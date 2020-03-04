THURSDAY, MARCH 5

ART IN NATURE

Come paint landscapes, 6-8 p.m. March 5, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $12/members, $15/ non-members, 801-621-7595. No day-of-class signups.

SCOTT DIXON

Part of Ogden Unplugged, 7 p.m. March 5, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

DISNEY ON ICE

Professional skaters present "Mickey's Search Party," various times March 5-8, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, SLC. $20-$110, ticketmaster.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

OUT OF LINE

A three-vs.-three-style comedy improv show, 8 p.m. Mar. 6, Ogden Comedy Collective, 3934 Washington Blvd., South Ogden. $5 at door.

VAN SESSIONS

Come see local artists Triggers & Slips and Mother Lights, 7 p.m. March 6, The Monarch, 451 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

FIRST FRIDAY ART STROLL

Art from local artists, receptions and more, 5 p.m. March 6, various locations throughout downtown Ogden. Map at ogdencity.com/770/First-Friday-Art-StrollFREE.

ACE CARLSON BAND

A blues, soul and rock and roll band, 9 p.m. March 6, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.

AMERICAN HITMEN

Rock perform at 9 p.m. March 6, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.

GOTTA MOVE DANCE COMPETITION

Come watch great dancers compete, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. March 6-7, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5-$10 at door.

SWANTOURAGE

An R&B and soul group, 9 p.m. March 6, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

NICK HOFF

Comedian and host of his own radio show on SiriusXM, 8 p.m. March 6-7, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.

"LESS UP, BLESS UP"

A dual exhibition featuring Havoc and Laura Hendricks, various times March 6-May 31, The Argo House, 529 Historic 25th St., Ogden.

WI-FI(VE)

Five talented and experienced musicians who have formed a fresh new chamber ensemble, 7 p.m. March 6, Alpine Church, 254 W. 2675 North, Layton. FREE.

CACHE VALLEY COWBOY RENDEZVOUS

Three stages of western entertainment, family dance contests, workshops, dutch oven cooking and more, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday March 6-8, Mountain Crest High School, 255 S. 800 East, Hyrum. FREE, some concerts up to $50, www.cvcowboy.org.

"TUCK EVERLASTING"

Winnie Foster meets the Tuck family and goes on a grand adventure, various times March 6-16, Sky View High School, 520 S. 250 East, Smithfield. $12-$14, fourseasonstheatre.org, 435-535-1432.

"THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE"

A musical about Millie, Jimmy, Miss Dorothy and Ms. Meers who are caught between the tensions of the old and the new, various times March 6-28, Heritage Theatre, 2505 U.S. 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.

"XANADU"

The story of the beautiful muse Kira's forbidden love with a mortal, various times March 6-28, The Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna. $15, empresstheatre.com, 801-347-7373.

SKETCHES OF SPAIN

Performed by the Utah Symphony, 7:30 p.m. March 6-7, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, SLC. $10-$92, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

LAUGHING STOCK

Comedy improv show, 10 p.m. March 6-7, The Off Broadway Theatre, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-679-9993.

PUP THE BAND

Toronto punk band, 7 p.m. March 6, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $22, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.

WILLIAM

A night of drag, dancing and debauchery, 9 p.m. March 6, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $20, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197. Ages 21-up.

AN R-RATED MAGIC SHOW

Side-splitting comedy and mind-blowing magic, 8 p.m. March 6, Rose Wagner Theater, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $28-$44, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

YARN

They tell stories through their music, 9 p.m. March 6, The State Room, 638 S. State St., SLC. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

THE LONE BELLOWS

Influences from country, gospel and folk, 8 p.m. March 6, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, South Salt Lake. $32, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.

JOE NICHOLS

Country music artist, 9 p.m. March 6, Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, Nev. $15-$50, wendoverfun.com, 800-217-0049.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

DAVEY AND THE MIDNIGHTS

A folk band, 9 p.m. March 7, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.

