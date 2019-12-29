Another year over, and another begins …
Plenty of places in Northern Utah — from bars and restaurants to children’s museums and churches — will be ringing in the new year this coming Tuesday, Dec. 31. Here’s a selection of New Year’s Eve celebrations from which to choose:
COUNTDOWN 2020
Organizers invite folks to “celebrate the new year with thousands of people from all across the state.” This event will feature food, deejays, inflatables, VIP areas, a midnight countdown and more. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $15-$25, at 1crewevents.com.
ROARING ’20S TO CELEBRATE 2020
A new year’s event that celebrates “the glamor of Great Gatsby at 9,000 feet.” Revelers will be whisked via gondola up the mountain to enjoy a five-course meal, bar with festive drinks, live music, watching the ball drop at 10 p.m. MST and much more. Roarin’ ’20s-inspired costumes encouraged. 7-10:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Needles Lodge at Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. $129, call 801-620-1000 to book reservations. Ages 21-older.
BULL WARS
Nothing says Happy New Year like 1,500 pounds of snorting, bucking fun. The annual Bull Wars, presented by Broken Heart Rodeo, brings bull riders to compete for prize money. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. $20/reserved, $15/adults, $8/children, at smithstix.com.
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Food, drinks, dancing, games, live music and more. Event features music by The Snarlin’ Yarns, with special guest Frank Szymanski. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31, Union Grill, 315 24th St., Ogden. $5, at the door.
NEW YEAR’S EVE AT ALLEGED
Count down to 2020 with champagne and balloons. Music by DJ DR3W. Organizers suggest arriving early; bar hits capacity each year. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31, Alleged, 201 Historic 25th St., Ogden. 801-990-0692.
2020 NEW YEAR’S PARTY
Enjoy things like bowling, bumper cars, laser tag, buffet, party favors, countdown to balloon drop, sparkling cider toasts and more. 5 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Dec. 31, Fat Cats Ogden, 2261 Kiesel Ave., Ogden. $77.99-$175.99, at fatcatsfun.com or 801-627-4386.
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Unlimited access to all activities, discounted arcade games and food, dance party, balloon drop, party favors and more. 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31, The Rush Funplex, 1806 S. 2000 West, Syracuse. $15, 801-779-2695.
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Ring in the new year with deejays Linus Stubbs, Sensei and Davey Dave at Funk ’n Dive/Harp and Hound. Drink and food specials, and a countdown to 2020. 9 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31, Funk ’n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. 801-621-3483.
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
J.B.K. will rock the house, with party swag and more. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31, Stockman’s Bar, 80 N. Main St., Layton. 801-544-8102.
YOUNG ADULTS’ NEW YEAR’S PARTY
Roaring ’20s-themed party for ages 18-30, bring a snack to share; drinks provided. 9 p.m. Dec. 31, God’s Place, 3717 Grant Ave., South Ogden. 801-393-2518.
NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE DOWN
Cold drinks and DJ Slik help to bring in the new year. Dress to impress. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31, Down Under Club, 544 W. 400 North, Bountiful. 801-397-0758.
NEW YEAR’S EVE
E.Z. Money returns to The Sand Trap in Ogden this New Year’s Eve. 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31, The Sand Trap, 2851 Washington Blvd., Ogden. 801-394-4446.
NEW YEAR’S EVE 12-COURSE CHEF’S TASTING
Ring in the new year with a 12-course meal, featuring live music by Cherry Thomas. 4-10 p.m. Dec. 31, Hearth on 25th, 195 Historic 25th St., Ogden. Reservations $80-$110, reservations at hearth25.com or 801-399-0088. Reservations must be made by Friday, Dec. 27.
ROVALI’S NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER SHOW
Dinner show features a tribute to World War II, with special guests Elizabeth O’Very & The Pocket Trio. Seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Rovali’s Ristorante Italiano, 174 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $15, with purchase of one entree and drink per person. www.rovalis.com or 801-394-1070.
NYE AT ALLEGIANT NONSTOP
Enjoy a Nonstop New Year’s Eve with all-you-can-play attraction passes, including laser tag, go-karts, bumper cars, toddler area, XD Dark Ride, virtual reality rides, miniature golf, laser maze and climbing wall. (Doesn’t include bowling or virtual reality lounge.) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 31, Allegian Nonstop, 1400 E. 700 South, Clearfield. $16, 801-416-2388.
NEW YEAR’S EVE 2019
Party includes music by Spot & Waldo, food and drinks, more. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31, Gig’s Tavern, 975 W. 24th St., Ogden. Make reservations at gigs-tavern.com, 801-564-9215.
NEW YEARS AT NOON
Give the kids gym time, with a balloon drop and refreshments. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 31, The Little Gym of Farmington, 1290 N. U.S. 89 Farmington. $10, $5/members, reservations recommended. 801-317-3753.
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Resort’s annual party features food, fireworks and a torchlight parade. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 31, Nordic Valley Ski Resort, 3567 Nordic Valley Way, Eden. 801-745-3511.
NEW YEAR’S EVE BBQ AND GAMES
Organizers fire up the grill and start throwing dice at 6 p.m. Event features pot luck with free games given out every hour. No cost. 6 p.m.-midnight, Game Grid Bountiful/Salt Lake, 460 N. Redwood Road, North Salt Lake. 801-298-0764.
ROARING 2020 NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Break out the flapper dresses and suits to celebrate 2020. Includes prime rib dinner, live deejay and more. 7 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31, Eagles Lodge & Campground, 975 Wall Ave., Ogden. Dinner is $15, or $25/couple, by RSVP only. $10 to hang out. 801-399-5581.
CHILDREN’S NEW YEAR’S EVE
Countdown at noon with party hats, confetti, a magic show and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31, Treehouse Children’s Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden. $5-$8, treehousemuseum.org, 801-394-9663.
COMEDIAN STEVE SOELBERG
Ring in the New Year with a great stand-up comic. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Wiseguys Comedy Cafe, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.