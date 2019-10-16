THURSDAY
ANIMAL OLYMPICS
Test how your skills stack up against animal champions, 10 a.m. Oct. 17, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, www.ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
CARNIVORE CARNIVAL
Come visit prehistoric spooks during the only time you can visit the park in the dark, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19, 25-26, George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park, 1544 E. Park Blvd., Ogden. $3/adults, $5/kids, www.dinosaurpark.org.
TRUNK OR TREAT
Complete with hot dogs, cotton candy, carnival games, face painting and more, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Clearfield City Hall, 55 State St., Clearfield. FREE.
THE ROBOT ZOO
Explore the biomechanics of complex animal robots to discover how real animals work, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 17-Jan. 5, Swaner Ecocenter, 1258 Center Drive, Park City. $6, swanerecocenter.org, 435-649-1767.
GARDEN AFTER DARK
Join in an adventure in Oz, complete with the Wicked Witch, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and Oct. 24-26, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $14, redbuttegarden.org/garden-after-dark, 801-585-0556.
TEMPLES
English rock band, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $29, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
DEEP LOVE
The story of life through a young widow as she struggles to meet the demands of her deceased husband's undying love, 7 p.m. Oct. 17-19, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $25, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
FAYE WEBSTER
Folk singer performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Kilby Court, 748 S. West Kilby Court, Salt Lake City. $12, kilbycourt.com, 800-513-7540.
FRIDAY
THE PROPER WAY
This local trio plays a variety of music in a way that's unique to them, 9 p.m. Oct. 18, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
VAUDEVILLE NOUVEAU
Taking well known hits and playing them in an old-time swing jazz, 9 p.m. Oct. 18, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
MURPHY AND THE GIANT
Irish-inspired folk rock band, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
COLT .46
An Americana and country songwriting group from Ogden, 9 p.m. Oct.18, The Outlaw, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.
HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL
Wear your costume for carnival games, trick-or-treating and community fun, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18, West Point City, 3200 W. 300 North, West Point City. FREE.
ANIME BANZAI
Features celebrity guests, gaming competitions, scavenger hunts, panels, cosplay and more, 9 a.m.-midnight Oct. 18-20, Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton. $25-$55, animebanzai.org.
OPHIR CREEK
This group works to redefine the folk, bluegrass, and southern gospel tradition, 6 p.m. Oct. 18, Holy Smoke BBQ, 855 N. Heritage Park Blvd., Layton. FREE.
FALL HOME EXPO
Meet more than 150 professionals who can help you complete your next home project, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18-19, Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington. FREE.
JOSHUA RADIN AND THE WEEPIES
The first song he ever wrote was featured on "Scrubs" and his career took off from there, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $25-$45, tickets.parkcity.institute, 435-655-3114.
"DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS"
Staged concert production series features impossibly short rehearsal period, scripts in hand, lightly costumed and staged, various times Oct. 18-19, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $25-$40, tickets.pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.
SATURDAY
HIGHERGROUND
They play jazzed-up soul tunes and more rockin' songs, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
ASHBERRY JAM
A mix of country and rock 'n' roll, 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
MAX DOLCELLI
Comedian who has done just about everything a comedian can do, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
MISS WEBER COUNTY COMPETITION
Intelligent, articulate, motivated, talented and ambitious young women compete for the title of Miss Weber County 2020, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
CREATE A PUMPKIN CONTEST
You and your child's pumpkin work may be submitted for judging on Oct. 19, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. 3:30-6 p.m. drop-off, 7-8 p.m. view lit and displayed pumpkins. $5 entry fee.
OKTOBERFEST
German food and the music of Polka Doodle Doo, noon-2 p.m. Oct. 19, Treeo South Ogden, 6086 S. Ridgeline Drive, South Ogden. FREE.
FALL FARMER'S MARKET
Features an array of fall produce, specialty artisan goods, live music and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
TRUNK OR TREAT
Special non-food treats (stickers, trinkets, vouchers, etc.) with local vendors and food trucks, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19, Unitarian Universal Church of Ogden, 705 23rd St., Ogden. FREE.