"ART EN VOGUE"

Dinner and live auction, 5:30 p.m. March 7, Ogden Eccles Conference Center, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $150, ogden4arts.org/events/upcoming-events/art-auction-202.html. SOLD OUT.

CLEVER ENDEAVORS

A variety of quick, hilarious improv games, 8 p.m. March 7, Ogden Comedy Collective, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.

BREAK OUT OF THE WINTER BLUES

A fun 5K with a focus on mental illness, 9:30 a.m. March 7, South Ogden Nature Park, 1175 E. 5875 South, Ogden. $20, raceentry.com.

WHO'S HOME ON THE RANGE

Learn about the wildlife that calls Antelope Island home, 11 a.m. March 7, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.

BASIN DAYS

Featuring local beers from Roosters Brewing and music by B.D. Howes and The Proper Way, 11 a.m. beer service, 2 p.m. music, March 7-8, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE, beers available for purchase.

WORLD OF PUPPETRY MUSEUM

A puppet show and puppets from 16 different countries, 1-4 p.m. March 7, Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City. FREE, donations appreciated.

THE BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY

Recreating Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," 7 p.m. March 7, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $30-$35, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.

"THE THREE MUSKETEERS"

The adventures of d'Artagnan, who is hoping to join the Musketeers, various times March 7-April 11, Parker Theatre, 3605 S. State St., SLC. $20, parkertheatre.org, 801-532-6000.

"REGALIA"

Presented by Repertory Dance Theatre, 7 p.m. March 7, Rose Wagner Theater, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $75, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

"RISING OUT OF HATRED"

Presented by Eli Saslow, 7:30 p.m. March 7, Eccles Center, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. $29, parkcityinstitute.org, 435-655-3114.

DANNY SERAPHINE

Legendary drummer and founding member of Chicago, 8 p.m. March 7, DeJoria Center, 970 State Route 32, Kamas. $35-$50, smithstix.com, 800-888-8499.

BROADWAY BINGO IX

Utah Voices choir sings songs from your favorite musicals, old and new, 7:30 p.m. March 7, Olympus High School, 4055 S. 2300 East, Holladay. $15, utahvoices.org.

IMPROV AGAINST HUMANITY

Inspired by the popular card game, 9:30 p.m. March 7, Ogden Comedy Collective, 3934 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 17-up.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

NATE COOK

Acoustic rock player, noon March 8, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

PRINCE ROYCE

A singer and songwriter of Dominican ancestry, 7 p.m. March 8, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $39.50, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.

THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS

Grammy Award winners for "Best Bluegrass Album," 8 p.m. March 8, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, South Salt Lake. $32, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.

MONDAY, MARCH 9

STRANGERS

A moderated talk show featuring Shane Osguthorpe, 7 p.m. March 9, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

THE WONDER YEARS

Rock band from Pennsylvania, 6 p.m. March 10, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $23.75, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.

TWIDDLE

A Vermont-based rock band, 8 p.m. March 10, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, South Salt Lake. $30, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

SIGNS OF SPRING

Learn how animals and plants adapt to warmer temperatures and longer days, 3:45 p.m. March 11, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/children, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.

SPHINX VIRTUOSI

Professional chamber orchestra featuring top black and Latinx classical soloists, 7 p.m. March 11, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10/adults, $5/children, symphonyballet.secure.force.com, 801-399-9214.

JAZZ AT THE STATION

Featuring Standards and Substandards, 7 p.m. March 11, Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. FREE.

MIKE QUU

A comedian who has played many clubs and open mic nights, 7 p.m. March 11, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.

COLIN HAY

Scotland-born, Australia-raised singer and songwriter, 7 p.m. March 11, Rose Wagner Theater, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $50-$100, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

ALL ELITE WRESTLING

A nationally televised LIVE broadcast, 5:30 p.m. March 11, Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $20-$90, smithstix.com, 801-988-8800.

