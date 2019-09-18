THURSDAY
MYTHIC VALLEY
Alternative Indie band from Utah, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
"THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS"
Relive your favorite movie soundtracks, played live by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $15-$46, www.onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
FARMER'S MARKET
Includes local produce, gourmet food, artisans, entertainment and children's activities, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 19, USU Botanical Center, 920 S. 50 West, Kaysville. FREE.
SIMPLE TREASURES
Local vendors with fall merchandise for sale, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday Sept. 18-21, Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington. $1 at door, 801-814-8670.
JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT
Americana, alternative rock and Southern country band, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY
A post-rock band from Texas, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $30, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
GREG LASWELL
A California musician, recording engineer, and producer, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $27, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
FRANCO ESCAMILLA
The world's most well-known Spanish-speaking comedian, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $41-$116, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
BRINE-5
An evening of dance featuring the new and reimagined work of five rising choreographers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. Broadway, Salt Lake City. $18, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
FRIDAY
SONGS, STORIES, AND S'MORES
A family-friendly night out in nature with a crackling fire, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $3/members, $5/nonmembers, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
OGDEN FALL HOME SHOW
See the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 20-21, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
STEVE SOELBERG
Describes himself as a scientist and a stand-up comedian, 8 p.m. Sept. 20-21, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
CVPITVLS
Performing with Despite Despair, Travis Labrel, and Version Two, 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
SAGE JUNCTION
A country rock band in Northern Utah, 9 p.m. Sept. 20-21, The Outlaw, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.
CHRISTIAN MILLS BAND
Combines the intimacy of songwriters with the dance of modern artists, 9 p.m. Sept. 20, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
"RIPPED"
Lucy is torn between her new life in college and the life she is leaving behind, various times Sept. 20-Oct. 6, Good Company Theatre, 2404 Wall Ave., Ogden. $20, goodcotheatre.com, 801-917-4969.
OPHIR CREEK
A group working to redefine the folk, bluegrass, and Southern gospel tradition, 6 p.m. Sept. 20, Holy Smoke BBQ, 855 N. Heritage Park Blvd., Layton. FREE.
DINING DISCOVERY BEER DINNER
Special dinner featuring local ingredients and wine/beer pairings, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 20, Needles Lodge, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. $75/including beer pairing, $55/non-alcoholic pairings, 801-620-1021.
"THE MUSIC MAN"
The adventures of River City, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-28, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 Main St., Logan. $17-$25, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
"DRACULA VS. THE ADAMNS FAMILY"
Dracula has an entire family of monsters to take him down, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-Oct. 26, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
LAUGHING STOCK
They have been performing comedy improv for more than 21 years, 10 p.m. Sept. 20-21, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
ZARA LARSSON
Budding Swedish pop singer, 7 p.m. Sept. 20, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
GLEN HANSARD
An Irish songwriter, actor, vocalist and guitarist, 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $36-$46, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"CAGNEY"
Musical about Hollywood's tough guy in tap shoes, various times Sept. 20-Oct. 5, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. $45-$68, pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.
FRUIT BATS
A folk-rock band from Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $25, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
MARCO ANTONIO SOLIS
One of the most celebrated figures in Latin music, 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $49-$499, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW
A Pink Floyd tribute band formed in Adelaide, Australia, 9 p.m. Sept. 20, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $40-$80, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
SATURDAY
HARVEST MOON CELEBRATION
Celebrate the end of summer with family-friendly activities, noon-8 p.m. Sept. 21, Ogden's Historic 25th Street, on 25th Street between Wall and Grant avenues, Ogden. FREE.
AHOJ, NI HAU, AND PRIVYET
Professor Shi-Hwa Wang performs with Chamber Orchestra Ogden, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $8, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
VAUDEVILLE NOUVEAU
They take pop, rock, hip-hop and punk songs and play them in old-time swing, jazz and early rock 'n' roll style, various times Sept. 21-22, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
VELVET JONES
High-energy rock 'n' roll cover band, 9 p.m. Sept. 21, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door.
FUNK YEAH
Featuring Summer Bloom and Big Sis, 9 p.m. Sept. 21, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
OUTDOOR DANCE PARTY
Families are welcome to come learn a dance, 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Newgate Mall, 186 W. 36th St., Ogden. FREE.
