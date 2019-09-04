THURSDAY
THE NATIONAL
Rock band from Cincinnati, 6 p.m. Sept. 5, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $20/adv., $25/day of, www.24tix.com.
TOM BENNETT
One-man band who plays the blues, 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
"HOLMES ON THE BARBARY COAST OR MUCH ADO ABOUT SOMETHING"
Annual musical melodrama mystery held during Peach Days, various times Sept. 5-7, Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City. $6/individual, $25/family of five, bcfineartscenter.org, 435-730-2487.
"CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR."
Siblings, their father and Truly take their car off on an adventure, various times Sept. 5-7, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $10, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
BASTARD SONS OF JOHNNY CASH
Country music band, 8 p.m. Sept. 5, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $18, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
RHEA BUTCHER
A Midwest native with grassroots humor, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, Wiseguys Comedy Gateway, 194 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $20, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-532-5233. Ages 21-up.
UTAH STATE FAIR
Come have some fun at the state fair, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 5-15, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City. $8, saving bundles and wristbands available, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
FRIDAY
ALICIA OLATUJA
Jazz singer, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $20, weberstatetickets.com or 801-626-8500.
WILDWOODS BASH
Enjoy an outdoor and nature-inspired auction to benefit the preserve, 5 p.m. Sept. 6, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $75, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
FIRST FRIDAY ART STROLL
Various galleries around town open with receptions and more, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 6 in downtown Ogden. FREE.
CHERRY THOMAS
Sweet soul/R&B artist based out of Ogden, 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
STANDARDS & SUBSTANDARDS
A band of jazzy music teachers, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door, ages 21-up.
DJ BRYSON DEARDEN
A local DJ who has been tearing it up at clubs all over Ogden, 9 p.m. Sept. 6, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 cover, 801-621-3483.
ART EXHIBIT
Watercolor paintings by Linda Lee Shimmin, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6-28, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
JORDAN MAKIN
He has worked with many comedy greats, 8 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Wiseguys Comedy Ogden, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
OGDEN PALETTE CLUB SHOW
Features artwork of all 2D styles and sizes created by some of the city's finest artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 6-Oct. 18, Museums at Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. $7/adults, $4/kids, 801-629-8680.
"THE INCREDIBLES 2"
The latest adventure of the Parr family, which includes Jack-Jack's new powers, 7 p.m. food trucks, movie at dusk Sept. 6, Loy Blake Park, 3500 W. 550 North, West Point. FREE.
"ALADDIN"
Disney blockbuster about a street rat who falls in love with a princess, movie screens at sunset Sept. 6, Weber State University Davis Campus, 2750 University Park Blvd., Layton. FREE.
PEACH DAYS
Parade, carnival, vendors and more, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 6-7, 6 N. Main St., Brigham City. FREE.
GARY CLARK JR.
Texas musician known for his fusion of blues, rock and soul, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
DANNY DUNCAN
Youtube comedian, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $25, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
LAUGHING STOCK
They have been performing comedy improv for more than 21 years, 10 p.m. Sept. 6-7, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
"HAPPY DAYS"
Even while slowly sinking, Winnie displays unbreakable and beautiful optimism, various times Sept. 6-21, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $23, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
"STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK"
After the destruction of the Death Star, the Empire has regrouped and are hunting for Luke Skywalker and the rebels. Utah Symphony plays the score live-to-picture, 7 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $29-$101.20, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
LFA: LAMSON VS. ESTRAZULAS
A night of MMA action with Legacy Fighting Alliance, 5 p.m. Sept. 6, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $35-$80, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
FAT PAW
Performs together when lead singer/guitarist Tim Wray visits Utah, 9 p.m. Sept. 6, O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St., Park City. $10, eventbrite.com, Ages 21-up.
SATURDAY
FARMER'S MARKET OGDEN
Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7 on Historic 25th Street, Ogden. FREE.
