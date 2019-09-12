THURSDAY

JOSH WARBURTON

A blend of folk, blues and rock, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

THE PLANETS

The Utah Symphony will take you on a tour of the solar system, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Browning Center, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$39, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.

ART IN NATURE

Come paint a nature-inspired project in a child-free environment, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $12/class, $32/three classes, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.

FARMERS MARKET

Includes local produce, gourmet food, artisans, entertainment and children’s activities, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12, USU Botanical Center, 920 S. 50 West, Kaysville. FREE.

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

Country music duo, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $40, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.

FRIDAY

DIZZY DE SOLO

A solo acoustic show, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

MAGDA-VEGA

Hard rock group from Salt Lake, 9 p.m. Sept. 13, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden.

OGDEN LAUGHS IMPROV FESTIVAL

A showcase of improv talent from all over Utah, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.

GANGRENE FILM FESTIVAL

An evening featuring Lawrence Welk with music, short films, laughter and the Maestro, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $15/adults, $5/kids, tickets.davisarts.org, 801-546-8575.

”CHAINS OF DEW”

Feminist comedy about Seymore Standish who lives a double life as a Bohemian poet and a respectable banker, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $14.50, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.

FAIRYTALE FESTIVAL

Come meet princesses, do arts and crafts and visit booths, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Centerpoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. FREE.

PARK CITY SONGWRITER FESTIVAL

Workshops, panels, songwriters in the round and concerts, various times Sept. 13-14, Multiple venues on Main Street, 265 Main St., Park City. $150-$600, eventbrite.com.

RACHAEL YAMAGATA

Adult alternative, indie singer-songwriter, 9 p.m. Sept. 13, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $28, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.

FOREIGNER

Hailed as one of the most popular rock bands in the world, 6 p.m. Sept. 13, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City. $25-$45, utahstatefair.com.

THE PLANETS

The Utah Symphony will take you on a tour of the solar system, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $20-$69, utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.

LAUGHING STOCK

Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Sept. 13-14, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.

”DOGGIE HAMLET”

Full-length outdoor performance that weaves dance, visual and theatrical elements with aspects from competitive sheep herding trials, 6 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Salt Lake County Equestrian Park and Event Center, 2100 W. 111400 South, South Jordan. $25, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.

ZEPPELIN USA

All about the music and spirit of Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, Sandy Amphitheater, 1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy. $20-$30, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.

SATURDAY FARMER’S MARKET OGDEN

Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 14, Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

ENTWOOD

An Americana band, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.

SPIRIT MACHINES

Alternative post-rock grunge band, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

FRAUDWAY: “STRANGER SINGS”

A musical parody of your favorite show, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.

WEBER READS KICKOFF

Come learn about water’s unique properties and hear stories and folktales of water from African culture, 3 p.m. Sept. 14, Weber County Library Main Branch, 2464 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.

WEEKEND ON THE EDGE

Come for sled pulls, vendor booths, and a king of the diesel pull, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 14, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $15/adults, $10/kids, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.

FOREIGN FIGURES

Alt pop Indie band known for their smooth R&B pop vocal music, 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Antelope Island: White Rock Bay, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $23 includes park entrance fee, friendsofantelopeisland.com.

SILENT FILM FESTIVAL

New movie every 45 minutes throughout the day, Sept. 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. $5 per film.

BLANCO WHITE

Spanish guitar-meets-Americana sound, 9 p.m. Sept. 14, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $19, thestateroompresents, 801-596-3560.

FATBOY SSE

A rapper/comedian from New Jersey, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $20, www.depotslc.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.

CHITRAKAAVYA

An exploration of an ancient Indian dance, 11 a.m. Sept. 14, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $6, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

BLACKOUT PARTY

Playing hip hop, trap and top 40s music, 9 p.m. Sept. 14, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $10, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Country superstar, 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $43-$93, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

KISS: END OF THE ROAD WORLD TOUR

Rock band from New York, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $39.50, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.

MARSHALL TUCKER BAND

Rock band from South Carolina known for incorporating blues, country and jazz into their sound, 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover. $10-$40, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.