RONNIE BAKER BROOKS
Chicago blues singer, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, The State Room, 368 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $25, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
"ALICE IN WONDERLAND"
Join Alice on her adventures with the Cheshire Cat, The Mad Hatter, The Queen of Hearts and more, various times Oct. 19-Nov. 23, Utah Children's Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $22, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
PETTY THEFT
Tom Petty tribute band celebrating his birthday, 9 p.m. Oct. 19, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.
THE JAPANESE HOUSE
Indie pop band from Buckinghamshire, 7 p.m. Oct. 19, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $20, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
TROYBOI
A multicultural electronic music artist, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $20, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
SARA BAREILLES
A singer, songwriter and actress, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $52-$689, saltlakecityticketfinder.com.
SUNDAY
"EDWARD SCISSORHANDS"
The story of a human who is built by a scientist then left on his own when the scientist dies, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 20, Brewvies Ogden, 2293 Grant Ave., Ogden. FREE.
MONDAY
PUMPKIN PARTY
Bring your little goblins out for a visit with our villains, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Station Park, 140 N. West Union Ave., Farmington. FREE.
SABATON
Swedish power metal band, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
WEDNESDAY
"NIGHT OF THE CREEPS" and "NIGHT OF THE DEMONS"
Fraternity pledges pull a prank with a frozen body and let slug-like creatures loose on campus/wild teenage girls hold a Halloween seance in an old funeral parlor to scare their friends, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Oct. 23, Brewvies Ogden, 2293 Grant Ave., Ogden. FREE.
SALAMANDER SECRETS
Learn more about salamanders and their habitats, 3:45 p.m. Oct. 23, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, www.ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
"TIMELESS"
Travel with veteran and new athletes as they explore winter across the globe in this Warren Miller film, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $23, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
OPHIR CREEK
Local folk, bluegrass, and southern gospel band, 6 p.m. Oct. 23, Heart and Soul/Fairfield Village of Layton, 1205 N. Fairfield Road, Layton. FREE.
FRANK TURNER
An English singer-songwriter with a primarily acoustic-based solo career, Oct. 23, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $30, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
A Christian metalcore band from Dayton, Ohio, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $19.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
CONTINUING
OGDEN GHOST WALKING TOUR
Covers the buildings and stories on the east or west portion of Historic 25th Street, various times Oct. 4-Nov 2, meet at Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden; or Pearl Milk Tea Club, 110 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $20, storytours.com/ogden, 801-888-8551.
"MAMMA MIA"
Sophie invites three potential fathers to her wedding, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-Nov. 16, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
OGDEN GHOST BUS TOUR
Board a bus and travel to the great haunts of the city, various times Oct. 5-26, meet at Village Inn, 322 12th St., Ogden. $25, storytours.com/ogden, 801-888-8551.
OGDEN PALETTE CLUB SHOW
Features artwork of all 2D styles and sizes created by some of the city's finest artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 6-Oct. 18, Museums at Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. $7/adults, $4/kids, 801-629-8680.
"SENSE AND SENSIBILITY"
The story of Elinor and Marianne and their life after their father dies, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-19, Weber State University: Browning Center, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $13, at door.
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW"
The cult-classic musical just in time for Halloween, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-Nov. 2, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $19/adults, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
"BIRDS OF CHANGE"
Features birds on the endangered or threatened list, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 4-26, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
CORN MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH
Corn maze, haunted maze wagon rides, petting zoo and more, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday Oct. 3-31, Gibson's Green Acres Dairy, 449 S. 4700 West, Ogden. $3-$18, Pumpkins 30 cents a pound, greenacresdairy.com, 801-940-6339.
CORN MAZE
Day maze becomes haunted after dark, various times Oct. 3-31, Cold Springs Trout Farm, 2284 Fruitland Drive, North Ogden. $7-$10, coldspringstroutfarm.com, 801-782-7282.