JOSEPH

A pop/rock group, 8 p.m. March 11, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, South Salt Lake. $30, thestateroompresents.com, 801-741-4200. Ages 21-up.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

CELTIC CELEBRATION

Experience the authentic textures of Ireland and Scotland, 7 p.m. March 12, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $15, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.

"THE MUSIC MAN"

A traveling salesman dupes an entire town into buying his wares, various times March 12-April 11, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $18-$27.25, centerpointtheatre.org, 801-298-1302.

WE RISE

Girls getaway on the slopes of Snowbasin, 6 p.m. March 12-15, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. $449/two-day, $599/three-day, snowbasin.com, 888-437-5488.

BEATLES VS. STONES

Beatles tribute band Abbey Road faces off against Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction, 7 p.m. March 12, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $13, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.

FLAMENCO

An exploration of Spanish culture through dance, music and art, 7:30 p.m. March 12, Regent Street Black Box, 144 Regent St., SLC. $15-$20, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

"FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET"

An exploration of feminism and race, various times March 12-22, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, SLC. $25, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.

OQUIRRH WEST PROJECT

A contemporary dance company featuring local and national choreographers, 7:30 p.m. March 12-13, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $20, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

"FOOTLOOSE"

The story of Ren's life when he moves to a small town, various times March 12-28, Harman Theatre, 3333 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $20/adults, $15/children, www.wvcarts.org, 801-965-5140.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

ST. PAT'S WEEKEND KICKOFF

Featuring Mama Longlegs and Tail Light Rebellion, 9 p.m. March 13, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.

WOMEN: THE CREATIVE EDGE

Celebrate the creativity of Utah's women artists with a variety of events, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 13-28, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. Reception, 5-9 p.m. March 13. FREE.

STARSTRUCK DANCE COMPETITION

Great dance studios compete for trophies, various times March 13-14, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. 801-689-8700.

MARCUS AND GUY

Comedian/impressionist Marcus and comedian/musician Guy are a comedy duo, 8 p.m. March 13-14, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $20, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.

BEYOND SUFFRAGE

Celebrate the impact women of Northern Utah had on the local community, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, March 13-May 2, Museums at Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden. $7/adults, $3/children at door, 801-629-8672.

HELL'S BELLES

All-female AC/DC cover band, 9 p.m. March 13, O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St., Park City. $30-$55, eventbrite, 435-338-3322. Ages 21-up.

THE GROWLERS

Surf, psychedelic rock and garage rock band formed in California, 7 p.m. March 13, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $32, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.

LAUGHING STOCK

Comedy improv, 10 p.m. March 13-14, The Off Broadway Theatre, 695 W. Center St., Midvale. $8-$11, theobt.org, 801-679-9993.

CHANGYONG SHIN

2018 Gold Medalist with a dazzling program featuring classical music, 7:30 p.m. March 13, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $25-$30, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

PECHAKUCHA NIGHT

Women in Architecture celebrating National Women's Month, 7 p.m. March 13, The State Room, 638 S. State St., SLC. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

LEPRECHAUN DASH

A 5K and fun run that circles the Weber State University campus, 8:30 a.m. March 14, Bell Tower Plaza at WSU, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $30, raceentry.com.

BASIN DAYS

Featuring local beers from various brewers and music by Lost in Bourbon and Sin City Soul, 11 a.m. beer service, 2 p.m. music, March 14-15, Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. FREE. Beers available for purchase.

ST. PADDY'S DAY RUN

A 5k and 10k race for the whole family, 9 a.m. March 14, Ellison Park Field, 700 N. 2200 West, Layton. $25, www.raceentry.com/races/st-paddy's-march-run-walk/2020/register.

SAINTS AND SINNERS BALL

Dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, 6 p.m. March 14, St. Regis Deer Valley, 2300 Deer Valley Drive East, Park City. $225, tickets.parkcity.institute, 435-655-3114.

THE DECIBEL MAGAZINE

Featuring Mayhem and Abbath, 6 p.m. March 14, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $24.50, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.

