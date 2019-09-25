THURSDAY

J.D. DEGROOT

Country singer performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

”A-X-L”

A top-secret, robotic dog befriends a lonely teen, 3:30 p.m Sept. 26, Weber County Library North Branch, 475 E. 2600 North, North Ogden. FREE.

KAMELOT

Power/heavy metal group, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 26, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

NOAH GUNDERSEN

Alternative/Indie musician, 8 p.m. Sept. 26, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $23, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.

TRACES

A concert that includes two vastly different dances by two different choreographers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26-28, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $15-$35, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

FRIDAY

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Alternative dance group from Sydney, Australia, 6 p.m. Sept. 27, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $10/adv., $15/day of, www.24tix.com.

”THE DANCING MAN”

The story of Joseph and his silver shoes that give him the courage to follow his dream, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$15, weberstatetickets.com.

CARRIE MYERS

Ogden performer who is a skilled ukulele player, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

THE LEGENDARY JOE MCQUEEN QUARTET

Popular local jazz group, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.

COLT .46

An Americana, country and songwriting group from Ogden, 9 p.m. Sept. 27, The Outlaw Saloon, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.

BERLIN BREAKS

A band that plays guitar-driven melodies, 9 p.m. Sept. 27, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.

CRAIG BIELIK

Local comedian who has been performing for many years, 8 p.m. Sept. 27-28, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.

OGDEN GREEK FESTIVAL

Come for a fabulous Greek meal and entertainment, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 28, Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 674 42nd St., South Ogden. Admission FREE, food prices a la carte.

”THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME”

The story of Quasimodo trying to figure out if he is more than his deformities, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 26, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $19.75-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.

ART EXHIBITS

“Liten,” “Big Hearted People Need Sharp Teeth,” “Launch Points” “Equilibrium,” and “Isolation Rituals” on display, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27-Nov. 1, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. Reception, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27. FREE.

IMPROV NIGHT

Kids can participate in improv ad lib games, 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City. Ages 14-19. FREE.

THE BLOCK FESTIVAL

Transforms one city block into a cultural epicenter with films, art installations, live music and more, 5:30-11 p.m. Friday, 1:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27-28, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center St., Logan. $30, theblockfestival.org.

KOSSLER DUO

Brothers performing together, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $20, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

RESPIGHI’S “PINES OF ROME”

Nature-inspired program performed by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $20-$92, utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.

OF MICE AND MEN

Metalcore band, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $19.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

STABBING WESTWARD

One of the most successful industrial-rock bands around, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.

FROM RIVER TO RIM

Writer Kevin Fedarko and photographer Pete McBride share their journey of nearly 800 trail-less miles through the Grand Canyon, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. $10-$50, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.

FLIGHT OF FANCY: MYSTIQUE

Features high-flying acts on aerial fabrics, trapeze, rope and more, various times Sept. 27-28, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $30, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

LAUGHING STOCK

Join the troupe for two nights of comedy improv, 10 p.m. Sept. 27-28, The Off Broadway Theater, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.

SATURDAY

JUNCTION CITY ROLLER DOLLS

Come see local skaters in their roller derby bout, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $10, brownpapertickets.com, 801-698-4546.

FALL FARMER’S MARKET

Features an array of fall produce, specialty artisan goods, live music and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 28, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

MYTHIC VALLEY

Americana/neo-folk duo, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

CARRIE MYERS

Ogden performer who is a skilled ukulele player, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.

UNION BLUES BAND

A rhythm and blues revue out of Sandy, 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.

COCO MONTOYA

A left-handed bluesman with a decades-long career, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City. $23, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.

BOB SEGER

Classic rock musician, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $75-$120, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

RENDEZVOUS: A MOUNTAIN CULTURE FESTIVAL

Vendor village with snow products, film premieres, live music, food trucks and more, 2-8 p.m. Sept. 28, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. FREE.

BEYOND CREATION

Progressive metal band, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $18, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

WILD KRATTS LIVE

Dive into another Wild Kratts adventure as they mix live-action and animation, various times Sept. 28, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $20-$42.50, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

FANTASTIQUE

A monumental score by Berlioz, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 Presidents’ Circle, Salt Lake City. $10 at door.

GHOST

Swedish rock band, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $29.50-$69.50, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.