WSU NIGHT
Come visit the dairy for corn mazes, hayrides, and dairy tours, 4-11 p.m. Sept. 21, Green Acres Dairy, 449 S. 4700 West, Ogden. $5-$7, alumni.weber.edu/fallfest, 801-626-7532.
STAR PARTY
View space alongside Ogden Astronomical Society members, telescopes provided, 5 p.m. Sept. 21, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
CELEBRATING WOMEN CONFERENCE
An event to promote wellness and balance in the lives of women with keynote speaker Brooke Walker, 9 a.m. Sept. 21, Weber State University Davis Campus, 2750 University Park Blvd., Layton. $20-$30, 2019celebratingwomen.eventbrite.com, 435-919-1321.
DAVID HOGG AND JACLYN CORIN
Survivors of the largest high school shooting in American history share their insights on gun violence, social justice and other topics, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $29, parkcityinstitute.org, 435-655-3114.
TEDXSALTLAKECITY
Features ideas worth spreading and exploring dynamic harmony in technology, entertainment and design, 9 a.m. Sept. 21, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents' Cir., Salt Lake City. $35-$75, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
YUNGBLUD
An English singer, songwriter and musician, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $22, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
NB RIDAZ
Hip-hop group performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 21, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $47-$127, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
STOMP AREA 51
Alien-themed party to support local talent, 8 p.m. Sept. 21, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $10, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197. Ages 18-up.
KANSAS
One of America's most iconic classic rock bands, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $55-$125, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
SUNDAY
SNOWWIESN
It's Oktoberfest in Northern Utah, offering beer, entertainment and German-themed food, 2-7 p.m. Sept. 22, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS
They draw on diverse musical influences from across the U.S., 8 p.m. Sept. 22, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $25, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
TASH SULTANA
Australian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $40/members, $45/nonmembers, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
SARAH DEGRAW AND THE ODD JOBS
A blues rock musician, 3 p.m. Sept. 22, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude. FREE.
MONDAY
UTAH CHAMBER ARTISTS
Bringing together musicians to perform the world's finest music, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City. FREE.
TUESDAY
BLOODBELLY BLUES
A one-man band of blues, folk and soul, 9 p.m. Sept. 24, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
TOTO
Rock band from Los Angeles formed in 1977, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $40-$95, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
PETER BRADLEY ADAMS
A folk-rock singer-songwriter, 8 p.m. Sept. 24, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $24, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
WEDNESDAY
MAMMAL MANIA
Learn about the many amazing mammals that live in Utah, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 25, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
"THRILLER"
Odyssey Dance Theatre show pays homage to the stars of Halloween, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $30, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
OPHIR CREEK
Folk, bluegrass, and Southern gospel band, 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Heart and Soul/Legacy House of Park Lane, 547 Station Parkway, Farmington. FREE.
CRUMB
An Indie rock band from Boston, 7 p.m. Sept. 25, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $18, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
ADRIAN BELEW
A musician, songwriter and record producer, 8 p.m. Sept. 25, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $50, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
"SOLO"
One actor for one hour, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-28, Wasatch Theatre Company, 124 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $10, wasatchtheatre.org, 801-869-4600.
CONTINUING
"NOISES OFF"
A group of actors rehearsing a comedic flop, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-Sept. 21, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
ART EXHIBIT
Watercolor paintings by Linda Lee Shimmin, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6-28, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
OGDEN PALETTE CLUB SHOW
Features artwork of all 2D styles and sizes, created by some of the city's finest artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 6-Oct. 18, Museums at Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. $7/adults, $4/kids, 801-629-8680.
"A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM"
Featuring three interconnecting plots, two pairs of lovers, a fairy world, and a group of terrible actors, 10:30 a.m. August 17-Sept. 28, Utah Children's Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
"ADAMS FAMILY REUNION"
The story of the monstrous Adams Clan, as they attempt to outwit a greedy oil baroness, various times Aug. 29-Nov. 9, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
"DEATH OF A DRIVER"
A sharp political drama about the complexities of "doing good" abroad, various times Sept. 11-Oct. 20, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
"HAPPY DAYS"
Even while slowly sinking, Winnie displays unbreakable and beautiful optimism, various times Sept. 6-21, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $23, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.