SUNDAY

KERMES

A celebration of the Spanish community with music and Spanish food for sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15, Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel St., Layton. FREE.

SNOWWIESN

A fall festival that encompasses Oktoberfest presented by Roosters Brewing and Wasatch Distributing, 2-7 p.m. Sept. 15, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 Snow Basin Road, Huntsville. FREE.

BOZ SCAGGS

Singer, songwriter and guitarist, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $45/members, $50/non-member, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.

DEEP PURPLE

Rock band, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $52.50-$125, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

INCUBUS

Incorporates a variety of genres including alternative metal, alternative rock, and funk, 8 p.m. Sept. 15, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $59.50, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.

MONDAY

MARIACHI DE MI TIERRA

Traditional songs and dance of Mexico, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

TAB BENOIT

Blues artist, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City. $30-$45, eventbrite.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.

CELEBRACION SINFONICA

The Utah Symphony will perform music from accomplished Latin American composers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $8-$30, www.utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.

TUESDAY

OF MONSTERS AND MEN

Icelandic pop band formed in 2010, 5 p.m. Sept. 17, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. Historic 25th St., Ogden. $10/adv. $15/day of, www.24tix.com.

WITT LOWRY

Hip hop/rapper, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $16, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.

ANDY GRAMMER

Multi-platinum selling pop artist, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $35-$105, www. depotslc.com, 801-456-2800.

YO LA TENGO

Indie rock band, 8 p.m. Sept. 17 , The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.

WEDNESDAY

NATURE’S NATURAL TIMEKEEPERS

How do plants and animals adapt to a changing environment, 3:45-4:15 Sept. 18, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.

”SENSE AND SENSIBILITY”

Part of the Battle of the Sexes series; story of four women who are forced from their home when their husband/father dies, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5/females, Free/males, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.

RED SHAHAN

Country singer, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, The Outlaw Saloon, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.

CUCO

Indie pop group, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $23, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.

OLIVER TREE

Los Angeles based vocalist, producer, and comedian with indie pop and hip hop music, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.

JOHN CRAIGIE

Known for his eloquent Americana style and engaging live shows, 8 p.m. Sept. 18, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.

THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS

Relive your favorite movie soundtracks played by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, The Noorda, 800 W. University Pkwy. Salt Lake City. $19.50-$74, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

DIANA KRALL

A jazz singer who had eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart, 8 p.m. Sept. 18, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $55-$90, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

CONTINUING UTAH STATE FAIR

Come have some fun at the state fair, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 5-15, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City. $8, Saving bundles and wristbands available, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.

”A MIDSUMMERNIGHT’S DREAM”

Featuring three interconnecting plots, two pairs of lovers, a fairy world, and a group of terrible actors, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17-Sept. 28, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.

ART EXHIBIT

Watercolor paintings by Linda Lee Shimmin, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday Sept. 6-28, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.

”ADAMS FAMILY REUNION”

The story of the monstrous Adams Clan, as they attempt to outwit a greedy oil baroness, various times Aug. 29-Nov. 9, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.

OGDEN PALETTE CLUB SHOW

Features artwork of all 2D styles and sizes created by some of the City’s finest artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 6-Oct. 18, Museums at Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. $7/adults, $4/kids, 801-629-8680.

”NOISES OFF”

A group of actors rehearsing a comedic flop, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-Sept. 21, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.

ART EXHIBITS

On display “The 45th Annual Statewide Competition” and “13 Dirty Angels”, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday Aug. 2-Sept 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.

”CATCH ME IF YOU CAN”

Frank Abignale Jr.’s real life story full of fun, excitement, and criminal hyginks, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-Sept. 14, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry. $12, www.heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.

SATURDAY’S VOYEUR

Written for us, about us, every year in celebration of our peculiarities, 7:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 15, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $51, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.

”42ND STREET”

Celebrates Broadway, Times Square, and the people who make the magic of musical theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2-14, The Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna. $12, empresstheatre.com, 801-347-7373.

”HAPPY DAYS”

Even while slowly sinking, Winnie displays unbreakable and beautiful optimism, various times Sept. 6-21, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $23, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.

