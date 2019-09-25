THURSDAY
J.D. DEGROOT
Country singer performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
”A-X-L”
A top-secret, robotic dog befriends a lonely teen, 3:30 p.m Sept. 26, Weber County Library North Branch, 475 E. 2600 North, North Ogden. FREE.
KAMELOT
Power/heavy metal group, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 26, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
NOAH GUNDERSEN
Alternative/Indie musician, 8 p.m. Sept. 26, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $23, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
TRACES
A concert that includes two vastly different dances by two different choreographers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26-28, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $15-$35, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
FRIDAY
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Alternative dance group from Sydney, Australia, 6 p.m. Sept. 27, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $10/adv., $15/day of, www.24tix.com.
”THE DANCING MAN”
The story of Joseph and his silver shoes that give him the courage to follow his dream, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$15, weberstatetickets.com.
CARRIE MYERS
Ogden performer who is a skilled ukulele player, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
THE LEGENDARY JOE MCQUEEN QUARTET
Popular local jazz group, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
COLT .46
An Americana, country and songwriting group from Ogden, 9 p.m. Sept. 27, The Outlaw Saloon, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.
BERLIN BREAKS
A band that plays guitar-driven melodies, 9 p.m. Sept. 27, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
CRAIG BIELIK
Local comedian who has been performing for many years, 8 p.m. Sept. 27-28, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
OGDEN GREEK FESTIVAL
Come for a fabulous Greek meal and entertainment, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 28, Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 674 42nd St., South Ogden. Admission FREE, food prices a la carte.
”THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME”
The story of Quasimodo trying to figure out if he is more than his deformities, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 26, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $19.75-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
ART EXHIBITS
“Liten,” “Big Hearted People Need Sharp Teeth,” “Launch Points” “Equilibrium,” and “Isolation Rituals” on display, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27-Nov. 1, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. Reception, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27. FREE.
IMPROV NIGHT
Kids can participate in improv ad lib games, 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City. Ages 14-19. FREE.
THE BLOCK FESTIVAL
Transforms one city block into a cultural epicenter with films, art installations, live music and more, 5:30-11 p.m. Friday, 1:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27-28, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center St., Logan. $30, theblockfestival.org.
KOSSLER DUO
Brothers performing together, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $20, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
RESPIGHI’S “PINES OF ROME”
Nature-inspired program performed by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $20-$92, utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.
OF MICE AND MEN
Metalcore band, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $19.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
STABBING WESTWARD
One of the most successful industrial-rock bands around, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
FROM RIVER TO RIM
Writer Kevin Fedarko and photographer Pete McBride share their journey of nearly 800 trail-less miles through the Grand Canyon, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $10-$50, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
FLIGHT OF FANCY: MYSTIQUE
Features high-flying acts on aerial fabrics, trapeze, rope and more, various times Sept. 27-28, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $30, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
LAUGHING STOCK
Join the troupe for two nights of comedy improv, 10 p.m. Sept. 27-28, The Off Broadway Theater, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
SATURDAY
JUNCTION CITY ROLLER DOLLS
Come see local skaters in their roller derby bout, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $10, brownpapertickets.com, 801-698-4546.
FALL FARMER’S MARKET
Features an array of fall produce, specialty artisan goods, live music and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 28, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
MYTHIC VALLEY
Americana/neo-folk duo, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
CARRIE MYERS
Ogden performer who is a skilled ukulele player, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
UNION BLUES BAND
A rhythm and blues revue out of Sandy, 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
COCO MONTOYA
A left-handed bluesman with a decades-long career, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City. $23, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.
BOB SEGER
Classic rock musician, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $75-$120, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
RENDEZVOUS: A MOUNTAIN CULTURE FESTIVAL
Vendor village with snow products, film premieres, live music, food trucks and more, 2-8 p.m. Sept. 28, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. FREE.
BEYOND CREATION
Progressive metal band, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $18, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
WILD KRATTS LIVE
Dive into another Wild Kratts adventure as they mix live-action and animation, various times Sept. 28, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $20-$42.50, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
FANTASTIQUE
A monumental score by Berlioz, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 Presidents’ Circle, Salt Lake City. $10 at door.