BONNEVILLE CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL
Celebration of the Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Browning Center at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7, weberstatetickets.com, 801-626-8500.
GREAT AMERICAN PUMPKIN
Come watch the riders show off all their hard work and summer training, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 7, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. FREE.
DUELING PIANOS
A two-piano request show, 9 p.m. Sept. 7, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $7, 801-621-3483.
KORENE GREENWOOD
Ogden singer-songwriter peforms at 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
BBX
Join them for a night of smooth funk and dance tunes, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door, Ages 21-up.
TOUCH A TRUCK
Come get up close, climb on, touch and play with all the big trucks, also eat at the food trucks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 7, Treeo South Ogden, 6086 S. Ridgeline Dr., South Ogden. FREE.
DOG SPLASH AND DASH
Dogs will get to run and play in the outdoor pool, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7, Clearfield Aquatic Center, 825 S. State St., Clearfield. $4 at door, vaccination record required.
NATHAN PACHECO
Singer-songwriter of Brazilian origin, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and 9, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 Main St., Logan. $25-$85, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
SQUEEZE
Classic British guitar pop and post-punk music, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. $50-$85, deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-6683.
OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD
With guest speaker Kimheange Vance, who will speak about how a simple shoebox gift changed her life, noon-2 p.m. Sept. 7, Calvary Chapel, 460 W. Century Dr., Salt Lake City. FREE.
NITYA NRITYA FESTIVAL
Annual festival celebrating Indian classical dance, various times Sept. 7-8, Rose Wagner Center, 138 S. 300 West, Salt Lake City. $20, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
RON WHITE
Comedian from the Blue Collar Comedy Show, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sept. 7, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $30-$60, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
SUNDAY
CHRISTIAN MILLS BAND
Combines the intimacy of songwriters with the dance of modern artists, 3 p.m. Sept. 8, Solitude Mountain Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude. FREE.
GREAT PEACOCK
They blur the lines between rock 'n' roll, folk and Americana, 12:15 p.m. Sept. 8, Earl's Lodge, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
MONDAY
DAVID BROMBERG
Americana artist with blues roots, 8 p.m. Sept. 9, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $35, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
CASTLECOMER
Five-piece band mixes rock and pop, 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Kilby Court, 748 S. West Kilby Court, Salt Lake City. $15-$17, kilbycourt.com.
TUESDAY
DIE ANTWOORD
South African hip-hop group, 7 p.m. Sept. 10, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $72-$76, www.depotslc.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
WEDNESDAY
MARK KNOPFLER
British singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer and the lead singer for Dire Straits, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
STINKY TAILS-BADGERS, OTTERS, AND FERRETS-OH MY
Learn what a mustelid is and explore a local endangered mustelid, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 11, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
CONTINUING
"NOISES OFF"
A group of actors rehearsing a comedic flop, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-Sept. 21, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
ART EXHIBITS
On display, "The 45th Annual Statewide Competition" and "13 Dirty Angels," 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday Aug. 2-Sept 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.
"HAMLETON"
A mix of "Hamilton" and "Hamlet," 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-Sept. 7, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
"A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM"
Featuring three interconnecting plots, two pairs of lovers, a fairy world, and a group of terrible actors, 10:30 a.m. August 17-Sept. 28, Utah Children's Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
"CATCH ME IF YOU CAN"
Frank Abignale Jr.’s real life story full of fun, excitement, and criminal hijinks, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-Sept. 14, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. U.S. 89, Perry. $12, www.heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
"A WALL APART"
Story of the Berlin Wall to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the destruction of the wall, various times August 15-Sept. 7, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $12-$23, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
"ADDAMS FAMILY REUNION"
The story of the monstrous Addams clan, as they attempt to outwit a greedy oil baroness, various times Aug. 29-Nov. 9, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
"42ND STREET"
Celebrates Broadway, Times Square, and the people who make the magic of musical theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2-14, The Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna. $12, empresstheatre.com, 801-347-7373.