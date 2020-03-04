THURSDAY, MARCH 5
ART IN NATURE
Come paint landscapes, 6-8 p.m. March 5, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $12/members, $15/ non-members, 801-621-7595. No day-of-class signups.
SCOTT DIXON
Part of Ogden Unplugged, 7 p.m. March 5, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
DISNEY ON ICE
Professional skaters present "Mickey's Search Party," various times March 5-8, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, SLC. $20-$110, ticketmaster.com.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
OUT OF LINE
A three-vs.-three-style comedy improv show, 8 p.m. Mar. 6, Ogden Comedy Collective, 3934 Washington Blvd., South Ogden. $5 at door.
VAN SESSIONS
Come see local artists Triggers & Slips and Mother Lights, 7 p.m. March 6, The Monarch, 451 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
FIRST FRIDAY ART STROLL
Art from local artists, receptions and more, 5 p.m. March 6, various locations throughout downtown Ogden. Map at ogdencity.com/770/First-Friday-Art-Stroll. FREE.
ACE CARLSON BAND
A blues, soul and rock and roll band, 9 p.m. March 6, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
AMERICAN HITMEN
Rock perform at 9 p.m. March 6, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
GOTTA MOVE DANCE COMPETITION
Come watch great dancers compete, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. March 6-7, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5-$10 at door.
SWANTOURAGE
An R&B and soul group, 9 p.m. March 6, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
NICK HOFF
Comedian and host of his own radio show on SiriusXM, 8 p.m. March 6-7, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
"LESS UP, BLESS UP"
A dual exhibition featuring Havoc and Laura Hendricks, various times March 6-May 31, The Argo House, 529 Historic 25th St., Ogden.
WI-FI(VE)
Five talented and experienced musicians who have formed a fresh new chamber ensemble, 7 p.m. March 6, Alpine Church, 254 W. 2675 North, Layton. FREE.
CACHE VALLEY COWBOY RENDEZVOUS
Three stages of western entertainment, family dance contests, workshops, dutch oven cooking and more, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday March 6-8, Mountain Crest High School, 255 S. 800 East, Hyrum. FREE, some concerts up to $50, www.cvcowboy.org.
"TUCK EVERLASTING"
Winnie Foster meets the Tuck family and goes on a grand adventure, various times March 6-16, Sky View High School, 520 S. 250 East, Smithfield. $12-$14, fourseasonstheatre.org, 435-535-1432.
"THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE"
A musical about Millie, Jimmy, Miss Dorothy and Ms. Meers who are caught between the tensions of the old and the new, various times March 6-28, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S. 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
"XANADU"
The story of the beautiful muse Kira's forbidden love with a mortal, various times March 6-28, The Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna. $15, empresstheatre.com, 801-347-7373.
SKETCHES OF SPAIN
Performed by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. March 6-7, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, SLC. $10-$92, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv show, 10 p.m. March 6-7, The Off Broadway Theatre, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-679-9993.
PUP THE BAND
Toronto punk band, 7 p.m. March 6, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $22, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
WILLIAM
A night of drag, dancing and debauchery, 9 p.m. March 6, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $20, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197. Ages 21-up.
AN R-RATED MAGIC SHOW
Side-splitting comedy and mind-blowing magic, 8 p.m. March 6, Rose Wagner Theater, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $28-$44, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
YARN
They tell stories through their music, 9 p.m. March 6, The State Room, 638 S. State St., SLC. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
THE LONE BELLOWS
Influences from country, gospel and folk, 8 p.m. March 6, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, South Salt Lake. $32, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.
JOE NICHOLS
Country music artist, 9 p.m. March 6, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $15-$50, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
DAVEY AND THE MIDNIGHTS
A folk band, 9 p.m. March 7, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
"ART EN VOGUE"
Dinner and live auction, 5:30 p.m. March 7, Ogden Eccles Conference Center, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $150, ogden4arts.org/events/upcoming-events/art-auction-202.html. SOLD OUT.
CLEVER ENDEAVORS
A variety of quick, hilarious improv games, 8 p.m. March 7, Ogden Comedy Collective, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
BREAK OUT OF THE WINTER BLUES
A fun 5K with a focus on mental illness, 9:30 a.m. March 7, South Ogden Nature Park, 1175 E. 5875 South, Ogden. $20, raceentry.com.
WHO'S HOME ON THE RANGE
Learn about the wildlife that calls Antelope Island home, 11 a.m. March 7, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
BASIN DAYS
Featuring local beers from Roosters Brewing and music by B.D. Howes and The Proper Way, 11 a.m. beer service, 2 p.m. music, March 7-8, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE, beers available for purchase.
WORLD OF PUPPETRY MUSEUM
A puppet show and puppets from 16 different countries, 1-4 p.m. March 7, Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City. FREE, donations appreciated.