GHOST
Swedish rock band, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $29.50-$69.50, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
SUNDAY
SNOWWIESN
Oktoberfest offering beer, entertainment and German-themed food, 1-7 p.m. Sept. 29, Snowbasin, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
MARS HIGHWAY
Experimental rock group, 3 p.m. Sept. 29, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude. FREE.
MONDAY
THRILLER
Odyssey Dance Company’s Halloween celebration, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 Main St., Logan. $20-$30, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
PERIPHERY
Progressive metal band, 7 p.m. Sept. 30, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
DODIE
A singer-songwriter who has been performing since she was 16, 7 p.m. Sept. 30, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $27.50, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
TUESDAY
FREED TEAM ROPING
Come see the best riders in town, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
LOCAL ARTISAN COLLECTIVE BIRTHDAY PARTY
Join in the six-day party with games, demos, author signings and more, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 1-6, The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave., Ogden. FREE.
ROBERT PLANT AND THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS
Led by the famed Led Zeppelin lead singer, this group has its roots in folk and world music, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $150, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
FACE TO FACE
Punk rock music, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $30, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
DREW GOODEN AND DANNY GONZALEZ
They will perform new comedy songs, live comedy sketches, roasts and improv, 6 p.m. Oct. 1, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
CHRISTMAS CANTATA
It will infuse your heart with the true meaning of Christmas, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. FREE, but tickets required, at christmascantata.us, 385-482-0566. Parking, $10.
WEDNESDAY
AMAZING ARACHNIDS
Come learn all about spiders, 3:45 p.m. Oct. 2, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/ kids, www.ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BARREL RACING
Some of the toughest barrel riders around, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
”CURTAINS”
When the leading lady of a new musical mysteriously dies on stage, the entire cast and crew are suspects, various times Oct. 2-26, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $26, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
SINKANE
A black, Muslim group whose new album is the story of an immigrant’s journey of self-discovery in the Trump era, 8 p.m. Oct. 2, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
THE HU
Mongolian heavy metal band, 7 p.m. Oct. 2, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $19.50/adv., $23/day of, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
THE WATERBOYS
A British/Irish folk-rock band, 7 p.m. Oct. 2, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $35, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY
An immersive concert-style theater show chronicling the amazing journey of the folk-rock duo, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $30-$65, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
OCTOBER 3
DREW LYNCH
A comedian from Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $22, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
KEYVIN VANDYKE BAND
A singer-songwriter from Utah, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
INSIDE OUTSIDE
Presented by Repertory Dance Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $30, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
JONAS BROTHERS
Pop-rock trio, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $51-$496, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
AMON AMARTH
Metal band, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $37.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
AJR
Indie pop trio, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $35, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
OCTOBER 4
KORENE GREENWOOD
A singer-songwriter living in the Ogden area, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
FIRST FRIDAY ART STROLL
Receptions and activities at Ogden galleries, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 4, various locations around downtown Ogden. FREE.
DIZZY DESOTO
Playing old tunes, some you might not know, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
CROOK AND THE BLUFF
A blues group with a psychedelic twist, 9 p.m. Oct. 4, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
”BIRDS OF CHANGE”
Features birds on the endangered or threatened list, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 4-26, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
”INTO THE WOODS”
Mixed storylines about four groups of people who travel into the woods, various times Oct. 4-5, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7-$10, weberstatetickets.com, 801-626-8500.
ANDREW HOBBS
He twists a narrative of humor and heart from his own life experiences and observations, 8 p.m. Oct. 4-5, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
”MAMMA MIA”
Sophie invites three potential fathers to her wedding, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-Nov. 16, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
”INTO THE WOODS”
Mixed storylines about four groups of people who travel into the woods, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-19, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
”FREAKY FRIDAY”
A mom and daughter switch places and learn more about each other, various times Oct. 4-14, Four Seasons Theatre, 520 S. 250 East, Smithfield. $12, fourseasonsteatre.org, 435-535-1432.
LAUGHING STOCK
A night of comedy improv, 10 p.m. Oct. 4-5, The Off Broadway Theater, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
COLD WAR KIDS
Indie rock and blues band, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $28, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
BLEACHED
Punk rock and pop punk band, 9 p.m. Oct. 4, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
DAVID RHYTHM
Reggae singer, 9 p.m. Oct. 4, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $15, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197. Ages 21-up.