"THE BARBER OF SEVILLE"

Rosina has captured the attention of two men, various times March 14-22, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, SLC. $29-$95, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

CHELSEA CUTLER

A singer, songwriter and producer, 7 p.m. March 14, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $78, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.

ILIZA SCHLESINGER

Comedian whose material is based on her own life, 7 p.m. March 14, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, SLC. $33-$63, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

CLASSICALLY INSPIRED

Come listen to beautiful classical music, 7:30 p.m. March 14, Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 Presidents' Cir., SLC. $10 at door.

AIR PLAY

A circus-style adventure of two siblings journeying through a land of air, 7 p.m. March 14, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, SLC. $10-$20, utahpresents.org, 801-581-7100.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

JASON BOLAND & THE STRAGGLERS

Gritty, thundering country band, 8 p.m. March 15, The State Room, 638 S. State St., SLC. $21, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

STRANGERS

A moderated talk show featuring Timothy Smith, 7 p.m. March 16, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.

AN IRISH EVENING

Features Irish dance and highlights the music, stories and cultures of Ireland, 7 p.m. March 16-17, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, SLC. $8-$13, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

TOOL

Rock band from Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m. March 16, Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. $62-$147, smithstix.com, 801-988-8800.

LIL MOSEY

A rapper, singer and songwriter, 7 p.m. March 16, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $24.50, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.

WILCO: ODE TO JOY

Chicago sextet who has won multiple Grammy Awards, 7:30 p.m. March 16, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., SLC. $39.50-$99.50, arttix.org, 801-355-2787.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

"CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS"

The Utah Symphony takes you on a journey through the animal kingdom, 7 p.m. March 17, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $10/adults, $5/children, symphonyballet.secure.force.org, 801-399-9214.

SAINT PATRICK'S DAY

Featuring Folk Hogan, 7 p.m. March 17, Funk 'n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

"IT'S A MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD WORLD"

A traffic accident sends a group of motorists on a treasure hunt, 7 p.m. March 18, Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $6, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.

GOING GREEN

A special St. Patrick's Day program, 3:45 p.m. March 18, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/childen, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.

SPITE

Hardcore punk band from Kalamazoo, Michigan, 6:30 p.m. March 18, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC. $16, showclix.com, 801-528-9197.

YOUNG DUBLINERS

A Celtic rock group that fuses traditional Irish instruments with modern rock, 7 p.m. March 18, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, SLC. $22, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.

FUTUREBIRDS

A patchwork of influences including Southern rock, psychedelia, guitar solos and multi-part vocal harmonies, 8 p.m. March 18, The State Room, 638 S. State St., SLC. $17, the stateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.

CONTINUING

"OLIVER"

The story of the little orphan boy, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-April 4, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $15-$17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.

"NEWSIES" IN ASL

The show features several deaf actors with shadow actors performing their vocals, various times Feb. 21-March 14, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $17/adults, $15/children, www.theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.

DAVIS SCHOOL DISTRICT EXHIBIT

Art in all media made by high school and junior high students, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday Feb. 28-April 4, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. Reception, 6-8 p.m. March 6. FREE.

"ANNIE"

The story of the little red-haired orphan, various times Feb. 28-March 7, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S. Main St., Logan. $17-$25, cachearts.com, 435-752-0026.

"ONCE ON THIS ISLAND"

A Caribbean fable about two young lovers from contrasting worlds, various times Feb. 21-March 7, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, SLC. $45-$68, www.pioneertheatre.org, 801-581-6961.

"A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2"

Nora returns to her husband fifteen years later, various times Feb. 5-March 6, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, SLC. $44, saltlakeactingcompany.org, 801-363-7522.

"DEAR EVAN HANSEN"

The deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it, various times March 4-14, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., SLC. $50-$120, arttix.org, 801-255-2787.

"JAMES BLONDE-LICENSE TO THRILL"

The adventures of the spy, various times Jan. 9-March 21, Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray. $24.95, desertstar.biz, 801-266-2600.