THE BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY
Recreating Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," 7 p.m. March 7, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $30-$35, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
"THE THREE MUSKETEERS"
The adventures of d'Artagnan, who is hoping to join the Musketeers, various times March 7-April 11, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., SLC. $20, parkertheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
"REGALIA"
Presented by Repertory Dance Theatre, 7 p.m. March 7, Rose Wagner Theater, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $75, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
"RISING OUT OF HATRED"
Presented by Eli Saslow, 7:30 p.m. March 7, Eccles Center, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $29, parkcityinstitute.org, 435-655-3114.
DANNY SERAPHINE
Legendary drummer and founding member of Chicago, 8 p.m. March 7, DeJoria Center, 970 State Route 32, Kamas. $35-$50, smithstix.com, 800-888-8499.
BROADWAY BINGO IX
Utah Voices choir sings songs from your favorite musicals, old and new, 7:30 p.m. March 7, Olympus High School, 4055 S. 2300 East, Holladay. $15, utahvoices.org.
IMPROV AGAINST HUMANITY
Inspired by the popular card game, 9:30 p.m. March 7, Ogden Comedy Collective, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 17-up.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
NATE COOK
Acoustic rock player, noon March 8, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
PRINCE ROYCE
A singer and songwriter of Dominican ancestry, 7 p.m. March 8, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $39.50, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS
Grammy Award winners for "Best Bluegrass Album," 8 p.m. March 8, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, South Salt Lake. $32, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
STRANGERS
A moderated talk show featuring Shane Osguthorpe, 7 p.m. March 9, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
THE WONDER YEARS
Rock band from Pennsylvania, 6 p.m. March 10, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $23.75, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
TWIDDLE
A Vermont-based rock band, 8 p.m. March 10, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, South Salt Lake. $30, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
SIGNS OF SPRING
Learn how animals and plants adapt to warmer temperatures and longer days, 3:45 p.m. March 11, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
SPHINX VIRTUOSI
Professional chamber orchestra featuring top black and Latinx classical soloists, 7 p.m. March 11, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10/adults, $5/children, symphonyballet.secure.force.com, 801-399-9214.
JAZZ AT THE STATION
Featuring Standards and Substandards, 7 p.m. March 11, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.
MIKE QUU
A comedian who has played many clubs and open mic nights, 7 p.m. March 11, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
COLIN HAY
Scotland-born, Australia-raised singer and songwriter, 7 p.m. March 11, Rose Wagner Theater, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $50-$100, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
ALL ELITE WRESTLING
A nationally televised LIVE broadcast, 5:30 p.m. March 11, Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $20-$90, smithstix.com, 801-988-8800.
JOSEPH
A pop/rock group, 8 p.m. March 11, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, South Salt Lake. $30, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
CELTIC CELEBRATION
Experience the authentic textures of Ireland and Scotland, 7 p.m. March 12, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $15, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
"THE MUSIC MAN"
A traveling salesman dupes an entire town into buying his wares, various times March 12-April 11, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $18-$27.25, centerpointtheatre.org, 801-298-1302.
WE RISE
Girls getaway on the slopes of Snowbasin, 6 p.m. March 12-15, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. $449/two-day, $599/three-day, snowbasin.com, 888-437-5488.
BEATLES VS. STONES
Beatles tribute band Abbey Road faces off against Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction, 7 p.m. March 12, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $13, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
FLAMENCO
An exploration of Spanish culture through dance, music and art, 7:30 p.m. March 12, Regent Street Black Box, 144 Regent St., SLC. $15-$20, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
"FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET"
An exploration of feminism and race, various times March 12-22, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, SLC. $25, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
OQUIRRH WEST PROJECT
A contemporary dance company featuring local and national choreographers, 7:30 p.m. March 12-13, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $20, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
"FOOTLOOSE"
The story of Ren's life when he moves to a small town, various times March 12-28, Harman Theatre, 3333 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $20/adults, $15/children, www.wvcarts.org, 801-965-5140.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
ST. PAT'S WEEKEND KICKOFF
Featuring Mama Longlegs and Tail Light Rebellion, 9 p.m. March 13, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
WOMEN: THE CREATIVE EDGE
Celebrate the creativity of Utah's women artists with a variety of events, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 13-28, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. Reception, 5-9 p.m. March 13. FREE.
STARSTRUCK DANCE COMPETITION
Great dance studios compete for trophies, various times March 13-14, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. 801-689-8700.
MARCUS AND GUY
Comedian/impressionist Marcus and comedian/musician Guy are a comedy duo, 8 p.m. March 13-14, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $20, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
BEYOND SUFFRAGE
Celebrate the impact women of Northern Utah had on the local community, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, March 13-May 2, Museums at Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. $7/adults, $3/children at door, 801-629-8672.
HELL'S BELLES
All-female AC/DC cover band, 9 p.m. March 13, O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St., Park City. $30-$55, eventbrite, 435-338-3322. Ages 21-up.
THE GROWLERS
Surf, psychedelic rock and garage rock band formed in California, 7 p.m. March 13, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $32, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
LAUGHING STOCK
Comedy improv, 10 p.m. March 13-14, The Off Broadway Theatre, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-679-9993.