MARISELA AND AMANDA MIGUEL
R&B and soul singers, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $45-$150, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
OCTOBER 5
OGDEN HISPANIC FESTIVAL
A celebration of the Hispanic heritage, 2-7 p.m. Oct. 5, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
WSU SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA FALL CONCERT
The orchestra will perform Dvorak’s New World Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7, at door.
JON STONE
Part of a country music duo, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
VINTAGE CAR SHOW
Come see all the amazing cars, 4 p.m. Oct. 5, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
TOAST
A tribute band to the music of David Gates and Bread, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $25-$35, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
KNOCKED LOOSE
Metalcore band, 6 p.m. Oct. 5, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $22, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
BASTILLE
Indie rock group, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $49.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
SABRINA CLAUDIO
Puerto Rican/Cuban R&B singer-songwriter, 7 p.m. Oct. 5, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $29-$87, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
JERRY SEINFELD
This very famous comedian comes to Utah, 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
OCTOBER 6
VAMPIRE WEEKEND
Indie pop rock group, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 6, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $59.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
CLAIRO
Inspired by 1980s pop music, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $22-$66, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
OCTOBER 7
OSMOND CHAPMAN ORCHESTRA
Singing songs from the “New American Songbook,” 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
”SHREK THE MUSICAL”
Join the big green ogre on his adventures with Donkey, 7 p.m. Oct. 7-14, Clearfield Community Arts Center, 140 E. Center St., Clearfield. $8, https://boxoffice.diamondticketing.com/clearfield/events.
CACHE WIND SYMPHONY
They will perform with the local high school band, 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Box Elder High School, 380 S. 600 West, Brigham City. FREE.
RUSTON KELLY
Self-adopted sound of tongue-in-cheek “dirt emo,” 8 p.m. Oct. 7, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $19, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
OCTOBER 8
ADA LIMON POETRY READING
She is the author of five books of poetry, 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Ogden High School, 2828 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
YOUTH RODEO
A rodeo for kids up to age 14, 5 p.m. Oct. 8, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
KORENE GREENWOOD
Ogden-area singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
MIKE DOUGHTY
Alternative rock/hip-hop singer, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $32, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
CHARLI XCX
Dance pop/alternative rock singer, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $30, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
CLINT BLACK
A country musician who has been performing for 30 years, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $35-$75, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
OCTOBER 9
THE NEW MASTERSOUNDS
British-style genres of funk and soul, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200.
SENSES FAIL
Post-hardcore and emo band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $19, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
SUM 41
Punk rock band, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $33.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
SCOTTY SIRE
Alternative pop/hip-hop artist, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $20-$60, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
CARBON LEAF
They blend rock, folk, Celtic, bluegrass, and Americana traditions, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $30, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
CONTINUING
”RIPPED”
Lucy is torn between her new life in college and the life she is leaving behind, various times Sept. 20-Oct. 6, Good Company Theatre, 2404 Wall Ave., Ogden. $20, goodcotheatre.com, 801-917-4969.
ART EXHIBIT
Watercolor paintings by Linda Lee Shimmin, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday Sept. 6-28, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
OGDEN PALETTE CLUB SHOW
Features artwork of all 2D styles and sizes created by some of the city’s finest artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 6-Oct. 18, Museums at Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. $7/adults, $4/kids, 801-629-8680.
”A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM”
Featuring three interconnecting plots, two pairs of lovers, a fairy world, and a group of terrible actors, 10:30 a.m. August 17-Sept. 28, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
”CAGNEY”
Musical about Hollywood’s tough guy — in tap shoes — various times Sept. 20-Oct. 5, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $45-$68, tickets.pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.
”DEATH OF A DRIVER”
A sharp political drama about the complexities of “doing good” abroad, various times Sept. 11-Oct. 20, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
”SOLO”
One actor for one hour, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-28, Wasatch Theatre Company, 124 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10 each, wasatchtheatre.org, 801-869-4600.
”ADAMS FAMILY REUNION”
The story of the monstrous Adams Clan, as they attempt to outwit a greedy oil baroness, various times Aug. 29-Nov. 9, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.