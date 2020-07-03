BRIGHAM CITY — The summer just got a little less peachy.
The annual Peach Days celebration, traditionally held in early September in downtown Brigham City, has been canceled for 2020. The event is another casualty of the recent COVID-19 resurgence.
The Box Elder Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the yearly festival, on Thursday announced that it had made the “difficult decision” to cancel this year’s celebration after consulting with city officials, the local health department and community groups.
“While we are disheartened at the thought of a year without this traditional event, we feel that moving forward with the given uncertainty would be a risk to our community, businesses, volunteers, vendors and guests,” according to chamber of commerce Executive Director Monica Holdaway, in an announcement on Facebook.
Peach Days had been planned for Sept. 9-12. The annual event features hundreds of vendors, activities, entertainment and more.
“I have been very hopeful that Peach Days would move forward, however, in light of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, I support the Chamber’s decision to cancel,” Brigham City Mayor Tyler Vincent is quoted in the announcement. “We appreciate the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce to try to make Peach Days happen.”
Marcie Powell, president of the chamber board of directors, called it “one of the hardest decisions the Chamber and the Board has had to make in a very long time.”
Undeterred, organizers have already scheduled next year’s event, set for Sept. 8-11, 2021.
For more information, visit peachdays.com.