CHANGYONG SHIN
2018 Gold Medalist with a dazzling program featuring classical music, 7:30 p.m. March 13, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $25-$30, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
PECHAKUCHA NIGHT
Women in Architecture celebrating National Women's Month, 7 p.m. March 13, The State Room, 638 S. State St., SLC. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
LEPRECHAUN DASH
A 5K and fun run that circles the Weber State University campus, 8:30 a.m. March 14, Bell Tower Plaza at WSU, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $30, raceentry.com.
BASIN DAYS
Featuring local beers from various brewers and music by Lost in Bourbon and Sin City Soul, 11 a.m. beer service, 2 p.m. music, March 14-15, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE. Beers available for purchase.
ST. PADDY'S DAY RUN
A 5k and 10k race for the whole family, 9 a.m. March 14, Ellison Park Field, 700 N. 2200 West, Layton. $25, www.raceentry.com/races/st-paddy's-march-run-walk/2020/register.
SAINTS AND SINNERS BALL
Dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, 6 p.m. March 14, St. Regis Deer Valley, 2300 Deer Valley Drive East, Park City. $225, tickets.parkcity.institute, 435-655-3114.
THE DECIBEL MAGAZINE
Featuring Mayhem and Abbath, 6 p.m. March 14, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $24.50, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
"THE BARBER OF SEVILLE"
Rosina has captured the attention of two men, various times March 14-22, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, SLC. $29-$95, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
CHELSEA CUTLER
A singer, songwriter and producer, 7 p.m. March 14, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $78, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
ILIZA SCHLESINGER
Comedian whose material is based on her own life, 7 p.m. March 14, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, SLC. $33-$63, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
CLASSICALLY INSPIRED
Come listen to beautiful classical music, 7:30 p.m. March 14, Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 Presidents' Cir., SLC. $10 at door.
AIR PLAY
A circus-style adventure of two siblings journeying through a land of air, 7 p.m. March 14, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, SLC. $10-$20, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
JASON BOLAND & THE STRAGGLERS
Gritty, thundering country band, 8 p.m. March 15, The State Room, 638 S. State St., SLC. $21, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
STRANGERS
A moderated talk show featuring Timothy Smith, 7 p.m. March 16, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
AN IRISH EVENING
Features Irish dance and highlights the music, stories and cultures of Ireland, 7 p.m. March 16-17, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $8-$13, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
TOOL
Rock band from Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m. March 16, Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $62-$147, smithstix.com, 801-988-8800.
LIL MOSEY
A rapper, singer and songwriter, 7 p.m. March 16, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $24.50, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
WILCO: ODE TO JOY
Chicago sextet who has won multiple Grammy Awards, 7:30 p.m. March 16, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., SLC. $39.50-$99.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
"CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS"
The Utah Symphony takes you on a journey through the animal kingdom, 7 p.m. March 17, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10/adults, $5/children, symphonyballet.secure.force.org, 801-399-9214.
SAINT PATRICK'S DAY
Featuring Folk Hogan, 7 p.m. March 17, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
"IT'S A MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD WORLD"
A traffic accident sends a group of motorists on a treasure hunt, 7 p.m. March 18, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $6, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
GOING GREEN
A special St. Patrick's Day program, 3:45 p.m. March 18, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/childen, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
SPITE
Hardcore punk band from Kalamazoo, Michigan, 6:30 p.m. March 18, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $16, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.
YOUNG DUBLINERS
A Celtic rock group that fuses traditional Irish instruments with modern rock, 7 p.m. March 18, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $22, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
FUTUREBIRDS
A patchwork of influences including Southern rock, psychedelia, guitar solos and multi-part vocal harmonies, 8 p.m. March 18, The State Room, 638 S. State St., SLC. $17, the stateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
CONTINUING
"OLIVER"
The story of the little orphan boy, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-April 4, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
"NEWSIES" IN ASL
The show features several deaf actors with shadow actors performing their vocals, various times Feb. 21-March 14, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $17/adults, $15/children, www.theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
DAVIS SCHOOL DISTRICT EXHIBIT
Art in all media made by high school and junior high students, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday Feb. 28-April 4, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. Reception, 6-8 p.m. March 6. FREE.
"ANNIE"
The story of the little red-haired orphan, various times Feb. 28-March 7, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $17-$25, cachearts.com, 435-752-0026.
"ONCE ON THIS ISLAND"
A Caribbean fable about two young lovers from contrasting worlds, various times Feb. 21-March 7, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, SLC. $45-$68, www.pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.
"A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2"
Nora returns to her husband fifteen years later, various times Feb. 5-March 6, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, SLC. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.
"DEAR EVAN HANSEN"
The deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it, various times March 4-14, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., SLC. $50-$120, arttix.org, 801-255-2787.
"JAMES BLONDE-LICENSE TO THRILL"
The adventures of the spy, various times Jan. 9-March 21, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $24.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.