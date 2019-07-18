Keller Williams hits free Blues, Brews & BBQ
SNOWBASIN — Genre-hopping multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Keller Williams will be the headliner at this weekend’s Blues, Brews & BBQ concert at Snowbasin Resort.
The weekly music series features national and regional artists offering free concerts on the lawn next to Earl’s Lodge at the resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, in the mountains above Huntsville.
The afternoon begins at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, July 21, with Tony Holiday, a vocalist and harmonica player considered one of the finest up-and-comers on the blues scene. Holiday used to play guitar and front the Salt Lake City-based band Tony Holiday and the Velvetones.
At 2:15 p.m. Kuinka takes the stage. Vanyaland.com describes the Seattle-based quartet’s music as folk pop that “laces modern folk and Americana with an electronic jolt, waltzing along the grooved edges of dream-pop, synth-pop and Brooklyn’s mid-aughts guitar-rock revival.”
Williams’ performance will begin at 4:15 p.m. at the resort. Of Williams, Culture Magazine writes: “Outside of the Grateful Dead itself, there isn’t anyone in the jam scene as prolific as Keller Williams.”
The artist is known for his unpredictable live shows that transition between a number of genres.
Barbecue and drinks will be available for sale at the resort. No outside food or beverage is allowed, but blankets, lawn chairs and shade tents are welcome.
Dogs are allowed on the lawn areas at Snowbasin but must remain on a leash at all times.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.snowbasin.com or call 888-437-5488.
Obon festival returns to Buddhist church
OGDEN — The annual Obon Festival comes to the Ogden Buddhist Church this weekend.
The festival will take place on Saturday, July 20, at the church, 155 North St. Food will be available from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a Taiko performance at 7:30 p.m. and the Bon Odori (dancing) at 8 p.m.
The annual event features Japanese food, entertainment and dancing. Seating is available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. The event generally attracts between 300 and 400 people.
The Obon Festival is a memorial service that honors those who have passed away since the last festival.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit ogdenbuddhistchurch.org, or call 801-392-7132.
Pizzicato Strings play Kenley on Sunday
LAYTON — Pizzicato Strings & Company will perform a free concert here this weekend.
The youth violin group from the Ogden area will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 Wasatch Drive. The group is directed by Peggy Wheelwright.
The concert is presented by the Davis Arts Council, and admission is free.
Audience members are welcome to bring blankets, chairs and picnics — no alcohol — or sit in the fixed chairs provided.
For more information, visit www.davisarts.com or call 801-546-8575.
‘Lion King Jr.’ roars to life at Heritage
PERRY — Heritage Theatre Utah’s youth program will present “The Lion King Jr.” beginning this weekend.
The musical runs July 19-22 at the theater, 2505 S. U.S. 89.
“The Lion King” tells the story of a young lion coming of age and discovering his destiny. The show has been re-tooled to suit a cast of young actors, ages 9 to 15, who are participating in the theater’s summer acting program.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and age 12 and younger.
For more information, visit heritagetheatreutah.com or call 435-723-8392.