SUNDAY

SNOWWIESN

Oktoberfest offering beer, entertainment and German-themed food, 1-7 p.m. Sept. 29, Snowbasin, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.

MARS HIGHWAY

Experimental rock group, 3 p.m. Sept. 29, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude. FREE.

MONDAY

THRILLER

Odyssey Dance Company’s Halloween celebration, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 Main St., Logan. $20-$30, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.

PERIPHERY

Progressive metal band, 7 p.m. Sept. 30, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

DODIE

A singer-songwriter who has been performing since she was 16, 7 p.m. Sept. 30, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $27.50, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.

TUESDAY

FREED TEAM ROPING

Come see the best riders in town, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.

LOCAL ARTISAN COLLECTIVE BIRTHDAY PARTY

Join in the six-day party with games, demos, author signings and more, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 1-6, The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave., Ogden. FREE.

ROBERT PLANT AND THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS

Led by the famed Led Zeppelin lead singer, this group has its roots in folk and world music, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $150, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

FACE TO FACE

Punk rock music, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $30, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.

DREW GOODEN AND DANNY GONZALEZ

They will perform new comedy songs, live comedy sketches, roasts and improv, 6 p.m. Oct. 1, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

CHRISTMAS CANTATA

It will infuse your heart with the true meaning of Christmas, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. FREE, but tickets required, at christmascantata.us, 385-482-0566. Parking, $10.

WEDNESDAY

AMAZING ARACHNIDS

Come learn all about spiders, 3:45 p.m. Oct. 2, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/ kids, www.ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN BARREL RACING

Some of the toughest barrel riders around, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.

”CURTAINS”

When the leading lady of a new musical mysteriously dies on stage, the entire cast and crew are suspects, various times Oct. 2-26, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $26, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.

SINKANE

A black, Muslim group whose new album is the story of an immigrant’s journey of self-discovery in the Trump era, 8 p.m. Oct. 2, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

THE HU

Mongolian heavy metal band, 7 p.m. Oct. 2, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $19.50/adv., $23/day of, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.

THE WATERBOYS

A British/Irish folk-rock band, 7 p.m. Oct. 2, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $35, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY

An immersive concert-style theater show chronicling the amazing journey of the folk-rock duo, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $30-$65, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

OCTOBER 3

DREW LYNCH

A comedian from Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $22, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.

KEYVIN VANDYKE BAND

A singer-songwriter from Utah, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

INSIDE OUTSIDE

Presented by Repertory Dance Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $30, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

JONAS BROTHERS

Pop-rock trio, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $51-$496, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

AMON AMARTH

Metal band, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $37.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

AJR

Indie pop trio, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $35, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.

OCTOBER 4

KORENE GREENWOOD

A singer-songwriter living in the Ogden area, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

FIRST FRIDAY ART STROLL

Receptions and activities at Ogden galleries, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 4, various locations around downtown Ogden. FREE.

DIZZY DESOTO

Playing old tunes, some you might not know, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.

CROOK AND THE BLUFF

A blues group with a psychedelic twist, 9 p.m. Oct. 4, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

”BIRDS OF CHANGE”

Features birds on the endangered or threatened list, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 4-26, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.

”INTO THE WOODS”

Mixed storylines about four groups of people who travel into the woods, various times Oct. 4-5, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7-$10, weberstatetickets.com, 801-626-8500.

ANDREW HOBBS

He twists a narrative of humor and heart from his own life experiences and observations, 8 p.m. Oct. 4-5, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.

”MAMMA MIA”

Sophie invites three potential fathers to her wedding, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-Nov. 16, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.

”INTO THE WOODS”

Mixed storylines about four groups of people who travel into the woods, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-19, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $12-$15, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.

”FREAKY FRIDAY”

A mom and daughter switch places and learn more about each other, various times Oct. 4-14, Four Seasons Theatre, 520 S. 250 East, Smithfield. $12, fourseasonsteatre.org, 435-535-1432.

LAUGHING STOCK

A night of comedy improv, 10 p.m. Oct. 4-5, The Off Broadway Theater, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.

COLD WAR KIDS

Indie rock and blues band, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $28, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.

BLEACHED

Punk rock and pop punk band, 9 p.m. Oct. 4, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.

