Of Monsters and Men
at Ogden Twilight
OGDEN — The penultimate concert of the 2019 Ogden Twilight Concert Series takes place here next week.
Of Monsters & Men will be the headliner at a concert beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St. Special guest will be the indie pop band Lower Dens, with Marny Proudfit opening as the local spotlight artist.
Formed almost 10 years ago, Of Monsters and Men is an indie folk/pop band from Iceland. The band released its third album, “Fever Dream,” earlier this summer.
Doors and food vendors open at 5 p.m.
No outside food or beverage is allowed; chairs, blankets and umbrellas are also prohibited.
General admission tickets are $10 in advance, $15 on the day of the show. There also is an OMAM On-Stage Experience available for $199, as well as an OMAM Soundcheck Party Experience for $175.
After Tuesday’s concert, just one more show remains in the Ogden Twilight season — a Sept. 27 performance by the alternative dance group from Sydney Australia, Rufus du Sol.
For tickets, visit ogdentwilight.com.
Peery’s Egyptian screens ‘Sense and Sensibility’
OGDEN — Get ready for what is arguably the mother of all chick flicks.
“Sense and Sensibility,” the 1995 film based on the Jane Austen novel by the same name, will be screened at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.
Directed by Ang Lee, the film stars Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant. Running time is 2 hours, 16 minutes. The film is rated PG.
“Sense and Sensibility” is part of this year’s Battle of the Sexes film series. The theater has been showing “chick flicks” and “bro-vies” this year, with men admitted free to women’s films and women admitted free to men’s films. A prize drawing is held for the gender with the most representation at each show.
For this screening, admission for women is $5; men are admitted free.
Tickets are available through smithstix.com, or by calling the theater box office at 801-689-8700.
Silent film festival
comes to Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL — If you think they do too much talking in movies these days, have we got a film festival for you.
The third annual BDAC Silent Film Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St. That day, from noon to dusk, the center will show silent films accompanied by live pianists on two Steinway grand pianos.
A film will be shown every 45 minutes throughout the day. Among the movies will be Buster Keaton’s “The Haunted House” and “The Love Nest,” Charlie Chaplin’s “The Tramp,” and Fatty Arbuckle and Keaton’s “The Garage.” Accompanists will include Jordan Knudsen, Suzanne Bailey, Lew Phelps, Dianna Portzline, and Natalie Campbell.
Traditional cinema food and drink will be sold.
Admission is $5 per film, or $10 for an all-day pass. Family passes are $20.
For more information, visit http://www.bdac.org or call 801-295-3618.
Foreign Figures at
Antelope Island
ANTELOPE ISLAND — The second Autumn Equinox outdoor concert is coming to Antelope Island State Park.
This year’s concert will feature the band Foreign Figures, which performs what a news release describes as “smooth R&B pop vocal music.”
The event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, on an outdoor stage in front of a sloping hillside overlooking White Rock Bay on the island.
Foreign Figures formed in 2014 when its band members were students at Utah Valley University in Orem. The four-piece group has built a following with its hip-hop/rock ’n’ roll attitude. The group recently completed a U.S. tour with Dylan Gardner.
Opening for Foreign Figures will be local singer/songwriter Rick Starr. Proceeds from the concert will be used to improve facilities and visitor experiences on the island, according to a news release.
Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
Tickets are $23, and the park entrance fee is included with the ticket.
For tickets, visit friendsofantelopeisland.com or foreignfigures.com.
— Standard- Examiner staff