo, Daft Punk and Nine Inch Nails, 9 p.m. Nov. 1, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
CHRISTIAN MILLS
Funky soulful blues, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
NICK PASSEY
He has been the lead of Folk Hogan and is now branching out on his own, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
FRIENDS OF CROSSROADS
Come meet the people behind "Crossroads Ogden" including The Kruger brothers, and performance by Joe McQueen, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Imagine Ballet Theatre, 2432 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $25, eventbrite.com.
"THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT"
The conflict between a fact-checker and author, various times Nov. 1-16, Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $33-$47, tickets.pioneertheater.org, 801-581-6961.
MRS. KRISHNAN'S PARTY
It's a time to celebrate life, death, and rebirth, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $10-$30, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
"COCO" IN CONCERT
Watch the movie "Coco," accompanied by the Utah Symphony, 7 p.m. Nov. 1-2, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $20-$88, utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv at its finest, various times Nov. 1-2, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
BLUEFACE
Rapper and songwriter, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $24.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
HEAVY MUSIC + HEAVIER BEER
A celebration of Dia de los Muertos and the end of 3.2% beer in Utah, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $15, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
SATURDAY
MOVIE MUSIC
An evening of music from favorite movies performed by the Weber State University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7 at door.
PLANE TALK
Presented by Dick Butler who loves to travel and is a retired bookstore owner and ancient history teacher, 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Hill Aerospace Museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road, Hill Air Force Base. FREE.
DUELING PIANOS
An audience participation, two-piano all-request show, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $7, eventbrite.com, 801-621-3483.
PETE WITCHER
Upbeat familiar covers from the '70s and beyond, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
THE MIX
Merging styles and vibes in major and minor fashion, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
JENS KRUGER'S “CROSSROADS OGDEN"
A symphonic piece by The Kruger Brothers, with full orchestra and dance, celebrating Ogden, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $35-$75, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
DANNY BROWN
Rapper and songwriter, 8 p.m. Nov. 2, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $24.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
AUTUMNFEST CHAMPIONSHIPS
Come see the clogging championships, 8 a.m. Nov. 2, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $5, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
MASQUERADE PARTY
An alluring party presented by SALT Contemporary Dance, 9 p.m. Nov. 2, Regent Black Box, 144 Regent St., Salt Lake City. $10, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
PATRICK SWEANY
Nashville vocalist and guitarist, 9 p.m. Nov. 2, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $17, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
SUNDAY
THE BROOK AND THE BLUFF
A four-man band with an evocative blend of instruments and vocals, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $15, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
MONDAY
LOUISIANA 801
Jazz music from the streets of New Orleans, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
PRAY FOR SNOW PARTY
Print your season pass, enjoy food and drinks, take a picture with a snowcat and participate in the free raffle, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 4, Earl's Lodge, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
TUESDAY
WSU SYMPHONIC BAND
Featuring band music from the last 100 years, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7 at door.
MADEON
French deejay, record producer, singer, songwriter and musician, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $22.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
CAAMP
A folk band from Columbus, Ohio, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $34, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
WEDNESDAY
THE OCTANE ACCELERATOR TOUR
Featuring post hardcore band Ice Nine Kills, 5 p.m. Nov. 6, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
PEPPA PIG LIVE
Features your favorite characters as life size puppets and costume characters, 6 p.m. Nov. 6, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $25.50-$140, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
CONTINUING
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW"
The cult-classic musical, just in time for Halloween, various times Oct. 11-Nov. 2, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $19/adults, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
CORN MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH
Corn maze, haunted maze wagon rides, petting zoo and more, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday Oct. 3-31, Gibson's Green Acres Dairy, 449 S. 4700 West, Ogden. $3-$18, Pumpkins 30 cents a pound, greenacresdairy.com, 801-940-6339.
OGDEN GHOST WALKING TOUR
Covers the buildings and stories on the east or west portion of Historic 25th Street, various times Oct. 4-Nov 2, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Pearl Milk Tea Club, 110 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $20, storytours.com/ogden, 801-888-8551.
"MAMMA MIA"
Sophie invites three potential fathers to her wedding, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-Nov. 16, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
CORN MAZE
Day maze becomes haunted after dark, various times Oct. 3-31, Cold Springs Trout Farm, 2284 Fruitland Drive, North Ogden. $7-$10, coldspringstroutfarm.com, 801-782-7282.
BLACK ISLAND FARMS
Corn maze, cow train, straw mountain, giant slide and more, 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Oct. 3-31, Black Island Farms, 2075 S. 4000 West, Syracuse. $5-$25, blackislandfarms.com, 801-825-6236.
THE CORN MAIZE
A corn maze, haunted corn maze, fall adventures and more, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday Sept. 20-Oct. 31, The Corn Maize, 2801 S. 3500 West, West Haven. $10/adults, $8/kids at door.
HAUNTED HOLLOW
Get stuck in the most menacing, horrifying and ghastly haunted forest in Utah, 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 3-31, Haunted Hollow, 1550 S. 1900 West, West Haven. $21-$30, hauntedutah.com, 801-888-0281.
"SWEENEY TODD"
The staged concert version of the barber who kills his customers to make meat pies, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 9, On Pitch Performing Arts, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
HAUNTED KAY'S CROSS
A complete outdoor area with sloping trails surrounding the real legend of Kay's Cross, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 4-31, Kay's Cross, 388 Boynton Road, Kaysville. $15 at door, 801-604-7440.
PUMPKIN PATCH
Take a cart out to the pumpkin patch and pick your perfect pumpkin, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 3-Oct. 31, Pack Farms, 1700 W. Glovers Lane, Farmington. $.75/each-$.33/pound, 801-232-1637.
ART EXHIBITS
"Liten", "Big Hearted People Need Sharp Teeth," "Launch Points" "Equilibrium," and "Isolation Rituals" on display, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27-Nov. 1, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.
STOMP
The international percussion sensation who uses everything but conventional percussion instruments, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 Main St., Logan. $40-$60, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
LITTLE BEAR BOTTOMS CORN MAZE
Features hay forts and a haunted river trail, 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday Sept. 20-Oct. 31, Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze, 5000 US-91, Wellsville. $7-$15 at door.
"SWEENY TODD"
Sweeney returns to London to get revenge on Judge Turpin, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-Nov. 2, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S. 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
PUMPKIN NIGHTS
A world of hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins created by master pumpkin artists, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 10-Nov. 2, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City. $20/adults, $16/kids, pumpkinnights.com, parking $7.
"FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN"
The story of Amali, who is fascinated by "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and other things, various times Oct. 16-Nov. 17, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $30, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
FEAR FACTORY
Come prepared to be scared, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, Oct. 3-Nov. 4, Fear Factory, 666 W. 800 South, Salt Lake City. $25-$33 fearfactoryslc.com, 801-692-3327.
NIGHTMARE ON 13TH
Six different attractions to suit your desires, 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 13-Nov. 2, Nightmare on 13th, 300 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City. $23-$50, nightmareon13th.com, 801-467-8100.
"ADAMS FAMILY REUNION"
The story of the monstrous Adams Clan, as they attempt to outwit a greedy oil baroness, various times Aug. 29-Nov. 9, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.