BLACK ISLAND FARMS
Corn maze, cow train, straw mountain, giant slide and more, 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Oct. 3-31, Black Island Farms, 2075 S. 4000 West, Syracuse. $5-$25, blackislandfarms.com, 801-825-6236.
HAUNTED HOLLOW
Get stuck in the most menacing, horrifying and ghastly haunted forest in Utah, various times Oct. 2-31, Haunted Hollow, 1550 S. 1900 West, West Haven. $21-$30, hauntedutah.com, 801-888-0281.
THE CORN MAIZE
A corn maze, haunted corn maze, fall adventures and more, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20-Oct. 31, The Corn Maize, 2801 S. 3500 West, West Haven. $10/adults, $8/kids, at door.
PUMPKIN PATCH
Pumpkin patch, hay rides and more, 4-7 p.m. Monday and Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4-28, Day Farms, 2500 W. Gentile Road, Layton. $5 includes hayride and pumpkin, 801-546-4316.
"INTO THE WOODS"
Mixed storylines about four groups of people who travel into the woods, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-19, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
HAUNTED KAY'S CROSS
A complete outdoor area with sloping trails surrounding the real legend of Kay's Cross, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 4-31, Kay's Cross, 388 Boynton Road, Kaysville. $15 at door, 801-604-7440.
PUMPKIN PATCH
Take a cart out to the pumpkin patch and pick your perfect pumpkin, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 3-Oct. 31, Pack Farms, 1700 W. Glovers Lane, Farmington. $.75/each-$.33/pound, 801-232-1637.
FRIGHTMARES
The dark side of Lagoon with something for everyone, various times Sept. 13-Oct. 30, Lagoon amusement park, 375 Lagoon Lane, Farmington. $68.95/adults, 46.95/kids, lagoonpark.com, 801-451-8000.
"THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME"
The story of Quasimodo trying to figure out if he is more than his deformities, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 26, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $19.75-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
ART EXHIBITS
"Liten," "Big Hearted People Need Sharp Teeth," "Launch Points," "Equilibrium," and "Isolation Rituals" on display, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27-Nov. 1, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.
LITTLE BEAR BOTTOMS CORN MAZE
Features hay forts and a haunted river trail, 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20-Oct. 31, Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze, 5000 US-91, Wellsville. $7-$15 at door.
BOOLIGHTS
Enjoy a not-so-spooky train ride, crafts, animals, food and fun with over 100 lighted displays, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 3-26, Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $12.95/adult, $9.95/ child, store.hoglezoo.org.
"DRACULA VS. THE ADAMNS FAMILY"
Dracula has an entire family of monsters to take him down, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-Oct. 26, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
"DEATH OF A DRIVER"
A sharp political drama about the complexities of "doing good" abroad, various times Sept. 11-Oct. 20, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
FEAR FACTORY
Come prepared to be scared, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, Oct. 3-Nov. 4, Fear Factory, 666 W. 800 South, Salt Lake City. $25-$33 fearfactoryslc.com, 801-692-3327.
NIGHTMARE ON 13TH
Six different attractions to suit your desires, 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 13-Nov. 2, Nightmare on 13th, 300 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City. $23-$50, nightmareon13th.com, 801-467-8100.
"CURTAINS"
When the leading lady of a new musical mysteriously dies on stage the entire cast and crew are suspects, various times Oct. 2-26, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $26, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
"ADAMS FAMILY REUNION"
The story of the monstrous Adams Clan, as they attempt to outwit a greedy oil baroness, various times Aug. 29-Nov. 9, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
PUMPKIN NIGHTS
A world of hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins created by master pumpkin artists, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 10-Nov. 2, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City. $20/adults, $16/kids, pumpkinnights.com, parking $7.
LITTLE HAUNTS
Put on your costume and visit a storytelling witch, go trick-or-treating and enjoy the park, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-26, This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $13.95/adult, $9.95/child, thisistheplace.org.
"SWEENY TODD"
Sweeney returns to London to get revenge on Judge Turpin, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-Nov. 2, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S. 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.