DAVID RHYTHM

Reggae singer, 9 p.m. Oct. 4, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $15, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197. Ages 21-up.

MARISELA AND AMANDA MIGUEL

R&B and soul singers, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $45-$150, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

OCTOBER 5

OGDEN HISPANIC FESTIVAL

A celebration of the Hispanic heritage, 2-7 p.m. Oct. 5, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.

WSU SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA FALL CONCERT

The orchestra will perform Dvorak’s New World Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7, at door.

JON STONE

Part of a country music duo, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

VINTAGE CAR SHOW

Come see all the amazing cars, 4 p.m. Oct. 5, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.

TOAST

A tribute band to the music of David Gates and Bread, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $25-$35, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.

KNOCKED LOOSE

Metalcore band, 6 p.m. Oct. 5, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $22, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

BASTILLE

Indie rock group, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $49.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

SABRINA CLAUDIO

Puerto Rican/Cuban R&B singer-songwriter, 7 p.m. Oct. 5, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $29-$87, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.

JERRY SEINFELD

This very famous comedian comes to Utah, 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.

OCTOBER 6

VAMPIRE WEEKEND

Indie pop rock group, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 6, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $59.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

CLAIRO

Inspired by 1980s pop music, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $22-$66, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.

OCTOBER 7

OSMOND CHAPMAN ORCHESTRA

Singing songs from the “New American Songbook,” 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

”SHREK THE MUSICAL”

Join the big green ogre on his adventures with Donkey, 7 p.m. Oct. 7-14, Clearfield Community Arts Center, 140 E. Center St., Clearfield. $8, https://boxoffice.diamondticketing.com/clearfield/events.

CACHE WIND SYMPHONY

They will perform with the local high school band, 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Box Elder High School, 380 S. 600 West, Brigham City. FREE.

RUSTON KELLY

Self-adopted sound of tongue-in-cheek “dirt emo,” 8 p.m. Oct. 7, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $19, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.

OCTOBER 8

ADA LIMON POETRY READING

She is the author of five books of poetry, 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Ogden High School, 2828 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

YOUTH RODEO

A rodeo for kids up to age 14, 5 p.m. Oct. 8, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.

KORENE GREENWOOD

Ogden-area singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

MIKE DOUGHTY

Alternative rock/hip-hop singer, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $32, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.

CHARLI XCX

Dance pop/alternative rock singer, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $30, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

CLINT BLACK

A country musician who has been performing for 30 years, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $35-$75, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

OCTOBER 9

THE NEW MASTERSOUNDS

British-style genres of funk and soul, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200.

SENSES FAIL

Post-hardcore and emo band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $19, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

SUM 41

Punk rock band, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $33.50, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

SCOTTY SIRE

Alternative pop/hip-hop artist, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $20-$60, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.

CARBON LEAF

They blend rock, folk, Celtic, bluegrass, and Americana traditions, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $30, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

CONTINUING

”RIPPED”

Lucy is torn between her new life in college and the life she is leaving behind, various times Sept. 20-Oct. 6, Good Company Theatre, 2404 Wall Ave., Ogden. $20, goodcotheatre.com, 801-917-4969.

ART EXHIBIT

Watercolor paintings by Linda Lee Shimmin, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday Sept. 6-28, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.

OGDEN PALETTE CLUB SHOW

Features artwork of all 2D styles and sizes created by some of the city’s finest artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 6-Oct. 18, Museums at Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. $7/adults, $4/kids, 801-629-8680.

”A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM”

Featuring three interconnecting plots, two pairs of lovers, a fairy world, and a group of terrible actors, 10:30 a.m. August 17-Sept. 28, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.

”CAGNEY”

Musical about Hollywood’s tough guy — in tap shoes — various times Sept. 20-Oct. 5, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $45-$68, tickets.pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.

”DEATH OF A DRIVER”

A sharp political drama about the complexities of “doing good” abroad, various times Sept. 11-Oct. 20, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.

”SOLO”

One actor for one hour, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-28, Wasatch Theatre Company, 124 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10 each, wasatchtheatre.org, 801-869-4600.

”ADAMS FAMILY REUNION”

The story of the monstrous Adams Clan, as they attempt to outwit a greedy oil baroness, various times Aug. 29-Nov. 9, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.

