THURSDAY
JOSH WARBURTON
A blend of folk, blues and rock, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
THE PLANETS
The Utah Symphony will take you on a tour of the solar system, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Browning Center, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$39, onstageogden.org, 801-399-9214.
ART IN NATURE
Come paint a nature-inspired project in a child-free environment, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $12/class, $32/three classes, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
FARMERS MARKET
Includes local produce, gourmet food, artisans, entertainment and children’s activities, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12, USU Botanical Center, 920 S. 50 West, Kaysville. FREE.
FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE
Country music duo, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $40, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
FRIDAY
DIZZY DE SOLO
A solo acoustic show, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
MAGDA-VEGA
Hard rock group from Salt Lake, 9 p.m. Sept. 13, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden.
OGDEN LAUGHS IMPROV FESTIVAL
A showcase of improv talent from all over Utah, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
GANGRENE FILM FESTIVAL
An evening featuring Lawrence Welk with music, short films, laughter and the Maestro, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. $15/adults, $5/kids, tickets.davisarts.org, 801-546-8575.
”CHAINS OF DEW”
Feminist comedy about Seymore Standish who lives a double life as a Bohemian poet and a respectable banker, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, On Pitch Performing Arts Center, 587 N. Main St., Layton. $14.50, onpitchperformingarts.com, 385-209-1557.
FAIRYTALE FESTIVAL
Come meet princesses, do arts and crafts and visit booths, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Centerpoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. FREE.
PARK CITY SONGWRITER FESTIVAL
Workshops, panels, songwriters in the round and concerts, various times Sept. 13-14, Multiple venues on Main Street, 265 Main St., Park City. $150-$600, eventbrite.com.
RACHAEL YAMAGATA
Adult alternative, indie singer-songwriter, 9 p.m. Sept. 13, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $28, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
FOREIGNER
Hailed as one of the most popular rock bands in the world, 6 p.m. Sept. 13, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City. $25-$45, utahstatefair.com.
THE PLANETS
The Utah Symphony will take you on a tour of the solar system, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $20-$69, utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, 10 p.m. Sept. 13-14, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.
”DOGGIE HAMLET”
Full-length outdoor performance that weaves dance, visual and theatrical elements with aspects from competitive sheep herding trials, 6 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Salt Lake County Equestrian Park and Event Center, 2100 W. 111400 South, South Jordan. $25, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
ZEPPELIN USA
All about the music and spirit of Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, Sandy Amphitheater, 1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy. $20-$30, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
SATURDAY FARMER’S MARKET OGDEN
Shop local artisan goods, fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 14, Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
ENTWOOD
An Americana band, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
SPIRIT MACHINES
Alternative post-rock grunge band, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
FRAUDWAY: “STRANGER SINGS”
A musical parody of your favorite show, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
WEBER READS KICKOFF
Come learn about water’s unique properties and hear stories and folktales of water from African culture, 3 p.m. Sept. 14, Weber County Library Main Branch, 2464 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
WEEKEND ON THE EDGE
Come for sled pulls, vendor booths, and a king of the diesel pull, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 14, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $15/adults, $10/kids, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
FOREIGN FIGURES
Alt pop Indie band known for their smooth R&B pop vocal music, 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Antelope Island: White Rock Bay, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $23 includes park entrance fee, friendsofantelopeisland.com.
SILENT FILM FESTIVAL
New movie every 45 minutes throughout the day, Sept. 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. $5 per film.
BLANCO WHITE
Spanish guitar-meets-Americana sound, 9 p.m. Sept. 14, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $19, thestateroompresents, 801-596-3560.
FATBOY SSE
A rapper/comedian from New Jersey, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $20, www.depotslc.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
CHITRAKAAVYA
An exploration of an ancient Indian dance, 11 a.m. Sept. 14, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $6, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
BLACKOUT PARTY
Playing hip hop, trap and top 40s music, 9 p.m. Sept. 14, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $10, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Country superstar, 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $43-$93, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
KISS: END OF THE ROAD WORLD TOUR
Rock band from New York, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City. $39.50, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
MARSHALL TUCKER BAND
Rock band from South Carolina known for incorporating blues, country and jazz into their sound, 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover. $10-$40, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
SUNDAY
KERMES
A celebration of the Spanish community with music and Spanish food for sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15, Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel St., Layton. FREE.
