OGDEN — Like the fresh produce it’s become known for, Farmers Market Ogden continues to grow.
And this year’s market, which kicks off Saturday morning in downtown Ogden, is going to be bigger and better than ever, says Hailee Van Patten, assistant communications coordinator for Ogden Downtown Alliance, which hosts the event.
“We’re as ready as we can be,” Van Patten said earlier this week. “And we’re super excited about this year’s Farmers Market Ogden.”
The market opens at 9 a.m. Saturday on the three blocks of Historic 25th Street between Washington Boulevard and Wall Avenue, in downtown Ogden. The event will then be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday for 13 weeks, through Sept. 14.
This year, more than 200 vendors have signed up for the farmers market, according to Van Patten. She said visitors will be able to shop local, stocking up on fresh produce and connecting with other members of the community.
The star of the weekly Saturday show is the fresh produce, but artisan booths, pop-up art events, prepared foods, cultural performances and children’s activities are among the other treats in store for visitors.
Free outdoor community yoga classes, led by the And She’s Dope Too group, will be offered at 9 a.m. each week in the nearby Ogden Municipal Gardens.
Last year’s market featured 127 live, local performances sprinkled throughout the venue, and Van Patten said this year will offer a similar amount of entertainment.
Also, coming up on June 29 will be the market’s popular third annual Beets & Beats Pop Up Artist Studio. That day, local artists will be painting — live — their rendition of the Farmers Market Ogden beet logo on 4-foot canvas sheeting. Visitors can vote for their favorite painting and enjoy live music throughout the event. The winning artist will receive a cash prize.
Although Ogden Downtown Alliance also sponsors both a fall and winter farmers market, Van Patten says the summer market is by far the biggest.
“Our big push is the phrase ‘Buy fresh, buy local,’” she said. “We’re excited to highlight local produce vendors, artisans and others.”
And with more than 200 vendors signed up for the market — some registered each week, others on specific weekends — there will always be a rotating crop of items for sale.
“It’ll keep the market fresh and new,” Van Patten said. “There’s always something new to see.”
Van Patten said shoppers will again be able to use the government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, geared toward low-income households, to purchase their fresh fruits and vegetables.
“I would encourage everyone to check out the market,” Van Patten said. “It’s a great representation of the community, and the way Ogden City is growing. And as Ogden grows in diversity and in community every year, we try to reflect that. It’s going to be awesome.”
For more information, visit farmersmarketogden.com