SNOWWIESN
A fall festival that encompasses Oktoberfest presented by Roosters Brewing and Wasatch Distributing, 2-7 p.m. Sept. 15, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 Snow Basin Road, Huntsville. FREE.
BOZ SCAGGS
Singer, songwriter and guitarist, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. $45/members, $50/non-member, www.redbuttegarden.org, 801-585-0556.
DEEP PURPLE
Rock band, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $52.50-$125, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
INCUBUS
Incorporates a variety of genres including alternative metal, alternative rock, and funk, 8 p.m. Sept. 15, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $59.50, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
MONDAY
MARIACHI DE MI TIERRA
Traditional songs and dance of Mexico, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
TAB BENOIT
Blues artist, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City. $30-$45, eventbrite.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.
CELEBRACION SINFONICA
The Utah Symphony will perform music from accomplished Latin American composers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $8-$30, www.utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.
TUESDAY
OF MONSTERS AND MEN
Icelandic pop band formed in 2010, 5 p.m. Sept. 17, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. Historic 25th St., Ogden. $10/adv. $15/day of, www.24tix.com.
WITT LOWRY
Hip hop/rapper, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $16, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
ANDY GRAMMER
Multi-platinum selling pop artist, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $35-$105, www. depotslc.com, 801-456-2800.
YO LA TENGO
Indie rock band, 8 p.m. Sept. 17 , The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
WEDNESDAY
NATURE’S NATURAL TIMEKEEPERS
How do plants and animals adapt to a changing environment, 3:45-4:15 Sept. 18, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/kids, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
”SENSE AND SENSIBILITY”
Part of the Battle of the Sexes series; story of four women who are forced from their home when their husband/father dies, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5/females, Free/males, egyptiantheaterogden.com, 801-689-8700.
RED SHAHAN
Country singer, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, The Outlaw Saloon, 1254 W. 2100 South, Ogden. FREE.
CUCO
Indie pop group, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $23, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
OLIVER TREE
Los Angeles based vocalist, producer, and comedian with indie pop and hip hop music, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. SOLD OUT.
JOHN CRAIGIE
Known for his eloquent Americana style and engaging live shows, 8 p.m. Sept. 18, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS
Relive your favorite movie soundtracks played by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, The Noorda, 800 W. University Pkwy. Salt Lake City. $19.50-$74, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
DIANA KRALL
A jazz singer who had eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart, 8 p.m. Sept. 18, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $55-$90, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
CONTINUING UTAH STATE FAIR
Come have some fun at the state fair, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 5-15, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City. $8, Saving bundles and wristbands available, smithstix.com, 801-467-8499.
”A MIDSUMMERNIGHT’S DREAM”
Featuring three interconnecting plots, two pairs of lovers, a fairy world, and a group of terrible actors, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17-Sept. 28, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
ART EXHIBIT
Watercolor paintings by Linda Lee Shimmin, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday Sept. 6-28, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
”ADAMS FAMILY REUNION”
The story of the monstrous Adams Clan, as they attempt to outwit a greedy oil baroness, various times Aug. 29-Nov. 9, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $26.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.
OGDEN PALETTE CLUB SHOW
Features artwork of all 2D styles and sizes created by some of the City’s finest artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 6-Oct. 18, Museums at Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. $7/adults, $4/kids, 801-629-8680.
”NOISES OFF”
A group of actors rehearsing a comedic flop, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-Sept. 21, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
ART EXHIBITS
On display “The 45th Annual Statewide Competition” and “13 Dirty Angels”, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday Aug. 2-Sept 14, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.
”CATCH ME IF YOU CAN”
Frank Abignale Jr.’s real life story full of fun, excitement, and criminal hyginks, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-Sept. 14, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry. $12, www.heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
SATURDAY’S VOYEUR
Written for us, about us, every year in celebration of our peculiarities, 7:30 p.m. June 26-Sept. 15, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City. $51, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
”42ND STREET”
Celebrates Broadway, Times Square, and the people who make the magic of musical theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2-14, The Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna. $12, empresstheatre.com, 801-347-7373.
”HAPPY DAYS”
Even while slowly sinking, Winnie displays unbreakable and beautiful optimism, various times Sept. 6-21, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $23, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.